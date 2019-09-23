AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Buffalo;3;0;0;1.000;66;47
New England;3;0;0;1.000;106;17
N.Y. Jets;0;3;0;.000;33;70
Miami;0;3;0;.000;16;133
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;2;1;0;.667;68;62
Indianapolis;2;1;0;.667;70;71
Jacksonville;1;2;0;.333;58;60
Tennessee;1;2;0;.333;67;52
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;2;1;0;.667;110;60
Cleveland;1;2;0;.333;49;66
Cincinnati;0;3;0;.000;54;83
Pittsburgh;0;3;0;.000;49;85
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;3;0;0;1.000;101;64
Oakland;1;2;0;.333;48;78
L.A. Chargers;1;2;0;.333;60;64
Denver;0;3;0;.000;46;67
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;3;0;0;1.000;97;44
Philadelphia;1;2;0;.333;76;78
N.Y. Giants;1;2;0;.333;63;94
Washington;0;2;0;.000;48;63
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;2;1;0;.667;72;82
Tampa Bay;1;2;0;.333;68;77
Atlanta;1;2;0;.333;60;75
Carolina;1;2;0;.333;79;70
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;3;0;0;1.000;58;35
Detroit;2;0;1;.833;67;61
Minnesota;2;1;0;.667;78;47
Chicago;1;1;0;.500;19;24
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
L.A. Rams;3;0;0;1.000;77;49
San Francisco;3;0;0;1.000;96;54
Seattle;2;1;0;.667;76;79
Arizona;0;2;1;.167;64;88
Sunday's results
Minnesota 34, Oakland 14
Green Bay 27, Denver 16
New England 30, N.Y. Jets 14
Indianapolis 27, Atlanta 24
Dallas 31, Miami 6
Detroit 27, Philadelphia 24
Kansas City 33, Baltimore 28
Buffalo 21, Cincinnati 17
Carolina 38, Arizona 20
San Francisco 24, Pittsburgh 20
N.Y. Giants 32, Tampa Bay 31
New Orleans 33, Seattle 27
Houston 27, L.A. Chargers 20
L.A. Rams 20, Cleveland 13
Monday's result
Chicago at Washington, late
Thursday's game
Philadelphia at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Carolina at Houston, noon
Cleveland at Baltimore, noon
Kansas City at Detroit, noon
Oakland at Indianapolis, noon
L.A. Chargers at Miami, noon
Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon
Tennessee at Atlanta, noon
New England at Buffalo, noon
Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.
Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets
Monday, Sept. 30
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
(SUNDAY'S LATE GAMES)
GIANTS 32, BUCCANEERS 31
New York;3;7;15;7;—;32
Tampa Bay;12;16;0;3;—;31
First Quarter
TB—Evans 21 pass from Winston (kick failed), 9:47.
NYG—FG Rosas 36, 4:07.
TB—Evans 3 pass from Winston (kick blocked), :21.
Second Quarter
NYG—D.Jones 7 run (Rosas kick), 9:58.
TB—FG Gay 47, 7:35.
TB—FG Gay 27, 4:06.
TB—Evans 20 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 1:26.
TB—FG Gay 52, :00.
Third Quarter
NYG—Engram 75 pass from D.Jones (S.Shepard pass from D.Jones), 14:48.
NYG—S.Shepard 7 pass from D.Jones (Rosas kick), 8:14.
Fourth Quarter
TB—FG Gay 23, 6:00.
NYG—D.Jones 7 run (Rosas kick), 1:16.
A—55,070.
;NYG;TB
First downs;17;24
Total Net Yards;384;499
Rushes-yards;19-72;32-144
Passing;312;355
Punt Returns;1-13;5-9
Kickoff Returns;1-22;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;1-13;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;23-36-0;23-37-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;5-24;4-25
Punts;5-48.8;4-44.8
Fumbles-Lost;3-2;0-0
Penalties-Yards;6-59;4-30
Time of Possession;26:48;33:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—New York, D.Jones 4-28, S.Shepard 2-21, Gallman 5-13, Barkley 8-10. Tampa Bay, R.Jones 14-80, Barber 13-48, Perriman 1-13, Winston 4-3.
PASSING—New York, D.Jones 23-36-0-336. Tampa Bay, Winston 23-37-1-380.
RECEIVING—New York, S.Shepard 7-100, Engram 6-113, Barkley 4-27, Slayton 3-82, R.Shepard 1-6, Fowler 1-5, Ellison 1-3. Tampa Bay, Evans 8-190, Howard 3-66, Godwin 3-40, Ogunbowale 3-23, Barber 2-7, Brate 2-7, R.Jones 1-41, Perriman 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Tampa Bay, Gay 34.
PANTHERS 38, CARDINALS 20
Carolina;0;14;14;10;—;38
Arizona;7;3;10;0;—;20
First Quarter
Ari—Fitzgerald 1 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 4:30.
Second Quarter
Car—Samuel 5 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 14:09.
Ari—FG Gonzalez 34, 1:36.
Car—Moore 52 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), :49.
Third Quarter
Ari—D.Johnson 3 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 11:20.
Car—Olsen 3 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 7:44.
Ari—FG Gonzalez 47, 2:47.
Car—McCaffrey 76 run (Slye kick), 1:53.
Fourth Quarter
Car—Olsen 3 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 13:32.
Car—FG Slye 36, 4:27.
A—60,104.
;Car;Ari
First downs;21;21
Total Net Yards;413;248
Rushes-yards;31-173;22-121
Passing;240;127
Punt Returns;1-0;2-20
Kickoff Returns;2-36;1-19
Interceptions Ret.;2-25;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;19-26-0;30-43-2
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-21;8-46
Punts;3-48.3;5-42.4
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;0-0
Penalties-Yards;3-35;7-52
Time of Possession;28:16;31:44
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Carolina, McCaffrey 24-153, Moore 1-12, Bonnafon 2-5, Armah 1-4, K.Allen 3-(minus 1). Arizona, K.Murray 8-69, D.Johnson 11-37, Edmonds 3-15.
PASSING—Carolina, K.Allen 19-26-0-261. Arizona, K.Murray 30-43-2-173.
RECEIVING—Carolina, Olsen 6-75, Samuel 5-53, McCaffrey 3-35, Wright 2-38, Moore 1-52, Hogan 1-6, Armah 1-2. Arizona, Kirk 10-59, D.Johnson 6-28, Fitzgerald 5-36, K.Johnson 3-13, Byrd 2-9, Crabtree 2-9, Edmonds 1-10, Clay 1-9.
TEXANS 27, CHARGERS 20
Houston;0;7;14;6;—;27
L.A. Chargers;7;10;0;3;—;20
First Quarter
LAC—Allen 7 pass from Rivers (Long kick), 9:41.
Second Quarter
LAC—FG Long 34, 10:32.
Hou—Fells 16 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 8:11.
LAC—Allen 12 pass from Rivers (Long kick), :22.
Third Quarter
Hou—Hyde 3 run (Fairbairn kick), 7:31.
Hou—Akins 15 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 1:19.
Fourth Quarter
Hou—Akins 53 pass from Watson (kick failed), 9:40.
LAC—FG Long 43, 7:14.
A—25,349.
;Hou;LAC
First downs;20;22
Total Net Yards;376;366
Rushes-yards;19-39;18-73
Passing;337;293
Punt Returns;2-34;2-(minu
Kickoff Returns;0-0;1-23
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;25-34-0;31-46-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-14;5-25
Punts;4-45.0;4-48.3
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;6-65;7-69
Time of Possession;28:12;31:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Houston, Hyde 10-19, Watson 7-18, Du.Johnson 2-2. Los Angeles, Ekeler 9-36, Jackson 5-26, Rivers 2-9, Allen 1-3, D.Watt 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Houston, Watson 25-34-0-351. Los Angeles, Rivers 31-46-0-318.
RECEIVING—Houston, Hopkins 6-67, Fuller 5-51, Fells 5-49, Stills 4-89, Akins 3-73, Du.Johnson 2-22. Los Angeles, Allen 13-183, Ekeler 7-45, Jackson 4-4, Williams 3-45, Benjamin 2-5, Inman 1-23, Kendricks 1-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Houston, Fairbairn 56.
SAINTS 33, SEAHAWKS 27
New Orleans;7;13;7;6;—;33
Seattle;7;0;0;20;—;27
First Quarter
NO—Harris 53 punt return (Lutz kick), 12:06.
Sea—Lockett 8 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 2:24.
Second Quarter
NO—Bell 33 fumble return (kick failed), 6:50.
NO—Kamara 29 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), :33.
Third Quarter
NO—Thomas 1 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), 7:44.
Fourth Quarter
Sea—Wilson 2 run (Myers kick), 11:51.
NO—Kamara 1 run (run failed), 4:19.
Sea—Wilson 8 run (Myers kick), 2:48.
Sea—Dissly 4 pass from Wilson, :00.
A—69,005.
