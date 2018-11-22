AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;7;3;0;.700;280;236

Miami;5;5;0;.500;199;256

Buffalo;3;7;0;.300;137;251

N.Y. Jets;3;7;0;.300;208;254

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;7;3;0;.700;239;205

Indianapolis;5;5;0;.500;298;249

Tennessee;5;5;0;.500;178;189

Jacksonville;3;7;0;.300;176;219

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Pittsburgh;7;2;1;.750;299;225

Baltimore;5;5;0;.500;237;181

Cincinnati;5;5;0;.500;256;312

Cleveland;3;6;1;.350;218;263

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;9;2;0;.818;404;294

L.A. Chargers;7;3;0;.700;262;209

Denver;4;6;0;.400;228;235

Oakland;2;8;0;.200;170;293

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;6;5;0;.545;234;213

Washington;6;5;0;.545;220;229

Philadelphia;4;6;0;.400;205;231

N.Y. Giants;3;7;0;.300;215;263

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;10;1;0;.909;409;256

Carolina;6;4;0;.600;260;252

Atlanta;4;7;0;.364;280;307

Tampa Bay;3;7;0;.300;267;329

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Chicago;8;3;0;.727;317;211

Minnesota;5;4;1;.550;241;229

Green Bay;4;5;1;.450;247;243

Detroit;4;7;0;.364;238;286

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

L.A. Rams;10;1;0;.909;389;282

Seattle;5;5;0;.500;246;216

Arizona;2;8;0;.200;145;248

San Francisco;2;8;0;.200;230;266

Thursday's results

Chicago 23, Detroit 16

Dallas 31, Washington 23

New Orleans 31, Atlanta 17

Sunday's games

Seattle at Carolina, noon

New England at N.Y. Jets, noon

Jacksonville at Buffalo, noon

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, noon

Oakland at Baltimore, noon

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, noon

Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon

Arizona at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m. 

Open: L.A. Rams, Kansas City 

Monday's game

Tennessee at Houston, 7:15 p.m. 

Bears 23, Lions

Chicago;0;9;0;14;—;23

Detroit;0;7;6;3;—;16

Second Quarter

Det—Blount 4 run (Prater kick), 9:03.

Chi—FG Parkey 40, 3:58.

Chi—Mizzell 10 pass from Daniel (pass failed), :40.

Third Quarter

Det—Blount 4 run (pass failed), 1:35.

Fourth Quarter

Chi—Cohen 14 pass from Daniel (Parkey kick), 13:40.

Det—FG Prater 20, 7:44.

Chi—Jackson 41 interception return (Parkey kick), 6:00.

A—65,684.

;Chi;Det

First downs;19;17

Total Net Yards;264;333

Rushes-yards;15-38;24-111

Passing;226;222

Punt Returns;4-46;3-25

Kickoff Returns;1-17;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;2-41;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;28-38-0;28-38-2

Sacked-Yards Lost;4-12;2-14

Punts;5-47.0;5-45.4

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-Yards;3-20;5-54

Time of Possession;27:14;32:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Chicago, Cohen 3-14, Howard 7-13, Mizzell 1-7, Daniel 4-4. Detroit, Blount 19-88, Riddick 2-12, Zenner 2-9, Ellington 1-2.

PASSING—Chicago, Daniel 27-37-0-230, Miller 1-1-0-8. Detroit, Stafford 28-38-2-236.

RECEIVING—Chicago, Gabriel 7-49, Cohen 7-45, T.Burton 4-28, Miller 3-41, Al.Robinson 2-37, Mizzell 2-21, Daniel 1-8, Bellamy 1-7, Howard 1-2. Detroit, Riddick 7-48, Ellington 6-28, Golladay 5-90, Roberts 3-16, Bellore 2-12, Blount 1-15, T.Jones 1-15, Zenner 1-4, Willson 1-4, A.Jones 1-4.

Cowboys 31, Redskins 23

Washington;0;7;6;10;—;23

Dallas;7;3;14;7;—;31

First Quarter

Dal—Elliott 16 run (Maher kick), 10:02.

Second Quarter

Was—Davis 53 pass from McCoy (Hopkins kick), 7:04.

Dal—FG Maher 28, 1:28.

Third Quarter

Was—Quinn 10 pass from McCoy (kick failed), 9:02.

Dal—A.Cooper 40 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 6:47.

Dal—A.Cooper 90 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 2:10.

Fourth Quarter

Dal—Prescott 5 run (Maher kick), 14:11.

Was—Bibbs 1 run (Hopkins kick), 11:43.

Was—FG Hopkins 31, 1:13.

A—92,076.

;Was;Dal

First downs;18;20

Total Net Yards;331;404

Rushes-yards;20-80;34-146

Passing;251;258

Punt Returns;2-40;0-0

Kickoff Returns;1-44;1-19

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;3-14

Comp-Att-Int;24-38-3;22-31-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-17;4-31

Punts;5-45.6;6-47.8

Fumbles-Lost;2-0;1-0

Penalties-Yards;4-25;4-30

Time of Possession;26:37;33:23

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Washington, Peterson 12-35, McCoy 5-28, Bibbs 3-17. Dallas, Elliott 26-121, Prescott 6-18, R.Smith 2-7.

PASSING—Washington, McCoy 24-38-3-268. Dallas, Prescott 22-31-0-289.

RECEIVING—Washington, Reed 6-75, Doctson 6-66, Quinn 5-26, Bibbs 3-19, Davis 2-73, Peterson 2-9. Dallas, A.Cooper 8-180, Elliott 5-22, Jarwin 2-25, Gallup 2-19, N.Brown 1-22, Olawale 1-10, Hurns 1-7, Beasley 1-5, Schultz 1-(minus 1).

Saints 31, Falcons 17

Atlanta;3;0;7;7;—;17

New Orleans;7;10;7;7;—;31

First Quarter

NO—Lewis 28 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:11.

Atl—FG Bryant 32, 2:35.

Second Quarter

NO—FG Lutz 22, 9:09.

NO—Carr 12 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 3:20.

Third Quarter

NO—Arnold 25 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 5:59.

Atl—Ridley 2 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), :22.

Fourth Quarter

NO—Kirkwood 5 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 9:27.

Atl—T.Coleman 4 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 1:51.

A—73,017.

;Atl;NO

First downs;21;19

Total Net Yards;366;312

Rushes-yards;16-26;31-150

Passing;340;162

Punt Returns;0-0;1-7

Kickoff Returns;3-105;1-32

Interceptions Ret.;1-0;1-6

Comp-Att-Int;35-47-1;15-22-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;6-37;2-9

Punts;2-48.0;3-48.0

Fumbles-Lost;5-3;1-0

Penalties-Yards;2-26;3-19

Time of Possession;30:59;29:01

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Atlanta, Ryan 2-16, T.Coleman 8-6, Sanu 1-3, J.Jones 1-1, I.Smith 4-0. New Orleans, Kamara 14-89, Ingram 11-52, T.Hill 2-13, Brees 4-(minus 4).

PASSING—Atlanta, Ryan 35-47-1-377. New Orleans, Brees 15-22-1-171.

RECEIVING—Atlanta, J.Jones 11-147, Ridley 8-93, Hooper 5-31, Sanu 4-74, T.Coleman 3-17, I.Smith 2-7, Hardy 1-6, Paulsen 1-2. New Orleans, Arnold 4-45, Thomas 4-38, Ingram 2-14, Lewis 1-28, Watson 1-20, Carr 1-12, Kamara 1-9, Kirkwood 1-5.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments