NFL for Nov. 12
agate

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;8;1;0;.889;270;98

Buffalo;6;3;0;.667;174;150

Miami;2;7;0;.222;119;268

N.Y. Jets;2;7;0;.222;130;238

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;6;3;0;.667;238;191

Indianapolis;5;4;0;.556;194;193

Tennessee;5;5;0;.500;203;197

Jacksonville;4;5;0;.444;176;189

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;7;2;0;.778;300;189

Pittsburgh;5;4;0;.556;193;181

Cleveland;3;6;0;.333;171;221

Cincinnati;0;9;0;.000;137;259

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;6;4;0;.600;284;239

Oakland;5;4;0;.556;208;240

L.A. Chargers;4;6;0;.400;207;194

Denver;3;6;0;.333;149;170

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;5;4;0;.556;251;170

Philadelphia;5;4;0;.556;224;213

N.Y. Giants;2;8;0;.200;203;289

Washington;1;8;0;.111;108;219

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;7;2;0;.778;204;182

Carolina;5;4;0;.556;225;228

Tampa Bay;3;6;0;.333;260;279

Atlanta;2;7;0;.222;191;259

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;8;2;0;.800;250;205

Minnesota;7;3;0;.700;262;182

Chicago;4;5;0;.444;162;157

Detroit;3;5;1;.389;217;237

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;8;0;0;1.000;235;102

Seattle;7;2;0;.778;248;230

L.A. Rams;5;4;0;.556;226;191

Arizona;3;6;1;.350;222;281

Thursday's Games

Oakland 26, L.A. Chargers 24<

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 49, Cincinnati 13

Chicago 20, Detroit 13

Atlanta 26, New Orleans 9

Tennessee 35, Kansas City 32

N.Y. Jets 34, N.Y. Giants 27

Cleveland 19, Buffalo 16

Tampa Bay 30, Arizona 27

Miami 16, Indianapolis 12

Green Bay 24, Carolina 16

Pittsburgh 17, L.A. Rams 12

Minnesota 28, Dallas 24<

Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston<

Monday's Games

Seattle at San Francisco, late<

Thursday, Nov. 14

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.<

Sunday, Nov. 17

Dallas at Detroit, Noon

N.Y. Jets at Washington, Noon

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, Noon

Denver at Minnesota, Noon

Houston at Baltimore, Noon

Buffalo at Miami, Noon

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, Noon

Atlanta at Carolina, Noon

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.<

Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay<

Monday, Nov. 18

Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 7:15 p.m.

(Sunday's late games)

Dolphins 16, Colts 12

Miami;3;7;0;6;—;16

Indianapolis;0;0;6;6;—;12

First Quarter

Mia—FG Sanders 47, 6:44.

Second Quarter

Mia—Fitzpatrick 11 run (Sanders kick), 1:52.

Third Quarter

Ind—FG Vinatieri 25, 7:50.

Ind—FG Vinatieri 39, :38.

Fourth Quarter

Ind—Doyle 1 pass from Hoyer (kick failed), 11:30.

Mia—FG Sanders 48, 5:45.

Mia—FG Sanders 48, 3:31.

A—60,510.

;Mia;Ind

First downs;13;19

Total Net Yards;229;300

Rushes-yards;26-70;29-109

Passing;159;191

Punt Returns;2-16;3-38

Kickoff Returns;0-0;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;3-32;1-1

Comp-Att-Int;21-33-1;18-39-3

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-10;1-13

Punts;5-45.4;4-43.0

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-0

Penalties-Yards;4-30;3-25

Time of Possession;31:28;28:32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Miami, Ballage 20-43, Fitzpatrick 4-23, Laird 2-4. Indianapolis, Mack 19-74, J.Wilkins 3-20, Hines 3-14, Williams 2-1, Hoyer 2-0.

PASSING—Miami, Fitzpatrick 21-33-1-169. Indianapolis, Hoyer 18-39-3-204.