;NO;Sea
First downs;15;26
Total Net Yards;265;515
Rushes-yards;23-88;26-109
Passing;177;406
Punt Returns;3-53;3-12
Kickoff Returns;3-60;2-47
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;19-27-0;32-50-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;0-0
Punts;6-54.0;4-41.3
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;11-70;7-53
Time of Possession;28:27;31:33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—New Orleans, Kamara 16-69, Bridgewater 3-12, T.Hill 1-5, Murray 2-2, Line 1-0. Seattle, Carson 15-53, Wilson 7-51, Prosise 4-5.
PASSING—New Orleans, Bridgewater 19-27-0-177. Seattle, Wilson 32-50-0-406.
RECEIVING—New Orleans, Kamara 9-92, Thomas 5-54, Ginn 2-15, Cook 1-7, T.Hill 1-5, J.Hill 1-4. Seattle, Lockett 11-154, Dissly 6-62, Prosise 5-38, J.Brown 3-30, Metcalf 2-67, Turner 2-19, Moore 1-29, Vannett 1-9, Carson 1-(minus 2).
49ERS 24, STEELERS 20
Pittsburgh;6;0;7;7;—;20
San Francisco;0;3;14;7;—;24
First Quarter
Pit—FG Boswell 46, 11:47.
Pit—FG Boswell 26, 2:04.
Second Quarter
SF—FG Gould 24, 6:45.
Third Quarter
SF—Wilson 1 run (Gould kick), 9:17.
Pit—Smith-Schuster 76 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 5:42.
SF—Wilson 4 run (Gould kick), :56.
Fourth Quarter
Pit—D.Johnson 39 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 10:22.
SF—Pettis 5 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 1:15.
A—69,439.
;Pit;SF
First downs;11;26
Total Net Yards;239;436
Rushes-yards;22-79;40-168
Passing;160;268
Punt Returns;1-0;5-53
Kickoff Returns;2-42;2-48
Interceptions Ret.;2-21;1-4
Comp-Att-Int;14-27-1;23-32-2
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-14;1-9
Punts;6-52.3;3-50.0
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;4-3
Penalties-Yards;6-42;5-71
Time of Possession;23:43;36:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Pittsburgh, Conner 13-43, Rudolph 4-15, Holton 1-9, D.Johnson 1-6, Snell 3-6. San Francisco, Mostert 12-79, Breida 14-68, Wilson 8-18, Garoppolo 6-3.
PASSING—Pittsburgh, Rudolph 14-27-1-174. San Francisco, Garoppolo 23-32-2-277.
RECEIVING—Pittsburgh, Conner 4-14, Smith-Schuster 3-81, D.Johnson 3-52, Washington 2-14, McDonald 1-10, Grimble 1-3. San Francisco, Kittle 6-57, Pettis 4-20, Juszczyk 3-51, Samuel 3-44, Goodwin 2-41, James 2-22, Breida 2-20, Bourne 1-22.
RAMS 20, BROWNS 13
L.A. Rams;3;0;7;10;—;20
Cleveland;0;6;7;0;—;13
First Quarter
La—FG Zuerlein 53, 4:06.
Second Quarter
Cle—FG Seibert 23, 11:41.
Cle—FG Seibert 35, :00.
Third Quarter
La—Kupp 11 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 10:40.
Cle—Harris 2 pass from Mayfield (Seibert kick), 4:37.
Fourth Quarter
La—Kupp 6 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 12:48.
La—FG Zuerlein 37, 6:37.
A—67,895.
;La;Cle
First downs;20;18
Total Net Yards;345;270
Rushes-yards;24-90;24-95
Passing;255;175
Punt Returns;2-0;0-0
Kickoff Returns;0-0;1-12
Interceptions Ret.;1-0;2-15
Comp-Att-Int;24-38-2;18-36-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-14;3-20
Punts;2-39.5;6-40.0
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-0
Penalties-Yards;7-50;8-60
Time of Possession;28:23;31:37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Los Angeles, Gurley 14-43, Woods 2-18, Goff 4-14, Cooks 1-8, M.Brown 3-7. Cleveland, Chubb 23-96, Mayfield 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Los Angeles, Goff 24-38-2-269. Cleveland, Mayfield 18-36-1-195.
RECEIVING—Los Angeles, Kupp 11-102, Cooks 8-112, Woods 3-40, Everett 2-15. Cleveland, Beckham 6-56, Chubb 4-35, Landry 3-62, Ratley 3-26, Seals-Jones 1-14, Harris 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Los Angeles, Zuerlein 48.
