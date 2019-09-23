AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Buffalo;3;0;0;1.000;66;47

New England;3;0;0;1.000;106;17

N.Y. Jets;0;3;0;.000;33;70

Miami;0;3;0;.000;16;133

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;2;1;0;.667;68;62

Indianapolis;2;1;0;.667;70;71

Jacksonville;1;2;0;.333;58;60

Tennessee;1;2;0;.333;67;52

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;2;1;0;.667;110;60

Cleveland;1;2;0;.333;49;66

Cincinnati;0;3;0;.000;54;83

Pittsburgh;0;3;0;.000;49;85

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;3;0;0;1.000;101;64

Oakland;1;2;0;.333;48;78

L.A. Chargers;1;2;0;.333;60;64

Denver;0;3;0;.000;46;67

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;3;0;0;1.000;97;44

Philadelphia;1;2;0;.333;76;78

N.Y. Giants;1;2;0;.333;63;94

Washington;0;2;0;.000;48;63

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;2;1;0;.667;72;82

Tampa Bay;1;2;0;.333;68;77

Atlanta;1;2;0;.333;60;75

Carolina;1;2;0;.333;79;70

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;3;0;0;1.000;58;35

Detroit;2;0;1;.833;67;61

Minnesota;2;1;0;.667;78;47

Chicago;1;1;0;.500;19;24

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

L.A. Rams;3;0;0;1.000;77;49

San Francisco;3;0;0;1.000;96;54

Seattle;2;1;0;.667;76;79

Arizona;0;2;1;.167;64;88

Sunday's results

Minnesota 34, Oakland 14

Green Bay 27, Denver 16

New England 30, N.Y. Jets 14

Indianapolis 27, Atlanta 24

Dallas 31, Miami 6

Detroit 27, Philadelphia 24

Kansas City 33, Baltimore 28

Buffalo 21, Cincinnati 17

Carolina 38, Arizona 20

San Francisco 24, Pittsburgh 20

N.Y. Giants 32, Tampa Bay 31

New Orleans 33, Seattle 27

Houston 27, L.A. Chargers 20

L.A. Rams 20, Cleveland 13

Monday's result

Chicago at Washington, late

Thursday's game

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m. 

Sunday, Sept. 29

Carolina at Houston, noon

Cleveland at Baltimore, noon

Kansas City at Detroit, noon

Oakland at Indianapolis, noon

L.A. Chargers at Miami, noon

Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon

Tennessee at Atlanta, noon

New England at Buffalo, noon

Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m. 

Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets

Monday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m. 

(SUNDAY'S LATE GAMES)

GIANTS 32, BUCCANEERS 31

New York;3;7;15;7;—;32

Tampa Bay;12;16;0;3;—;31

First Quarter

TB—Evans 21 pass from Winston (kick failed), 9:47.

NYG—FG Rosas 36, 4:07.

TB—Evans 3 pass from Winston (kick blocked), :21.

Second Quarter

NYG—D.Jones 7 run (Rosas kick), 9:58.

TB—FG Gay 47, 7:35.

TB—FG Gay 27, 4:06.

TB—Evans 20 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 1:26.

TB—FG Gay 52, :00.

Third Quarter

NYG—Engram 75 pass from D.Jones (S.Shepard pass from D.Jones), 14:48.

NYG—S.Shepard 7 pass from D.Jones (Rosas kick), 8:14.

Fourth Quarter

TB—FG Gay 23, 6:00.

NYG—D.Jones 7 run (Rosas kick), 1:16.

A—55,070.

;NYG;TB

First downs;17;24

Total Net Yards;384;499

Rushes-yards;19-72;32-144

Passing;312;355

Punt Returns;1-13;5-9

Kickoff Returns;1-22;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;1-13;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;23-36-0;23-37-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;5-24;4-25

Punts;5-48.8;4-44.8

Fumbles-Lost;3-2;0-0

Penalties-Yards;6-59;4-30

Time of Possession;26:48;33:12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New York, D.Jones 4-28, S.Shepard 2-21, Gallman 5-13, Barkley 8-10. Tampa Bay, R.Jones 14-80, Barber 13-48, Perriman 1-13, Winston 4-3.

PASSING—New York, D.Jones 23-36-0-336. Tampa Bay, Winston 23-37-1-380.

RECEIVING—New York, S.Shepard 7-100, Engram 6-113, Barkley 4-27, Slayton 3-82, R.Shepard 1-6, Fowler 1-5, Ellison 1-3. Tampa Bay, Evans 8-190, Howard 3-66, Godwin 3-40, Ogunbowale 3-23, Barber 2-7, Brate 2-7, R.Jones 1-41, Perriman 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Tampa Bay, Gay 34.

