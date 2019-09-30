AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;4;0;0;1.000;122;27

Buffalo;3;1;0;.750;76;63

N.Y. Jets;0;3;0;.000;33;70

Miami;0;4;0;.000;26;163

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;2;2;0;.500;78;78

Indianapolis;2;2;0;.500;94;102

Jacksonville;2;2;0;.500;84;84

Tennessee;2;2;0;.500;91;62

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Cleveland;2;2;0;.500;89;91

Baltimore;2;2;0;.500;135;100

Cincinnati;0;3;0;.000;54;83

Pittsburgh;0;3;0;.000;49;85

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;4;0;0;1.000;135;94

Oakland;2;2;0;.500;79;102

L.A. Chargers;2;2;0;.500;90;74

Denver;0;4;0;.000;70;93

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;3;1;0;.750;107;56

Philadelphia;2;2;0;.500;110;105

N.Y. Giants;2;2;0;.500;87;97

Washington;0;4;0;.000;66;118

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;3;1;0;.750;84;92

Tampa Bay;2;2;0;.500;123;117

Carolina;2;2;0;.500;95;80

Atlanta;1;3;0;.250;70;99

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;3;1;0;.750;85;69

Chicago;3;1;0;.750;66;45

Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95

Minnesota;2;2;0;.500;84;63

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;3;0;0;1.000;96;54

Seattle;3;1;0;.750;103;89

L.A. Rams;3;1;0;.750;117;104

Arizona;0;3;1;.125;74;115

Sunday's results

L.A. Chargers 30, Miami 10

N.Y. Giants 24, Washington 3

Tennessee 24, Atlanta 10

Carolina 16, Houston 10

Cleveland 40, Baltimore 25

Oakland 31, Indianapolis 24

New England 16, Buffalo 10

Kansas City 34, Detroit 30

Seattle 27, Arizona 10

Chicago 16, Minnesota 6

Jacksonville 26, Denver 24

Tampa Bay 55, L.A. Rams 40

New Orleans 12, Dallas 10

Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets

Monday's result

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, late

Thursday's game

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Atlanta at Houston, noon

Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, noon

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, noon

Jacksonville at Carolina, noon

Buffalo at Tennessee, noon

Chicago vs Oakland at London, UK, noon

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon

New England at Washington, noon

Arizona at Cincinnati, noon

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, noon

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m. 

Open: Detroit, Miami

Monday, Oct. 7

Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

BEARS 16, VIKINGS 6

Minnesota;0;0;0;6;—;6

Chicago;7;3;6;0;—;16

First Quarter

Chi—Cohen 10 pass from Daniel (Pineiro kick), 7:44.

Second Quarter

Chi—FG Pineiro 25, :00.

Third Quarter

Chi—FG Pineiro 38, 12:47.

Chi—FG Pineiro 30, 3:04.

Fourth Quarter

Min—Cook 2 run (pass failed), 2:58.

A—62,131.

;Min;Chi

First downs;15;17

Total Net Yards;222;269

Rushes-yards;16-40;33-72

Passing;182;197

Punt Returns;4-12;1-16

Kickoff Returns;0-0;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;27-36-0;24-33-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;6-51;1-7

Punts;5-47.0;5-48.2

Fumbles-Lost;3-2;0-0

Penalties-Yards;7-68;7-50

Time of Possession;24:33;35:27

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 14-35, Mattison 2-5. Chicago, Montgomery 21-53, Cohen 5-11, Patterson 2-4, Daniel 5-4.

PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 27-36-0-233. Chicago, Trubisky 2-3-0-9, Daniel 22-30-0-195.

RECEIVING—Minnesota, Diggs 7-108, Cook 6-35, O.Johnson 4-35, Ham 3-10, Abdullah 2-14, Thielen 2-6, Rudolph 1-12, Mattison 1-8, I.Smith 1-5. Chicago, Robinson 7-77, Wims 4-56, Montgomery 3-14, Burton 2-16, Shaheen 2-13, Miller 2-11, Cohen 2-7, Holtz 1-7, Patterson 1-3.

SEAHAWKS 27, CARDINALS 10

Seattle;10;10;0;7;—;27

Arizona;0;3;0;7;—;10

First Quarter

Sea—FG Myers 33, 4:59.

Sea—Clowney 27 interception return (Myers kick), 4:15.

Second Quarter

Ari—FG Gonzalez 33, 13:49.

Sea—Dissly 9 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 10:48.

Sea—FG Myers 24, :17.

Fourth Quarter

Ari—K.Murray 9 run (Gonzalez kick), 10:21.

Sea—Prosise 9 run (Myers kick), 2:13.

A—60,500.

;Sea;Ari

First downs;21;20

Total Net Yards;340;321

Rushes-yards;27-115;23-115

Passing;225;206

Punt Returns;2-(minu;1-1

Kickoff Returns;1-21;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;1-27;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;22-28-0;22-32-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;4-15;4-35

Punts;4-42.8;3-47.0

Fumbles-Lost;3-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;7-65;7-44

Time of Possession;33:24;26:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Seattle, Carson 22-104, Wilson 2-7, Prosise 3-4. Arizona, D.Johnson 11-40, Edmonds 6-37, K.Murray 4-27, Kirk 1-6, Isabella 1-5.

PASSING—Seattle, Wilson 22-28-0-240. Arizona, K.Murray 22-32-1-241.

RECEIVING—Seattle, Dissly 7-57, Lockett 4-51, Carson 4-41, J.Brown 3-50, Willson 2-26, Moore 1-9, Metcalf 1-6. Arizona, D.Johnson 8-99, Fitzgerald 5-47, Kirk 4-37, K.Johnson 2-19, Williams 1-21, Sherfield 1-15, Clay 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Arizona, Gonzalez 43, Gonzalez 48.

BUCCANEERS 55, RAMS 40

Tampa Bay;7;21;3;24;—;55

L.A. Rams;0;17;3;20;—;40

First Quarter

TB—Barber 3 run (Gay kick), 10:53.

Second Quarter

TB—Godwin 3 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 9:57.

TB—Godwin 9 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 8:28.

La—Gurley 13 run (Zuerlein kick), 5:34.

La—Everett 5 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 2:50.

TB—Jones 5 run (Gay kick), :47.

La—FG Zuerlein 58, :02.

Third Quarter

La—FG Zuerlein 44, 9:03.

TB—FG Gay 58, 4:33.

Fourth Quarter

TB—Brate 13 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 14:55.

La—Gurley 5 run (Zuerlein kick), 12:31.

TB—M.Evans 67 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 11:35.

La—Kupp 29 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 9:12.

La—Peters 32 interception return, 8:11.

TB—FG Gay 21, 2:35.

TB—Suh 37 fumble return (Gay kick), 1:06.

A—68,117.

;TB;La

First downs;27;36

Total Net Yards;464;518

Rushes-yards;30-88;11-28

Passing;376;490

Punt Returns;0-0;0-0

Kickoff Returns;2-34;1-22

Interceptions Ret.;3-41;1-32

Comp-Att-Int;28-41-1;45-68-3

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-9;2-27

Punts;2-44.0;1-41.0

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1

Penalties-Yards;12-99;13-106

Time of Possession;32:36;27:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Tampa Bay, Jones 19-70, Barber 9-19, Ogunbowale 1-0, Winston 1-(minus 1). Los Angeles, Gurley 5-16, Brown 5-14, Kupp 1-(minus 2).

PASSING—Tampa Bay, Winston 28-41-1-385. Los Angeles, Goff 45-68-3-517.

RECEIVING—Tampa Bay, Godwin 12-172, M.Evans 4-89, Brate 3-36, O.Howard 3-33, Ogunbowale 3-16, Wilson 1-14, Watson 1-13, Jones 1-12. Los Angeles, Woods 13-164, Kupp 9-121, Gurley 7-54, Cooks 6-71, Everett 5-44, Higbee 4-41, Reynolds 1-22.

JAGUARS 26, BRONCOS 24

Jacksonville;3;3;14;6;—;26

Denver;7;10;0;7;—;24

First Quarter

Den—Fant 25 pass from Flacco (McManus kick), 8:17.

Jac—FG Lambo 25, 3:13.

Second Quarter

Den—Sutton 7 pass from Flacco (McManus kick), 13:39.

Den—FG McManus 33, 4:16.

Jac—FG Lambo 40, :08.

Third Quarter

Jac—Armstead 7 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 4:36.

Jac—O'Shaughnessy 18 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 1:10.

Fourth Quarter

Jac—FG Lambo 34, 2:54.

Den—Sutton 8 pass from Flacco (McManus kick), 1:32.

Jac—FG Lambo 33, :00.

A—76,219.

;Jac;Den

First downs;25;19

Total Net Yards;455;371

Rushes-yards;38-269;16-68

Passing;186;303

Punt Returns;2-5;2-10

Kickoff Returns;0-0;3-69

Interceptions Ret.;1-31;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;19-33-0;22-38-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;5-27;0-0

Punts;6-45.5;6-45.2

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-0

Penalties-Yards;12-104;5-48

Time of Possession;39:12;20:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Jacksonville, Fournette 29-225, Armstead 8-42, Minshew 1-2. Denver, Lindsay 9-53, Freeman 6-16, Flacco 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—Jacksonville, Minshew 19-33-0-213. Denver, Flacco 22-38-1-303.

RECEIVING—Jacksonville, Westbrook 5-66, Chark 4-44, Swaim 3-17, Fournette 2-20, Cole 1-19, O'Shaughnessy 1-18, Conley 1-17, Armstead 1-7, Lee 1-5. Denver, Sutton 6-62, Sanders 5-104, Freeman 4-34, Hamilton 3-57, Fant 2-31, Spencer 1-8, Lindsay 1-7.

SAINTS 12, COWBOYS 10

Dallas;3;0;7;0;—;10

New Orleans;0;9;0;3;—;12

First Quarter

Dal—FG Maher 28, 5:08.

Second Quarter

NO—FG Lutz 40, 14:55.

NO—FG Lutz 42, 8:42.

NO—FG Lutz 19, :00.

Third Quarter

Dal—Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 7:47.

Fourth Quarter

NO—FG Lutz 26, 13:41.

A—73,086.

;Dal;NO

First downs;15;18

Total Net Yards;257;266

Rushes-yards;20-45;27-117

Passing;212;149

Punt Returns;2-14;1-23

Kickoff Returns;0-0;1-29

Interceptions Ret.;1-0;1-1

Comp-Att-Int;22-33-1;23-30-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-11;5-44

Punts;4-45.3;4-43.5

Fumbles-Lost;2-2;0-0

Penalties-Yards;6-64;9-80

Time of Possession;23:56;36:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Dallas, Elliott 18-35, Prescott 1-7, Austin 1-3. New Orleans, Kamara 17-69, Ta.Hill 2-16, Murray 4-14, Harris 1-10, Bridgewater 3-8.

PASSING—Dallas, Prescott 22-33-1-223. New Orleans, Bridgewater 23-30-1-193.

RECEIVING—Dallas, Elliott 6-30, Cooper 5-48, Witten 4-50, Jarwin 3-49, Cobb 3-41, Austin 1-5. New Orleans, M.Thomas 9-95, J.Hill 3-29, Cook 3-21, Kamara 3-20, Ginn 3-19, Murray 1-6, Line 1-3.

