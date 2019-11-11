NFL for Nov. 12

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;8;1;0;.889;270;98
Buffalo;6;3;0;.667;174;150
Miami;2;7;0;.222;119;268
N.Y. Jets;2;7;0;.222;130;238
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;6;3;0;.667;238;191
Indianapolis;5;4;0;.556;194;193
Tennessee;5;5;0;.500;203;197
Jacksonville;4;5;0;.444;176;189
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;7;2;0;.778;300;189
Pittsburgh;5;4;0;.556;193;181
Cleveland;3;6;0;.333;171;221
Cincinnati;0;9;0;.000;137;259
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;6;4;0;.600;284;239
Oakland;5;4;0;.556;208;240
L.A. Chargers;4;6;0;.400;207;194
Denver;3;6;0;.333;149;170
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;5;4;0;.556;251;170
Philadelphia;5;4;0;.556;224;213
N.Y. Giants;2;8;0;.200;203;289
Washington;1;8;0;.111;108;219
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;7;2;0;.778;204;182
Carolina;5;4;0;.556;225;228
Tampa Bay;3;6;0;.333;260;279
Atlanta;2;7;0;.222;191;259
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;8;2;0;.800;250;205
Minnesota;7;3;0;.700;262;182
Chicago;4;5;0;.444;162;157
Detroit;3;5;1;.389;217;237
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;8;0;0;1.000;235;102
Seattle;7;2;0;.778;248;230
L.A. Rams;5;4;0;.556;226;191
Arizona;3;6;1;.350;222;281
Thursday's Games
Oakland 26, L.A. Chargers 24<
Sunday's Games
Baltimore 49, Cincinnati 13
Chicago 20, Detroit 13
Atlanta 26, New Orleans 9
Tennessee 35, Kansas City 32
N.Y. Jets 34, N.Y. Giants 27
Cleveland 19, Buffalo 16
Tampa Bay 30, Arizona 27
Miami 16, Indianapolis 12
Green Bay 24, Carolina 16
Pittsburgh 17, L.A. Rams 12
Minnesota 28, Dallas 24<
Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston<
Monday's Games
Seattle at San Francisco, late<
Thursday, Nov. 14
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.<
Sunday, Nov. 17
Dallas at Detroit, Noon
N.Y. Jets at Washington, Noon
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, Noon
Denver at Minnesota, Noon
Houston at Baltimore, Noon
Buffalo at Miami, Noon
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, Noon
Atlanta at Carolina, Noon
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.<
Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay<
Monday, Nov. 18
Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 7:15 p.m.
(Sunday's late games)
Dolphins 16, Colts 12
Miami;3;7;0;6;—;16
Indianapolis;0;0;6;6;—;12
First Quarter
Mia—FG Sanders 47, 6:44.
Second Quarter
Mia—Fitzpatrick 11 run (Sanders kick), 1:52.
Third Quarter
Ind—FG Vinatieri 25, 7:50.
Ind—FG Vinatieri 39, :38.
Fourth Quarter
Ind—Doyle 1 pass from Hoyer (kick failed), 11:30.
Mia—FG Sanders 48, 5:45.
Mia—FG Sanders 48, 3:31.
A—60,510.
;Mia;Ind
First downs;13;19
Total Net Yards;229;300
Rushes-yards;26-70;29-109
Passing;159;191
Punt Returns;2-16;3-38
Kickoff Returns;0-0;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;3-32;1-1
Comp-Att-Int;21-33-1;18-39-3
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-10;1-13
Punts;5-45.4;4-43.0
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-0
Penalties-Yards;4-30;3-25
Time of Possession;31:28;28:32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Miami, Ballage 20-43, Fitzpatrick 4-23, Laird 2-4. Indianapolis, Mack 19-74, J.Wilkins 3-20, Hines 3-14, Williams 2-1, Hoyer 2-0.
PASSING—Miami, Fitzpatrick 21-33-1-169. Indianapolis, Hoyer 18-39-3-204.
