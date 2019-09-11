AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Buffalo;1;0;0;1.000;17;16
New England;1;0;0;1.000;33;3
N.Y. Jets;0;1;0;.000;16;17
Miami;0;1;0;.000;10;59
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Tennessee;1;0;0;1.000;43;13
Houston;0;1;0;.000;28;30
Indianapolis;0;1;0;.000;24;30
Jacksonville;0;1;0;.000;26;40
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;1;0;0;1.000;59;10
Cincinnati;0;1;0;.000;20;21
Cleveland;0;1;0;.000;13;43
Pittsburgh;0;1;0;.000;3;33
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Oakland;1;0;0;1.000;24;16
Kansas City;1;0;0;1.000;40;26
L.A. Chargers;1;0;0;1.000;30;24
Denver;0;1;0;.000;16;24
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;1;0;0;1.000;35;17
Philadelphia;1;0;0;1.000;32;27
Washington;0;1;0;.000;27;32
N.Y. Giants;0;1;0;.000;17;35
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;1;0;0;1.000;30;28
Carolina;0;1;0;.000;27;30
Atlanta;0;1;0;.000;12;28
Tampa Bay;0;1;0;.000;17;31
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;1;0;0;1.000;10;3
Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;28;12
Detroit;0;0;1;.500;27;27
Chicago;0;1;0;.000;3;10
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;1;0;0;1.000;31;17
L.A. Rams;1;0;0;1.000;30;27
Seattle;1;0;0;1.000;21;20
Arizona;0;0;1;.500;27;27
Thursday's game
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday's games
Minnesota at Green Bay, noon
Seattle at Pittsburgh, noon
Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon
Arizona at Baltimore, noon
New England at Miami, noon
L.A. Chargers at Detroit, noon
Dallas at Washington, noon
Jacksonville at Houston, noon
San Francisco at Cincinnati, noon
Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, noon
Kansas City at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's game
Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.
(MONDAY'S GAMES)
RAIDERS 24, BRONCOS 16
Denver;0;0;6;10;—;16
Oakland;7;7;0;10;—;24
First Quarter
Oak—Williams 8 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 8:52.
Second Quarter
Oak—Jacobs 2 run (Carlson kick), 3:30.
Third Quarter
Den—FG McManus 26, 9:20.
Den—FG McManus 26, 3:42.
Fourth Quarter
Oak—Jacobs 4 run (Carlson kick), 11:52.
Den—FG McManus 39, 8:39.
Oak—FG Carlson 29, 4:38.
Den—Sanders 1 pass from Flacco (McManus kick), 2:15.
A—52,359.
;Den;Oak
First downs;18;19
Total Net Yards;344;357
Rushes-yards;23-95;28-98
Passing;249;259
Punt Returns;0-0;1-7
Kickoff Returns;0-0;2-101
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;21-31-0;22-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-19;0-0
Punts;3-47.7;3-44.7
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;6-44;9-62
Time of Possession;27:15;32:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Denver, Freeman 10-56, Lindsay 11-43, Flacco 1-1, Fant 1-(minus 5). Oakland, Jacobs 23-85, Washington 2-8, Richard 1-3, Carr 2-2.
PASSING—Denver, Flacco 21-31-0-268. Oakland, Carr 22-26-0-259.
RECEIVING—Denver, Sutton 7-120, Sanders 5-86, Lindsay 4-23, Fant 2-29, Hamilton 2-5, Freeman 1-5. Oakland, Waller 7-70, Williams 6-105, Grant 3-16, Moreau 2-20, Renfrow 2-13, Jacobs 1-28, Dw.Harris 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Denver, McManus 64.
SAINTS 30, TEXANS 28
Houston;0;14;7;7;—;28
New Orleans;0;3;14;13;—;30
Second Quarter
Hou—Watson 21 run (Fairbairn kick), 14:13.
NO—FG Lutz 32, 9:22.
Hou—Hopkins 2 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 1:47.
Third Quarter
NO—Murray 30 run (Lutz kick), 12:51.
Hou—Hopkins 16 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 8:20.
NO—T.Hill 9 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 2:39.
Fourth Quarter
NO—Smith 14 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 14:55.
NO—FG Lutz 47, :50.
Hou—Stills 37 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), :37.
NO—FG Lutz 58, :00.
A—73,039.
;Hou;NO
First downs;22;25
Total Net Yards;414;510
Rushes-yards;23-180;21-148
Passing;234;362
Punt Returns;0-0;3-20
Kickoff Returns;1-12;2-36
Interceptions Ret.;1-2;1-0
Comp-Att-Int;20-30-1;32-43-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;6-34;1-8
Punts;4-43.0;2-44.0
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0
Penalties-Yards;8-69;7-48
Time of Possession;29:47;30:13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Houston, Hyde 10-83, D.Johnson 9-57, Watson 4-40. New Orleans, Kamara 13-97, Murray 6-43, T.Hill 2-8.
PASSING—Houston, Watson 20-30-1-268. New Orleans, Brees 32-43-1-370.
RECEIVING—Houston, Hopkins 8-111, D.Johnson 4-33, Stills 3-37, Fuller 2-69, Akins 1-17, Hyde 1-2, Carter 1-(minus 1). New Orleans, Thomas 10-123, Ginn 7-101, Kamara 7-72, Cook 2-37, Smith 2-26, Murray 2-4, T.Hill 1-9, J.Hill 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—New Orleans, Lutz 56.
