(Thursday's Game)
Packers 10, Bears 3
Green Bay;0;7;0;3;—;10
Chicago;3;0;0;0;—;3
First Quarter
Chi—FG Pineiro 38, 4:09.
Second Quarter
GB—Graham 8 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 13:08.
Fourth Quarter
GB—FG Crosby 39, 5:15.
A—62,435.
;GB;Chi
First downs;13;16
Total Net Yards;213;254
Rushes-yards;22-47;15-46
Passing;166;208
Punt Returns;1-1;4-36
Kickoff Returns;0-0;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;1-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;18-30-0;26-45-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;5-37;5-20
Punts;9-47.6;8-42.6
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;10-71;10-107
Time of Possession;31:03;28:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Green Bay, Jones 13-39, Rodgers 3-8, Valdes-Scantling 1-0, J. Williams 5-0. Chicago, M. Davis 5-19, Montgomery 6-18, Trubisky 3-11, Patterson 1-(minus 2).
PASSING — Green Bay, Rodgers 18-30-0-203. Chicago, Trubisky 26-45-1-228.
RECEIVING — Green Bay, Valdes-Scantling 4-52, D. Adams 4-36, Graham 3-30, J. Williams 2-15, Lewis 2-14, T. Davis 1-28, Tonyan 1-28, Jones 1-0. Chicago, Cohen 8-49, Robinson 7-102, M. Davis 6-17, Gabriel 2-24, Montgomery 1-27, Shaheen 1-6, Patterson 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.