PANTHERS 38, CARDINALS 20

Carolina;0;14;14;10;—;38

Arizona;7;3;10;0;—;20

First Quarter

Ari—Fitzgerald 1 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 4:30.

Second Quarter

Car—Samuel 5 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 14:09.

Ari—FG Gonzalez 34, 1:36.

Car—Moore 52 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), :49.

Third Quarter

Ari—D.Johnson 3 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 11:20.

Car—Olsen 3 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 7:44.

Ari—FG Gonzalez 47, 2:47.

Car—McCaffrey 76 run (Slye kick), 1:53.

Fourth Quarter

Car—Olsen 3 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 13:32.

Car—FG Slye 36, 4:27.

A—60,104.

;Car;Ari

First downs;21;21

Total Net Yards;413;248

Rushes-yards;31-173;22-121

Passing;240;127

Punt Returns;1-0;2-20

Kickoff Returns;2-36;1-19

Interceptions Ret.;2-25;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;19-26-0;30-43-2

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-21;8-46

Punts;3-48.3;5-42.4

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;0-0

Penalties-Yards;3-35;7-52

Time of Possession;28:16;31:44

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Carolina, McCaffrey 24-153, Moore 1-12, Bonnafon 2-5, Armah 1-4, K.Allen 3-(minus 1). Arizona, K.Murray 8-69, D.Johnson 11-37, Edmonds 3-15.

PASSING—Carolina, K.Allen 19-26-0-261. Arizona, K.Murray 30-43-2-173.

RECEIVING—Carolina, Olsen 6-75, Samuel 5-53, McCaffrey 3-35, Wright 2-38, Moore 1-52, Hogan 1-6, Armah 1-2. Arizona, Kirk 10-59, D.Johnson 6-28, Fitzgerald 5-36, K.Johnson 3-13, Byrd 2-9, Crabtree 2-9, Edmonds 1-10, Clay 1-9.

TEXANS 27, CHARGERS 20

Houston;0;7;14;6;—;27

L.A. Chargers;7;10;0;3;—;20

First Quarter

LAC—Allen 7 pass from Rivers (Long kick), 9:41.

Second Quarter

LAC—FG Long 34, 10:32.

Hou—Fells 16 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 8:11.

LAC—Allen 12 pass from Rivers (Long kick), :22.

Third Quarter

Hou—Hyde 3 run (Fairbairn kick), 7:31.

Hou—Akins 15 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 1:19.

Fourth Quarter

Hou—Akins 53 pass from Watson (kick failed), 9:40.

LAC—FG Long 43, 7:14.

A—25,349.

;Hou;LAC

First downs;20;22

Total Net Yards;376;366

Rushes-yards;19-39;18-73

Passing;337;293

Punt Returns;2-34;2-(minu

Kickoff Returns;0-0;1-23

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;25-34-0;31-46-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-14;5-25

Punts;4-45.0;4-48.3

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;1-1

Penalties-Yards;6-65;7-69

Time of Possession;28:12;31:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Houston, Hyde 10-19, Watson 7-18, Du.Johnson 2-2. Los Angeles, Ekeler 9-36, Jackson 5-26, Rivers 2-9, Allen 1-3, D.Watt 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—Houston, Watson 25-34-0-351. Los Angeles, Rivers 31-46-0-318.

RECEIVING—Houston, Hopkins 6-67, Fuller 5-51, Fells 5-49, Stills 4-89, Akins 3-73, Du.Johnson 2-22. Los Angeles, Allen 13-183, Ekeler 7-45, Jackson 4-4, Williams 3-45, Benjamin 2-5, Inman 1-23, Kendricks 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Houston, Fairbairn 56.

SAINTS 33, SEAHAWKS 27

New Orleans;7;13;7;6;—;33

Seattle;7;0;0;20;—;27

First Quarter

NO—Harris 53 punt return (Lutz kick), 12:06.

Sea—Lockett 8 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 2:24.

Second Quarter

NO—Bell 33 fumble return (kick failed), 6:50.

NO—Kamara 29 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), :33.

Third Quarter

NO—Thomas 1 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), 7:44.

Fourth Quarter

Sea—Wilson 2 run (Myers kick), 11:51.

NO—Kamara 1 run (run failed), 4:19.

Sea—Wilson 8 run (Myers kick), 2:48.

Sea—Dissly 4 pass from Wilson, :00.

A—69,005.

;NO;Sea

First downs;15;26

Total Net Yards;265;515

Rushes-yards;23-88;26-109

Passing;177;406

Punt Returns;3-53;3-12

Kickoff Returns;3-60;2-47

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;19-27-0;32-50-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;0-0

Punts;6-54.0;4-41.3

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-Yards;11-70;7-53

Time of Possession;28:27;31:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New Orleans, Kamara 16-69, Bridgewater 3-12, T.Hill 1-5, Murray 2-2, Line 1-0. Seattle, Carson 15-53, Wilson 7-51, Prosise 4-5.

PASSING—New Orleans, Bridgewater 19-27-0-177. Seattle, Wilson 32-50-0-406.

RECEIVING—New Orleans, Kamara 9-92, Thomas 5-54, Ginn 2-15, Cook 1-7, T.Hill 1-5, J.Hill 1-4. Seattle, Lockett 11-154, Dissly 6-62, Prosise 5-38, J.Brown 3-30, Metcalf 2-67, Turner 2-19, Moore 1-29, Vannett 1-9, Carson 1-(minus 2).

49ERS 24, STEELERS 20

Pittsburgh;6;0;7;7;—;20

San Francisco;0;3;14;7;—;24

First Quarter

Pit—FG Boswell 46, 11:47.

Pit—FG Boswell 26, 2:04.

Second Quarter

SF—FG Gould 24, 6:45.

Third Quarter

SF—Wilson 1 run (Gould kick), 9:17.

Pit—Smith-Schuster 76 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 5:42.

SF—Wilson 4 run (Gould kick), :56.

Fourth Quarter

Pit—D.Johnson 39 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 10:22.

SF—Pettis 5 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 1:15.

A—69,439.

;Pit;SF

First downs;11;26

Total Net Yards;239;436

Rushes-yards;22-79;40-168

Passing;160;268

Punt Returns;1-0;5-53

Kickoff Returns;2-42;2-48

Interceptions Ret.;2-21;1-4

Comp-Att-Int;14-27-1;23-32-2

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-14;1-9

Punts;6-52.3;3-50.0

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;4-3

Penalties-Yards;6-42;5-71

Time of Possession;23:43;36:17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Pittsburgh, Conner 13-43, Rudolph 4-15, Holton 1-9, D.Johnson 1-6, Snell 3-6. San Francisco, Mostert 12-79, Breida 14-68, Wilson 8-18, Garoppolo 6-3.

PASSING—Pittsburgh, Rudolph 14-27-1-174. San Francisco, Garoppolo 23-32-2-277.

RECEIVING—Pittsburgh, Conner 4-14, Smith-Schuster 3-81, D.Johnson 3-52, Washington 2-14, McDonald 1-10, Grimble 1-3. San Francisco, Kittle 6-57, Pettis 4-20, Juszczyk 3-51, Samuel 3-44, Goodwin 2-41, James 2-22, Breida 2-20, Bourne 1-22.

RAMS 20, BROWNS 13

L.A. Rams;3;0;7;10;—;20

Cleveland;0;6;7;0;—;13

First Quarter

La—FG Zuerlein 53, 4:06.

Second Quarter

Cle—FG Seibert 23, 11:41.

Cle—FG Seibert 35, :00.

Third Quarter

La—Kupp 11 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 10:40.

Cle—Harris 2 pass from Mayfield (Seibert kick), 4:37.

Fourth Quarter

La—Kupp 6 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 12:48.

La—FG Zuerlein 37, 6:37.

A—67,895.

;La;Cle

First downs;20;18

Total Net Yards;345;270

Rushes-yards;24-90;24-95

Passing;255;175

Punt Returns;2-0;0-0

Kickoff Returns;0-0;1-12

Interceptions Ret.;1-0;2-15

Comp-Att-Int;24-38-2;18-36-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-14;3-20

Punts;2-39.5;6-40.0

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-0

Penalties-Yards;7-50;8-60

Time of Possession;28:23;31:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Los Angeles, Gurley 14-43, Woods 2-18, Goff 4-14, Cooks 1-8, M.Brown 3-7. Cleveland, Chubb 23-96, Mayfield 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—Los Angeles, Goff 24-38-2-269. Cleveland, Mayfield 18-36-1-195.

RECEIVING—Los Angeles, Kupp 11-102, Cooks 8-112, Woods 3-40, Everett 2-15. Cleveland, Beckham 6-56, Chubb 4-35, Landry 3-62, Ratley 3-26, Seals-Jones 1-14, Harris 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Los Angeles, Zuerlein 48.