RECEIVING—Miami, D.Parker 5-69, Ballage 4-2, Gesicki 3-28, Hurns 2-32, Grant 2-15, Laird 2-15, Walford 1-8, A.Wilson 1-0, Gaskin 1-0. Indianapolis, Ebron 5-56, Hines 4-30, Doyle 3-44, Rogers 2-31, Pascal 2-26, Johnson 1-9, Mack 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

Steelers 17, Rams 12

L.A. Rams;7;0;3;2;—;12

Pittsburgh;7;7;0;3;—;17

First Quarter

La—Fowler 26 fumble return (Zuerlein kick), 14:46.

Pit—Washington 3 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), :34.

Second Quarter

Pit—Fitzpatrick 43 fumble return (Boswell kick), 1:44.

Third Quarter

La—FG Zuerlein 30, :11.

Fourth Quarter

La—safety, 12:40.

Pit—FG Boswell 33, 2:46.

A—63,627.

;La;Pit

First downs;16;15

Total Net Yards;306;273

Rushes-yards;23-88;27-42

Passing;218;231

Punt Returns;3-21;4-21

Kickoff Returns;4-94;1-20

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;3-15

Comp-Att-Int;22-42-3;22-38-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;4-25;3-11

Punts;8-47.4;9-42.6

Fumbles-Lost;4-1;4-2

Penalties-Yards;10-95;13-107

Time of Possession;28:20;31:40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Los Angeles, Gurley 12-73, Brown 5-10, Henderson 4-4, Bortles 1-1, Goff 1-0. Pittsburgh, Samuels 14-29, Brooks-James 6-11, McDonald 1-2, Tr.Edmunds 4-1, Rudolph 2-(minus 1).

PASSING—Los Angeles, Goff 22-41-2-243, Hekker 0-1-1-0. Pittsburgh, Rudolph 22-38-0-242.

RECEIVING—Los Angeles, Everett 8-68, Woods 7-95, Reynolds 3-49, Higbee 3-22, Mundt 1-9. Pittsburgh, Washington 6-90, Johnson 4-64, Smith-Schuster 3-44, McDonald 3-11, Samuels 3-11, Tr.Edmunds 2-14, Vannett 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Los Angeles, Zuerlein 56.

Vikings 28, Cowboys 24

Minnesota;14;3;11;0;—;28

Dallas;0;14;7;3;—;24

First Quarter

Min—Rudolph 1 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 9:25.

Min—Rudolph 1 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), :32.

Second Quarter

Dal—Gallup 23 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 8:08.

Dal—Cobb 22 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 1:54.

Min—FG Bailey 26, :00.

Third Quarter

Min—FG Bailey 27, 9:38.

Dal—Cooper 12 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 7:01.

Min—Cook 2 run (Rudolph pass from Cousins), :02.

Fourth Quarter

Dal—FG Maher 23, 10:00.

A—91,188.

;Min;Dal

First downs;27;24

Total Net Yards;364;443

Rushes-yards;36-153;22-50

Passing;211;393

Punt Returns;0-0;1-0

Kickoff Returns;1-29;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;1-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;23-32-0;28-47-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-9;1-4

Punts;4-42.5;2-36.0

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;5-35;5-39

Time of Possession;33:27;26:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 26-97, Mattison 8-52, Cousins 1-5, Ham 1-(minus 1). Dallas, Elliott 20-47, Austin 1-7, Pollard 1-(minus 4).

PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 23-32-0-220. Dallas, Prescott 28-46-1-397, Cobb 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Minnesota, Cook 7-86, I.Smith 5-34, Rudolph 4-14, Diggs 3-49, O.Johnson 2-25, Treadwell 1-10, Mattison 1-2. Dallas, Cooper 11-147, Cobb 6-106, Gallup 4-76, Jarwin 3-35, Witten 2-17, Elliott 2-16.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Dallas, Maher 57.

