AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Buffalo;1;0;0;1.000;17;16

New England;1;0;0;1.000;33;3

N.Y. Jets;0;1;0;.000;16;17

Miami;0;1;0;.000;10;59

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Tennessee;1;0;0;1.000;43;13

Houston;0;1;0;.000;28;30

Indianapolis;0;1;0;.000;24;30

Jacksonville;0;1;0;.000;26;40

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;1;0;0;1.000;59;10

Cincinnati;0;1;0;.000;20;21

Cleveland;0;1;0;.000;13;43

Pittsburgh;0;1;0;.000;3;33

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Oakland;1;0;0;1.000;24;16

Kansas City;1;0;0;1.000;40;26

L.A. Chargers;1;0;0;1.000;30;24

Denver;0;1;0;.000;16;24

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;1;0;0;1.000;35;17

Philadelphia;1;0;0;1.000;32;27

Washington;0;1;0;.000;27;32

N.Y. Giants;0;1;0;.000;17;35

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;1;0;0;1.000;30;28

Carolina;0;1;0;.000;27;30

Atlanta;0;1;0;.000;12;28

Tampa Bay;0;1;0;.000;17;31

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;1;0;0;1.000;10;3

Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;28;12

Detroit;0;0;1;.500;27;27

Chicago;0;1;0;.000;3;10

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;1;0;0;1.000;31;17

L.A. Rams;1;0;0;1.000;30;27

Seattle;1;0;0;1.000;21;20

Arizona;0;0;1;.500;27;27

Thursday's game

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:20 p.m. 

Sunday's games

Minnesota at Green Bay, noon

Seattle at Pittsburgh, noon

Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon

Arizona at Baltimore, noon

New England at Miami, noon

L.A. Chargers at Detroit, noon

Dallas at Washington, noon

Jacksonville at Houston, noon

San Francisco at Cincinnati, noon

Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, noon

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. 

Monday's game

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m. 

(MONDAY'S GAMES)

RAIDERS 24, BRONCOS 16

Denver;0;0;6;10;—;16

Oakland;7;7;0;10;—;24

First Quarter

Oak—Williams 8 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 8:52.

Second Quarter

Oak—Jacobs 2 run (Carlson kick), 3:30.

Third Quarter

Den—FG McManus 26, 9:20.

Den—FG McManus 26, 3:42.

Fourth Quarter

Oak—Jacobs 4 run (Carlson kick), 11:52.

Den—FG McManus 39, 8:39.

Oak—FG Carlson 29, 4:38.

Den—Sanders 1 pass from Flacco (McManus kick), 2:15.

A—52,359.

;Den;Oak

First downs;18;19

Total Net Yards;344;357

Rushes-yards;23-95;28-98

Passing;249;259

Punt Returns;0-0;1-7

Kickoff Returns;0-0;2-101

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;21-31-0;22-26-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-19;0-0

Punts;3-47.7;3-44.7

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;6-44;9-62

Time of Possession;27:15;32:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Denver, Freeman 10-56, Lindsay 11-43, Flacco 1-1, Fant 1-(minus 5). Oakland, Jacobs 23-85, Washington 2-8, Richard 1-3, Carr 2-2.

PASSING—Denver, Flacco 21-31-0-268. Oakland, Carr 22-26-0-259.

RECEIVING—Denver, Sutton 7-120, Sanders 5-86, Lindsay 4-23, Fant 2-29, Hamilton 2-5, Freeman 1-5. Oakland, Waller 7-70, Williams 6-105, Grant 3-16, Moreau 2-20, Renfrow 2-13, Jacobs 1-28, Dw.Harris 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Denver, McManus 64.

SAINTS 30, TEXANS 28

Houston;0;14;7;7;—;28

New Orleans;0;3;14;13;—;30

Second Quarter

Hou—Watson 21 run (Fairbairn kick), 14:13.

NO—FG Lutz 32, 9:22.

Hou—Hopkins 2 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 1:47.

Third Quarter

NO—Murray 30 run (Lutz kick), 12:51.

Hou—Hopkins 16 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 8:20.

NO—T.Hill 9 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 2:39.

Fourth Quarter

NO—Smith 14 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 14:55.

NO—FG Lutz 47, :50.

Hou—Stills 37 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), :37.

NO—FG Lutz 58, :00.

A—73,039.

;Hou;NO

First downs;22;25

Total Net Yards;414;510

Rushes-yards;23-180;21-148

Passing;234;362

Punt Returns;0-0;3-20

Kickoff Returns;1-12;2-36

Interceptions Ret.;1-2;1-0

Comp-Att-Int;20-30-1;32-43-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;6-34;1-8

Punts;4-43.0;2-44.0

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0

Penalties-Yards;8-69;7-48

Time of Possession;29:47;30:13

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Houston, Hyde 10-83, D.Johnson 9-57, Watson 4-40. New Orleans, Kamara 13-97, Murray 6-43, T.Hill 2-8.

PASSING—Houston, Watson 20-30-1-268. New Orleans, Brees 32-43-1-370.

RECEIVING—Houston, Hopkins 8-111, D.Johnson 4-33, Stills 3-37, Fuller 2-69, Akins 1-17, Hyde 1-2, Carter 1-(minus 1). New Orleans, Thomas 10-123, Ginn 7-101, Kamara 7-72, Cook 2-37, Smith 2-26, Murray 2-4, T.Hill 1-9, J.Hill 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—New Orleans, Lutz 56.

