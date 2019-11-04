AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;8;1;0;.889;270;98

Buffalo;6;2;0;.750;158;131

Miami;1;7;0;.125;103;256

N.Y. Jets;1;7;0;.125;96;211

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;6;3;0;.667;238;191

Indianapolis;5;3;0;.625;182;177

Jacksonville;4;5;0;.444;176;189

Tennessee;4;5;0;.444;168;165

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;6;2;0;.750;251;176

Pittsburgh;4;4;0;.500;176;169

Cleveland;2;6;0;.250;152;205

Cincinnati;0;8;0;.000;124;210

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;6;3;0;.667;252;204

Oakland;4;4;0;.500;182;216

L.A. Chargers;4;5;0;.444;183;168

Denver;3;6;0;.333;149;170

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;4;3;0;.571;190;124

Philadelphia;5;4;0;.556;224;213

N.Y. Giants;2;6;0;.250;158;218

Washington;1;8;0;.111;108;219

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;7;1;0;.875;195;156

Carolina;5;3;0;.625;209;204

Tampa Bay;2;6;0;.250;230;252

Atlanta;1;7;0;.125;165;250

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;7;2;0;.778;226;189

Minnesota;6;3;0;.667;234;158

Detroit;3;4;1;.438;204;217

Chicago;3;5;0;.375;142;144

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;8;0;0;1.000;235;102

Seattle;7;2;0;.778;248;230

L.A. Rams;5;3;0;.625;214;174

Arizona;3;5;1;.389;195;251

Thursday's Games

San Francisco 28, Arizona 25<

Sunday's Games

Houston 26, Jacksonville 3

Buffalo 24, Washington 9

Philadelphia 22, Chicago 14

Pittsburgh 26, Indianapolis 24

Kansas City 26, Minnesota 23

Carolina 30, Tennessee 20

Miami 26, N.Y. Jets 18

Oakland 31, Detroit 24

L.A. Chargers 26, Green Bay 11

Denver 24, Cleveland 19

Seattle 40, Tampa Bay 34, OT

Baltimore 37, New England 20<

Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati<

Monday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m., late

Thursday, Nov. 7

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 7:20 p.m.<

Sunday, Nov. 10

Arizona at Tampa Bay, Noon

Kansas City at Tennessee, Noon

Buffalo at Cleveland, Noon

Baltimore at Cincinnati, Noon

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, Noon

Atlanta at New Orleans, Noon

Detroit at Chicago, Noon

Miami at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.<

Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston

Monday, Nov. 11

Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

(SUNDAY'S GAMES)

RAIDERS 31, LIONS 24

Detroit;7;7;3;7;—;24

Oakland;7;10;0;14;—;31

First Quarter

Oak—Jacobs 2 run (Carlson kick), 6:32.

Det—M.Jones 2 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 2:34.

Second Quarter

Oak—FG Carlson 32, 13:31.

Det—Golladay 59 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 11:21.

Oak—Jacobs 3 run (Carlson kick), 1:12.

Third Quarter

Det—FG Prater 23, 4:45.

Fourth Quarter

Oak—Moreau 3 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 14:52.

Det—McKissic 26 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 5:16.

Oak—Renfrow 9 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 2:04.

A—53,318.

;Det;Oak

First downs;26;25

Total Net Yards;473;450

Rushes-yards;20-90;36-171

Passing;383;279

Punt Returns;0-0;1-16

Kickoff Returns;4-76;3-81

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-0

Comp-Att-Int;26-41-1;20-31-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-23;1-10

Punts;2-43.0;2-48.0

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;3-0

Penalties-Yards;5-35;10-96

Time of Possession;27:10;32:50

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Detroit, McKissic 4-32, Johnson 9-29, Perkins 3-16, M.Hall 1-7, Stafford 3-6. Oakland, Jacobs 28-120, Carrier 1-27, Richard 2-12, Washington 3-7, Z.Jones 1-3, Ingold 1-2.

PASSING—Detroit, Stafford 26-41-1-406. Oakland, Carr 20-31-0-289.

RECEIVING—Detroit, M.Jones 8-126, Golladay 4-132, Hockenson 3-56, McKissic 3-40, Amendola 3-29, Johnson 3-7, Thomas 1-13, J.James 1-3. Oakland, Renfrow 6-54, Richard 3-56, Williams 3-48, Z.Jones 3-21, Waller 2-52, Ateman 1-34, Washington 1-21, Moreau 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Oakland, Carlson 45.

SEAHAWKS 40, BUCCANEERS 34

Tampa Bay;14;7;3;10;0;—;34

Seattle;7;6;8;13;6;—;40

First Quarter

TB—R.Jones 8 run (Gay kick), 11:30.

Sea—Lockett 19 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 8:23.

TB—Perriman 15 pass from Winston (Gay kick), :48.

Second Quarter

TB—Evans 5 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 4:32.

Sea—Hollister 1 pass from Wilson (kick failed), :29.

Third Quarter

Sea—Lockett 2 pass from Wilson (Metcalf pass from Wilson), 8:03.

TB—FG Gay 41, 3:18.

Fourth Quarter

Sea—FG Myers 37, 14:26.

Sea—FG Myers 22, 8:19.

TB—FG Gay 45, 5:22.

Sea—Metcalf 53 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 4:25.

TB—Ogunbowale 1 run (Gay kick), :46.

Overtime

Sea—Hollister 10 pass from Wilson, 6:22.

A—68,948.

;TB;Sea

First downs;29;31

Total Net Yards;418;492

Rushes-yards;26-99;22-145

Passing;319;347

Punt Returns;3-32;2-15

Kickoff Returns;3-78;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;29-44-0;29-43-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-16;3-31

Punts;4-40.3;3-55.3

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;2-1

Penalties-Yards;11-82;4-45

Time of Possession;35:25;28:13

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Tampa Bay, R.Jones 18-67, Barber 4-15, Godwin 1-8, Winston 2-8, Ogunbowale 1-1. Seattle, Carson 16-105, Wilson 1-21, Penny 4-12, Metcalf 1-7.

PASSING—Tampa Bay, Winston 29-44-0-335. Seattle, Wilson 29-43-0-378.

RECEIVING—Tampa Bay, Evans 12-180, Godwin 7-61, Perriman 4-42, R.Jones 2-15, Hudson 1-12, Ogunbowale 1-12, Auclair 1-11, Logan 1-2. Seattle, Lockett 13-152, Metcalf 6-123, Hollister 4-37, Carson 2-28, Willson 2-20, Moore 2-18.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Tampa Bay, Gay 50. Seattle, Myers 47, Myers 40.

BRONCOS 24, BROWNS 19

Cleveland;0;12;0;7;—;19

Denver;7;10;7;0;—;24

First Quarter

Den—Sutton 21 pass from Allen (McManus kick), 6:09.

Second Quarter

Cle—FG Seibert 39, 12:48.

Den—Fant 75 pass from Allen (McManus kick), 12:34.

Cle—FG Seibert 30, 7:14.

Cle—FG Seibert 27, 3:49.

Den—FG McManus 43, 1:47.

Cle—FG Seibert 30, :15.

Third Quarter

Den—Lindsay 30 run (McManus kick), 1:06.

Fourth Quarter

Cle—Landry 9 pass from Mayfield (Seibert kick), 10:47.

A—76,743.

;Cle;Den

First downs;21;13

Total Net Yards;351;302

Rushes-yards;29-90;20-127

Passing;261;175

Punt Returns;2-20;1-20

Kickoff Returns;2-57;2-49

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;27-42-0;12-20-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-12;3-18

Punts;3-53.3;4-43.3

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1

Penalties-Yards;5-40;7-55

Time of Possession;35:30;24:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Cleveland, Chubb 20-65, Mayfield 3-22, Hilliard 5-8, Beckham 1-(minus 5). Denver, Lindsay 9-92, Freeman 5-15, Allen 5-13, Sutton 1-7.

PASSING—Cleveland, Mayfield 27-42-0-273. Denver, Allen 12-20-0-193.

RECEIVING—Cleveland, Landry 6-51, Beckham 5-87, Callaway 4-56, Chubb 4-26, De.Harris 3-25, Seals-Jones 2-12, Hilliard 2-6, Hodge 1-10. Denver, Sutton 5-56, Fant 3-115, Booker 1-14, Fumagalli 1-9, Spencer 1-0, Freeman 1-(minus 1).

RAVENS 37, PATRIOTS 20

New England;0;13;7;0;—;20

Baltimore;10;7;7;13;—;37

First Quarter

Bal—L.Jackson 3 run (Tucker kick), 8:13.

Bal—FG Tucker 39, 2:29.

Second Quarter

Bal—Edwards 12 run (Tucker kick), 14:06.

NE—Sanu 4 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 12:02.

NE—FG Folk 22, 3:41.

NE—FG Folk 19, :08.

Third Quarter

Bal—Humphrey 70 fumble return (Tucker kick), 12:21.

NE—White 1 run (Folk kick), 8:03.

Fourth Quarter

Bal—Boyle 5 pass from L.Jackson (kick failed), 14:54.

Bal—L.Jackson 1 run (Tucker kick), 3:12.

A—71,157.

;NE;Bal

First downs;22;26

Total Net Yards;342;372

Rushes-yards;17-74;41-210

Passing;268;162

Punt Returns;0-0;2-7

Kickoff Returns;2-53;3-38

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-24

Comp-Att-Int;30-46-1;17-23-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-17;1-1

Punts;5-46.6;2-49.0

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;2-2

Penalties-Yards;7-48;4-34

Time of Possession;22:59;37:01

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New England, White 9-38, Burkhead 4-18, Michel 4-18. Baltimore, Ingram 15-115, L.Jackson 16-61, Edwards 7-27, Hill 3-7.

PASSING—New England, Brady 30-46-1-285. Baltimore, L.Jackson 17-23-0-163.

RECEIVING—New England, Edelman 10-89, Sanu 10-81, Watson 4-28, White 2-46, Dorsett 2-13, Burkhead 1-16, Michel 1-12. Baltimore, Boyle 5-27, M.Brown 3-48, Ingram 2-29, Andrews 2-21, H.Hurst 2-15, Snead 2-15, Ricard 1-8.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments