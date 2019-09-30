AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;4;0;0;1.000;122;27
Buffalo;3;1;0;.750;76;63
N.Y. Jets;0;3;0;.000;33;70
Miami;0;4;0;.000;26;163
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;2;2;0;.500;78;78
Indianapolis;2;2;0;.500;94;102
Jacksonville;2;2;0;.500;84;84
Tennessee;2;2;0;.500;91;62
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Cleveland;2;2;0;.500;89;91
Baltimore;2;2;0;.500;135;100
Cincinnati;0;3;0;.000;54;83
Pittsburgh;0;3;0;.000;49;85
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;4;0;0;1.000;135;94
Oakland;2;2;0;.500;79;102
L.A. Chargers;2;2;0;.500;90;74
Denver;0;4;0;.000;70;93
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;3;1;0;.750;107;56
Philadelphia;2;2;0;.500;110;105
N.Y. Giants;2;2;0;.500;87;97
Washington;0;4;0;.000;66;118
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;3;1;0;.750;84;92
Tampa Bay;2;2;0;.500;123;117
Carolina;2;2;0;.500;95;80
Atlanta;1;3;0;.250;70;99
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;3;1;0;.750;85;69
Chicago;3;1;0;.750;66;45
Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95
Minnesota;2;2;0;.500;84;63
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;3;0;0;1.000;96;54
Seattle;3;1;0;.750;103;89
L.A. Rams;3;1;0;.750;117;104
Arizona;0;3;1;.125;74;115
Sunday's results
L.A. Chargers 30, Miami 10
N.Y. Giants 24, Washington 3
Tennessee 24, Atlanta 10
Carolina 16, Houston 10
Cleveland 40, Baltimore 25
Oakland 31, Indianapolis 24
New England 16, Buffalo 10
Kansas City 34, Detroit 30
Seattle 27, Arizona 10
Chicago 16, Minnesota 6
Jacksonville 26, Denver 24
Tampa Bay 55, L.A. Rams 40
New Orleans 12, Dallas 10
Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets
Monday's result
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, late
Thursday's game
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Atlanta at Houston, noon
Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, noon
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, noon
Jacksonville at Carolina, noon
Buffalo at Tennessee, noon
Chicago vs Oakland at London, UK, noon
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon
New England at Washington, noon
Arizona at Cincinnati, noon
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, noon
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Miami
Monday, Oct. 7
Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
BEARS 16, VIKINGS 6
Minnesota;0;0;0;6;—;6
Chicago;7;3;6;0;—;16
First Quarter
Chi—Cohen 10 pass from Daniel (Pineiro kick), 7:44.
Second Quarter
Chi—FG Pineiro 25, :00.
Third Quarter
Chi—FG Pineiro 38, 12:47.
Chi—FG Pineiro 30, 3:04.
Fourth Quarter
Min—Cook 2 run (pass failed), 2:58.
A—62,131.
;Min;Chi
First downs;15;17
Total Net Yards;222;269
Rushes-yards;16-40;33-72
Passing;182;197
Punt Returns;4-12;1-16
Kickoff Returns;0-0;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;27-36-0;24-33-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;6-51;1-7
Punts;5-47.0;5-48.2
Fumbles-Lost;3-2;0-0
Penalties-Yards;7-68;7-50
Time of Possession;24:33;35:27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 14-35, Mattison 2-5. Chicago, Montgomery 21-53, Cohen 5-11, Patterson 2-4, Daniel 5-4.
PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 27-36-0-233. Chicago, Trubisky 2-3-0-9, Daniel 22-30-0-195.
RECEIVING—Minnesota, Diggs 7-108, Cook 6-35, O.Johnson 4-35, Ham 3-10, Abdullah 2-14, Thielen 2-6, Rudolph 1-12, Mattison 1-8, I.Smith 1-5. Chicago, Robinson 7-77, Wims 4-56, Montgomery 3-14, Burton 2-16, Shaheen 2-13, Miller 2-11, Cohen 2-7, Holtz 1-7, Patterson 1-3.
SEAHAWKS 27, CARDINALS 10
Seattle;10;10;0;7;—;27
Arizona;0;3;0;7;—;10
First Quarter
Sea—FG Myers 33, 4:59.
Sea—Clowney 27 interception return (Myers kick), 4:15.
Second Quarter
Ari—FG Gonzalez 33, 13:49.
Sea—Dissly 9 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 10:48.
Sea—FG Myers 24, :17.
Fourth Quarter
Ari—K.Murray 9 run (Gonzalez kick), 10:21.
Sea—Prosise 9 run (Myers kick), 2:13.
A—60,500.
;Sea;Ari
First downs;21;20
Total Net Yards;340;321
Rushes-yards;27-115;23-115
Passing;225;206
Punt Returns;2-(minu;1-1
Kickoff Returns;1-21;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;1-27;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;22-28-0;22-32-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;4-15;4-35
Punts;4-42.8;3-47.0
Fumbles-Lost;3-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;7-65;7-44
Time of Possession;33:24;26:36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Seattle, Carson 22-104, Wilson 2-7, Prosise 3-4. Arizona, D.Johnson 11-40, Edmonds 6-37, K.Murray 4-27, Kirk 1-6, Isabella 1-5.
PASSING—Seattle, Wilson 22-28-0-240. Arizona, K.Murray 22-32-1-241.
RECEIVING—Seattle, Dissly 7-57, Lockett 4-51, Carson 4-41, J.Brown 3-50, Willson 2-26, Moore 1-9, Metcalf 1-6. Arizona, D.Johnson 8-99, Fitzgerald 5-47, Kirk 4-37, K.Johnson 2-19, Williams 1-21, Sherfield 1-15, Clay 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Arizona, Gonzalez 43, Gonzalez 48.
BUCCANEERS 55, RAMS 40
Tampa Bay;7;21;3;24;—;55
L.A. Rams;0;17;3;20;—;40
First Quarter
TB—Barber 3 run (Gay kick), 10:53.
Second Quarter
TB—Godwin 3 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 9:57.
TB—Godwin 9 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 8:28.
La—Gurley 13 run (Zuerlein kick), 5:34.
La—Everett 5 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 2:50.
TB—Jones 5 run (Gay kick), :47.
La—FG Zuerlein 58, :02.
Third Quarter
La—FG Zuerlein 44, 9:03.
TB—FG Gay 58, 4:33.
Fourth Quarter
TB—Brate 13 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 14:55.
La—Gurley 5 run (Zuerlein kick), 12:31.
TB—M.Evans 67 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 11:35.
La—Kupp 29 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 9:12.
La—Peters 32 interception return, 8:11.
TB—FG Gay 21, 2:35.
TB—Suh 37 fumble return (Gay kick), 1:06.
A—68,117.
;TB;La
First downs;27;36
Total Net Yards;464;518
Rushes-yards;30-88;11-28
Passing;376;490
Punt Returns;0-0;0-0
Kickoff Returns;2-34;1-22
Interceptions Ret.;3-41;1-32
Comp-Att-Int;28-41-1;45-68-3
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-9;2-27
Punts;2-44.0;1-41.0
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1
Penalties-Yards;12-99;13-106
Time of Possession;32:36;27:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Tampa Bay, Jones 19-70, Barber 9-19, Ogunbowale 1-0, Winston 1-(minus 1). Los Angeles, Gurley 5-16, Brown 5-14, Kupp 1-(minus 2).
PASSING—Tampa Bay, Winston 28-41-1-385. Los Angeles, Goff 45-68-3-517.
RECEIVING—Tampa Bay, Godwin 12-172, M.Evans 4-89, Brate 3-36, O.Howard 3-33, Ogunbowale 3-16, Wilson 1-14, Watson 1-13, Jones 1-12. Los Angeles, Woods 13-164, Kupp 9-121, Gurley 7-54, Cooks 6-71, Everett 5-44, Higbee 4-41, Reynolds 1-22.
JAGUARS 26, BRONCOS 24
Jacksonville;3;3;14;6;—;26
Denver;7;10;0;7;—;24
First Quarter
Den—Fant 25 pass from Flacco (McManus kick), 8:17.
Jac—FG Lambo 25, 3:13.
Second Quarter
Den—Sutton 7 pass from Flacco (McManus kick), 13:39.
Den—FG McManus 33, 4:16.
Jac—FG Lambo 40, :08.
Third Quarter
Jac—Armstead 7 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 4:36.
Jac—O'Shaughnessy 18 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 1:10.
Fourth Quarter
Jac—FG Lambo 34, 2:54.
Den—Sutton 8 pass from Flacco (McManus kick), 1:32.
Jac—FG Lambo 33, :00.
A—76,219.
;Jac;Den
First downs;25;19
Total Net Yards;455;371
Rushes-yards;38-269;16-68
Passing;186;303
Punt Returns;2-5;2-10
Kickoff Returns;0-0;3-69
Interceptions Ret.;1-31;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;19-33-0;22-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;5-27;0-0
Punts;6-45.5;6-45.2
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-0
Penalties-Yards;12-104;5-48
Time of Possession;39:12;20:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Jacksonville, Fournette 29-225, Armstead 8-42, Minshew 1-2. Denver, Lindsay 9-53, Freeman 6-16, Flacco 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Jacksonville, Minshew 19-33-0-213. Denver, Flacco 22-38-1-303.
RECEIVING—Jacksonville, Westbrook 5-66, Chark 4-44, Swaim 3-17, Fournette 2-20, Cole 1-19, O'Shaughnessy 1-18, Conley 1-17, Armstead 1-7, Lee 1-5. Denver, Sutton 6-62, Sanders 5-104, Freeman 4-34, Hamilton 3-57, Fant 2-31, Spencer 1-8, Lindsay 1-7.
SAINTS 12, COWBOYS 10
Dallas;3;0;7;0;—;10
New Orleans;0;9;0;3;—;12
First Quarter
Dal—FG Maher 28, 5:08.
Second Quarter
NO—FG Lutz 40, 14:55.
NO—FG Lutz 42, 8:42.
NO—FG Lutz 19, :00.
Third Quarter
Dal—Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 7:47.
Fourth Quarter
NO—FG Lutz 26, 13:41.
A—73,086.
;Dal;NO
First downs;15;18
Total Net Yards;257;266
Rushes-yards;20-45;27-117
Passing;212;149
Punt Returns;2-14;1-23
Kickoff Returns;0-0;1-29
Interceptions Ret.;1-0;1-1
Comp-Att-Int;22-33-1;23-30-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-11;5-44
Punts;4-45.3;4-43.5
Fumbles-Lost;2-2;0-0
Penalties-Yards;6-64;9-80
Time of Possession;23:56;36:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Dallas, Elliott 18-35, Prescott 1-7, Austin 1-3. New Orleans, Kamara 17-69, Ta.Hill 2-16, Murray 4-14, Harris 1-10, Bridgewater 3-8.
PASSING—Dallas, Prescott 22-33-1-223. New Orleans, Bridgewater 23-30-1-193.
RECEIVING—Dallas, Elliott 6-30, Cooper 5-48, Witten 4-50, Jarwin 3-49, Cobb 3-41, Austin 1-5. New Orleans, M.Thomas 9-95, J.Hill 3-29, Cook 3-21, Kamara 3-20, Ginn 3-19, Murray 1-6, Line 1-3.
