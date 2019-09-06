(Thursday's Game)

Packers 10, Bears 3

Green Bay;0;7;0;3;—;10

Chicago;3;0;0;0;—;3

First Quarter

Chi—FG Pineiro 38, 4:09.

Second Quarter

GB—Graham 8 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 13:08.

Fourth Quarter

GB—FG Crosby 39, 5:15.

A—62,435.

;GB;Chi

First downs;13;16

Total Net Yards;213;254

Rushes-yards;22-47;15-46

Passing;166;208

Punt Returns;1-1;4-36

Kickoff Returns;0-0;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;1-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;18-30-0;26-45-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;5-37;5-20

Punts;9-47.6;8-42.6

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;10-71;10-107

Time of Possession;31:03;28:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Green Bay, Jones 13-39, Rodgers 3-8, Valdes-Scantling 1-0, J. Williams 5-0. Chicago, M. Davis 5-19, Montgomery 6-18, Trubisky 3-11, Patterson 1-(minus 2).

PASSING — Green Bay, Rodgers 18-30-0-203. Chicago, Trubisky 26-45-1-228.

RECEIVING — Green Bay, Valdes-Scantling 4-52, D. Adams 4-36, Graham 3-30, J. Williams 2-15, Lewis 2-14, T. Davis 1-28, Tonyan 1-28, Jones 1-0. Chicago, Cohen 8-49, Robinson 7-102, M. Davis 6-17, Gabriel 2-24, Montgomery 1-27, Shaheen 1-6, Patterson 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.

