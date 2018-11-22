AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;7;3;0;.700;280;236
Miami;5;5;0;.500;199;256
Buffalo;3;7;0;.300;137;251
N.Y. Jets;3;7;0;.300;208;254
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;7;3;0;.700;239;205
Indianapolis;5;5;0;.500;298;249
Tennessee;5;5;0;.500;178;189
Jacksonville;3;7;0;.300;176;219
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Pittsburgh;7;2;1;.750;299;225
Baltimore;5;5;0;.500;237;181
Cincinnati;5;5;0;.500;256;312
Cleveland;3;6;1;.350;218;263
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;9;2;0;.818;404;294
L.A. Chargers;7;3;0;.700;262;209
Denver;4;6;0;.400;228;235
Oakland;2;8;0;.200;170;293
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;6;5;0;.545;234;213
Washington;6;5;0;.545;220;229
Philadelphia;4;6;0;.400;205;231
N.Y. Giants;3;7;0;.300;215;263
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;10;1;0;.909;409;256
Carolina;6;4;0;.600;260;252
Atlanta;4;7;0;.364;280;307
Tampa Bay;3;7;0;.300;267;329
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Chicago;8;3;0;.727;317;211
Minnesota;5;4;1;.550;241;229
Green Bay;4;5;1;.450;247;243
Detroit;4;7;0;.364;238;286
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
L.A. Rams;10;1;0;.909;389;282
Seattle;5;5;0;.500;246;216
Arizona;2;8;0;.200;145;248
San Francisco;2;8;0;.200;230;266
Thursday's results
Chicago 23, Detroit 16
Dallas 31, Washington 23
New Orleans 31, Atlanta 17
Sunday's games
Seattle at Carolina, noon
New England at N.Y. Jets, noon
Jacksonville at Buffalo, noon
San Francisco at Tampa Bay, noon
Oakland at Baltimore, noon
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, noon
Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon
Arizona at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Miami at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.
Open: L.A. Rams, Kansas City
Monday's game
Tennessee at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Bears 23, Lions
Chicago;0;9;0;14;—;23
Detroit;0;7;6;3;—;16
Second Quarter
Det—Blount 4 run (Prater kick), 9:03.
Chi—FG Parkey 40, 3:58.
Chi—Mizzell 10 pass from Daniel (pass failed), :40.
Third Quarter
Det—Blount 4 run (pass failed), 1:35.
Fourth Quarter
Chi—Cohen 14 pass from Daniel (Parkey kick), 13:40.
Det—FG Prater 20, 7:44.
Chi—Jackson 41 interception return (Parkey kick), 6:00.
A—65,684.
;Chi;Det
First downs;19;17
Total Net Yards;264;333
Rushes-yards;15-38;24-111
Passing;226;222
Punt Returns;4-46;3-25
Kickoff Returns;1-17;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;2-41;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;28-38-0;28-38-2
Sacked-Yards Lost;4-12;2-14
Punts;5-47.0;5-45.4
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-Yards;3-20;5-54
Time of Possession;27:14;32:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Chicago, Cohen 3-14, Howard 7-13, Mizzell 1-7, Daniel 4-4. Detroit, Blount 19-88, Riddick 2-12, Zenner 2-9, Ellington 1-2.
PASSING—Chicago, Daniel 27-37-0-230, Miller 1-1-0-8. Detroit, Stafford 28-38-2-236.
RECEIVING—Chicago, Gabriel 7-49, Cohen 7-45, T.Burton 4-28, Miller 3-41, Al.Robinson 2-37, Mizzell 2-21, Daniel 1-8, Bellamy 1-7, Howard 1-2. Detroit, Riddick 7-48, Ellington 6-28, Golladay 5-90, Roberts 3-16, Bellore 2-12, Blount 1-15, T.Jones 1-15, Zenner 1-4, Willson 1-4, A.Jones 1-4.
Cowboys 31, Redskins 23
Washington;0;7;6;10;—;23
Dallas;7;3;14;7;—;31
First Quarter
Dal—Elliott 16 run (Maher kick), 10:02.
Second Quarter
Was—Davis 53 pass from McCoy (Hopkins kick), 7:04.
Dal—FG Maher 28, 1:28.
Third Quarter
Was—Quinn 10 pass from McCoy (kick failed), 9:02.
Dal—A.Cooper 40 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 6:47.
Dal—A.Cooper 90 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 2:10.
Fourth Quarter
Dal—Prescott 5 run (Maher kick), 14:11.
Was—Bibbs 1 run (Hopkins kick), 11:43.
Was—FG Hopkins 31, 1:13.
A—92,076.
;Was;Dal
First downs;18;20
Total Net Yards;331;404
Rushes-yards;20-80;34-146
Passing;251;258
Punt Returns;2-40;0-0
Kickoff Returns;1-44;1-19
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;3-14
Comp-Att-Int;24-38-3;22-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-17;4-31
Punts;5-45.6;6-47.8
Fumbles-Lost;2-0;1-0
Penalties-Yards;4-25;4-30
Time of Possession;26:37;33:23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Washington, Peterson 12-35, McCoy 5-28, Bibbs 3-17. Dallas, Elliott 26-121, Prescott 6-18, R.Smith 2-7.
PASSING—Washington, McCoy 24-38-3-268. Dallas, Prescott 22-31-0-289.
RECEIVING—Washington, Reed 6-75, Doctson 6-66, Quinn 5-26, Bibbs 3-19, Davis 2-73, Peterson 2-9. Dallas, A.Cooper 8-180, Elliott 5-22, Jarwin 2-25, Gallup 2-19, N.Brown 1-22, Olawale 1-10, Hurns 1-7, Beasley 1-5, Schultz 1-(minus 1).
Saints 31, Falcons 17
Atlanta;3;0;7;7;—;17
New Orleans;7;10;7;7;—;31
First Quarter
NO—Lewis 28 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:11.
Atl—FG Bryant 32, 2:35.
Second Quarter
NO—FG Lutz 22, 9:09.
NO—Carr 12 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 3:20.
Third Quarter
NO—Arnold 25 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 5:59.
Atl—Ridley 2 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), :22.
Fourth Quarter
NO—Kirkwood 5 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 9:27.
Atl—T.Coleman 4 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 1:51.
A—73,017.
;Atl;NO
First downs;21;19
Total Net Yards;366;312
Rushes-yards;16-26;31-150
Passing;340;162
Punt Returns;0-0;1-7
Kickoff Returns;3-105;1-32
Interceptions Ret.;1-0;1-6
Comp-Att-Int;35-47-1;15-22-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;6-37;2-9
Punts;2-48.0;3-48.0
Fumbles-Lost;5-3;1-0
Penalties-Yards;2-26;3-19
Time of Possession;30:59;29:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Atlanta, Ryan 2-16, T.Coleman 8-6, Sanu 1-3, J.Jones 1-1, I.Smith 4-0. New Orleans, Kamara 14-89, Ingram 11-52, T.Hill 2-13, Brees 4-(minus 4).
PASSING—Atlanta, Ryan 35-47-1-377. New Orleans, Brees 15-22-1-171.
RECEIVING—Atlanta, J.Jones 11-147, Ridley 8-93, Hooper 5-31, Sanu 4-74, T.Coleman 3-17, I.Smith 2-7, Hardy 1-6, Paulsen 1-2. New Orleans, Arnold 4-45, Thomas 4-38, Ingram 2-14, Lewis 1-28, Watson 1-20, Carr 1-12, Kamara 1-9, Kirkwood 1-5.
