AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;8;0;0;1.000;250;61

Buffalo;5;2;0;.714;134;122

N.Y. Jets;1;6;0;.143;78;185

Miami;0;7;0;.000;77;238

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Indianapolis;5;2;0;.714;158;151

Houston;5;3;0;.625;212;188

Jacksonville;4;4;0;.500;173;163

Tennessee;4;4;0;.500;148;135

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;5;2;0;.714;214;156

Pittsburgh;3;4;0;.429;150;145

Cleveland;2;5;0;.286;133;181

Cincinnati;0;8;0;.000;124;210

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;5;3;0;.625;226;181

Oakland;3;4;0;.429;151;192

L.A. Chargers;3;5;0;.375;157;157

Denver;2;6;0;.250;125;151

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;4;3;0;.571;190;124

Philadelphia;4;4;0;.500;202;199

N.Y. Giants;2;6;0;.250;158;218

Washington;1;7;0;.125;99;195

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;7;1;0;.875;195;156

Carolina;4;3;0;.571;179;184

Tampa Bay;2;5;0;.286;196;212

Atlanta;1;7;0;.125;165;250

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;7;1;0;.875;215;163

Minnesota;6;2;0;.750;211;132

Detroit;3;3;1;.500;180;186

Chicago;3;4;0;.429;128;122

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;7;0;0;1.000;207;77

Seattle;6;2;0;.750;208;196

L.A. Rams;5;3;0;.625;214;174

Arizona;3;4;1;.438;170;223

Thursday's Games

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.<

Sunday's Games

Houston vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, Noon

Washington at Buffalo, Noon

Tennessee at Carolina, Noon

Minnesota at Kansas City, Noon

Chicago at Philadelphia, Noon

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, Noon

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.<

Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati<

Monday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.<

Thursday, Nov. 7

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 7:20 p.m.<

Sunday, Nov. 10

Arizona at Tampa Bay, Noon

Kansas City at Tennessee, Noon

Buffalo at Cleveland, Noon

Baltimore at Cincinnati, Noon

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, Noon

Atlanta at New Orleans, Noon

Detroit at Chicago, Noon

Miami at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.<

Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston<

Monday, Nov. 11

NFC Individual Leaders

Quarterbacks

;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int

Goff, LA;314;192;2367;11;7

Rodgers, GBY;283;185;2324;16;2

Ryan, ATL;285;202;2170;15;8

R. Wilson, SEA;250;171;2127;17;1

Prescott, DAL;238;168;2123;12;7

Stafford, DET;250;161;2093;16;4

Winston, TAM;263;153;2072;14;12

Cousins, MIN;215;155;1997;13;3

K. Murray, ARI;292;186;1988;7;4

Wentz, PHL;264;164;1821;14;4

Rushers

;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

D. Cook, MIN;156;823;5.3;75t;9

McCaffrey, CAR;141;735;5.2;84t;8

C. Carson, SEA;159;659;4.1;25;3

E. Elliott, DAL;135;602;4.5;27;6

A. Jones, GBY;114;466;4.1;18t;8

Breida, SNF;84;446;5.3;83t;1

J. Howard, PHL;100;443;4.4;20;5

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

A. Peterson, WAS;97;383;3.9;29;1