RECEIVING—Miami, D.Parker 5-69, Ballage 4-2, Gesicki 3-28, Hurns 2-32, Grant 2-15, Laird 2-15, Walford 1-8, A.Wilson 1-0, Gaskin 1-0. Indianapolis, Ebron 5-56, Hines 4-30, Doyle 3-44, Rogers 2-31, Pascal 2-26, Johnson 1-9, Mack 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Steelers 17, Rams 12
L.A. Rams;7;0;3;2;—;12
Pittsburgh;7;7;0;3;—;17
First Quarter
La—Fowler 26 fumble return (Zuerlein kick), 14:46.
Pit—Washington 3 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), :34.
Second Quarter
Pit—Fitzpatrick 43 fumble return (Boswell kick), 1:44.
Third Quarter
La—FG Zuerlein 30, :11.
Fourth Quarter
La—safety, 12:40.
Pit—FG Boswell 33, 2:46.
A—63,627.
;La;Pit
First downs;16;15
Total Net Yards;306;273
Rushes-yards;23-88;27-42
Passing;218;231
Punt Returns;3-21;4-21
Kickoff Returns;4-94;1-20
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;3-15
Comp-Att-Int;22-42-3;22-38-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;4-25;3-11
Punts;8-47.4;9-42.6
Fumbles-Lost;4-1;4-2
Penalties-Yards;10-95;13-107
Time of Possession;28:20;31:40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Los Angeles, Gurley 12-73, Brown 5-10, Henderson 4-4, Bortles 1-1, Goff 1-0. Pittsburgh, Samuels 14-29, Brooks-James 6-11, McDonald 1-2, Tr.Edmunds 4-1, Rudolph 2-(minus 1).
PASSING—Los Angeles, Goff 22-41-2-243, Hekker 0-1-1-0. Pittsburgh, Rudolph 22-38-0-242.
RECEIVING—Los Angeles, Everett 8-68, Woods 7-95, Reynolds 3-49, Higbee 3-22, Mundt 1-9. Pittsburgh, Washington 6-90, Johnson 4-64, Smith-Schuster 3-44, McDonald 3-11, Samuels 3-11, Tr.Edmunds 2-14, Vannett 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Los Angeles, Zuerlein 56.
Vikings 28, Cowboys 24
Minnesota;14;3;11;0;—;28
Dallas;0;14;7;3;—;24
First Quarter
Min—Rudolph 1 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 9:25.
Min—Rudolph 1 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), :32.
Second Quarter
Dal—Gallup 23 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 8:08.
Dal—Cobb 22 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 1:54.
Min—FG Bailey 26, :00.
Third Quarter
Min—FG Bailey 27, 9:38.
Dal—Cooper 12 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 7:01.
Min—Cook 2 run (Rudolph pass from Cousins), :02.
Fourth Quarter
Dal—FG Maher 23, 10:00.
A—91,188.
;Min;Dal
First downs;27;24
Total Net Yards;364;443
Rushes-yards;36-153;22-50
Passing;211;393
Punt Returns;0-0;1-0
Kickoff Returns;1-29;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;1-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;23-32-0;28-47-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-9;1-4
Punts;4-42.5;2-36.0
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;5-35;5-39
Time of Possession;33:27;26:33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 26-97, Mattison 8-52, Cousins 1-5, Ham 1-(minus 1). Dallas, Elliott 20-47, Austin 1-7, Pollard 1-(minus 4).
PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 23-32-0-220. Dallas, Prescott 28-46-1-397, Cobb 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—Minnesota, Cook 7-86, I.Smith 5-34, Rudolph 4-14, Diggs 3-49, O.Johnson 2-25, Treadwell 1-10, Mattison 1-2. Dallas, Cooper 11-147, Cobb 6-106, Gallup 4-76, Jarwin 3-35, Witten 2-17, Elliott 2-16.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Dallas, Maher 57.