Barkley, NYG;74;373;5.0;59;2

Kamara, NOR;86;373;4.3;28;1

Receivers

;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

Michael Thomas, NOR;73;875;12.0;42;4

Kupp, LA;58;792;13.7;66;5

Ju. Jones, ATL;50;712;14.2;54t;4

S. Diggs, MIN;37;706;19.1;66;4

Godwin, TAM;47;705;15.0;30;6

M. Evans, TAM;38;662;17.4;67t;6

A. Cooper, DAL;38;621;16.3;53t;5

Lockett, SEA;46;615;13.4;44t;4

Hooper, ATL;52;591;11.4;35;5

Al. Robinson, CHI;46;526;11.4;32;3

Scoring

Touchdowns

;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts

A. Jones, GBY;11;8;3;0;66

McCaffrey, CAR;10;8;2;0;62

D. Cook, MIN;9;9;0;0;54

Gurley, LA;7;6;1;0;42

Thielen, MIN;7;1;6;0;42

M. Evans, TAM;6;0;6;0;38

Godwin, TAM;6;0;6;0;38

T. Coleman, SNF;6;5;1;0;36

E. Elliott, DAL;6;6;0;0;36

Golladay, DET;6;0;6;0;36

J. Howard, PHL;6;5;1;0;36

Kicking

;PAT;FG;LG;Pts

Gonzalez, ARI;13/13;21/24;50;76

Zuerlein, LA;22/22;16/20;58;70

Lutz, NOR;19/20;16/20;58;67

Gould, SNF;22/22;13/20;47;61

Prater, DET;18/19;14/17;55;60

D. Bailey, MIN;23/24;12/14;50;59

M. Crosby, GBY;26/26;11/12;48;59

Slye, CAR;17/18;14/19;55;59

Gay, TAM;16/18;14/16;58;58

Maher, DAL;22/22;10/14;63;52

Myers, SEA;22/23;10/13;54;52

AFC Individual Leaders

Quarterbacks

;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int

Rivers, LAC;305;202;2315;12;7

Dalton, CIN;338;204;2252;9;8

Brady, NE;309;200;2251;13;4

D. Watson, HOU;274;190;2231;16;5

Mahomes, KC;241;157;2180;15;1

Minshew, JAC;260;161;1976;13;2

Flacco, DEN;262;171;1822;6;5

D. Carr, OAK;219;158;1695;11;4

Mayfield, CLE;229;132;1690;6;12

L. Jackson, BAL;215;136;1650;11;5

Rushers

;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

Fournette, JAC;163;791;4.9;81;1

N. Chubb, CLE;134;738;5.5;88t;6

J. Jacobs, OAK;124;620;5.0;51;4

M. Mack, IND;138;590;4.3;63t;3

D. Henry, TEN;151;581;3.8;34;5

L. Jackson, BAL;83;576;6.9;36;3

C. Hyde, HOU;130;544;4.2;26;3

Lindsay, DEN;109;492;4.5;32;4

Ma. Ingram, BAL;99;470;4.7;49;7

Michel, NE;140;464;3.3;26;6

Receivers

;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

Chark, JAC;39;660;16.9;69;6

Co. Sutton, DEN;39;636;16.3;70t;3

D. Hopkins, HOU;60;617;10.3;38;3

K. Allen, LAC;51;617;12.1;34;3

Kelce, KC;42;604;14.4;42;2

Edelman, NE;53;574;10.8;36;4

Boyd, CIN;51;536;10.5;47;1

Jo. Brown, BUF;38;527;13.9;38t;2

Ekeler, LAC;51;507;9.9;55t;5

J. Landry, CLE;30;504;16.8;65;0

Scoring

Touchdowns

;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts

Ekeler, LAC;8;3;5;0;48

Ma. Ingram, BAL;7;7;0;0;44

Chark, JAC;6;0;6;0;36

N. Chubb, CLE;6;6;0;0;36

Conner, PIT;6;4;2;0;36

D. Henry, TEN;6;5;1;0;36

Michel, NE;6;6;0;0;36

D. Watson, HOU;5;5;0;0;32

Fells, HOU;5;0;5;0;30

T. Hilton, IND;5;0;5;0;30

Ty. Williams, OAK;5;0;5;0;30

Kicking

;PAT;FG;LG;Pts

Lambo, JAC;12/13;21/21;48;75

Butker, KC;25/26;15/18;46;70

Tucker, BAL;20/20;16/16;51;68

Boswell, PIT;15/15;13/14;49;54

Fairbairn, HOU;21/25;11/14;50;54

McManus, DEN;9/10;14/17;53;51

Bullock, CIN;13/13;11/13;48;46

Vinatieri, IND;13/17;11/15;55;46

Seibert, CLE;11/13;10/10;48;41

Carlson, OAK;19/19;6/7;45;37

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments