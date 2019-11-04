AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;8;1;0;.889;270;98
Buffalo;6;2;0;.750;158;131
Miami;1;7;0;.125;103;256
N.Y. Jets;1;7;0;.125;96;211
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;6;3;0;.667;238;191
Indianapolis;5;3;0;.625;182;177
Jacksonville;4;5;0;.444;176;189
Tennessee;4;5;0;.444;168;165
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;6;2;0;.750;251;176
Pittsburgh;4;4;0;.500;176;169
Cleveland;2;6;0;.250;152;205
Cincinnati;0;8;0;.000;124;210
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;6;3;0;.667;252;204
Oakland;4;4;0;.500;182;216
L.A. Chargers;4;5;0;.444;183;168
Denver;3;6;0;.333;149;170
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;4;3;0;.571;190;124
Philadelphia;5;4;0;.556;224;213
N.Y. Giants;2;6;0;.250;158;218
Washington;1;8;0;.111;108;219
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;7;1;0;.875;195;156
Carolina;5;3;0;.625;209;204
Tampa Bay;2;6;0;.250;230;252
Atlanta;1;7;0;.125;165;250
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;7;2;0;.778;226;189
Minnesota;6;3;0;.667;234;158
Detroit;3;4;1;.438;204;217
Chicago;3;5;0;.375;142;144
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;8;0;0;1.000;235;102
Seattle;7;2;0;.778;248;230
L.A. Rams;5;3;0;.625;214;174
Arizona;3;5;1;.389;195;251
Thursday's Games
San Francisco 28, Arizona 25<
Sunday's Games
Houston 26, Jacksonville 3
Buffalo 24, Washington 9
Philadelphia 22, Chicago 14
Pittsburgh 26, Indianapolis 24
Kansas City 26, Minnesota 23
Carolina 30, Tennessee 20
Miami 26, N.Y. Jets 18
Oakland 31, Detroit 24
L.A. Chargers 26, Green Bay 11
Denver 24, Cleveland 19
Seattle 40, Tampa Bay 34, OT
Baltimore 37, New England 20<
Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati<
Monday's Games
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m., late
Thursday, Nov. 7
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 7:20 p.m.<
Sunday, Nov. 10
Arizona at Tampa Bay, Noon
Kansas City at Tennessee, Noon
Buffalo at Cleveland, Noon
Baltimore at Cincinnati, Noon
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, Noon
Atlanta at New Orleans, Noon
Detroit at Chicago, Noon
Miami at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m.
Carolina at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.<
Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston
Monday, Nov. 11
Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
(SUNDAY'S GAMES)
RAIDERS 31, LIONS 24
Detroit;7;7;3;7;—;24
Oakland;7;10;0;14;—;31
First Quarter
Oak—Jacobs 2 run (Carlson kick), 6:32.
Det—M.Jones 2 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 2:34.
Second Quarter
Oak—FG Carlson 32, 13:31.
Det—Golladay 59 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 11:21.
Oak—Jacobs 3 run (Carlson kick), 1:12.
Third Quarter
Det—FG Prater 23, 4:45.
Fourth Quarter
Oak—Moreau 3 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 14:52.
Det—McKissic 26 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 5:16.
Oak—Renfrow 9 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 2:04.
A—53,318.
;Det;Oak
First downs;26;25
Total Net Yards;473;450
Rushes-yards;20-90;36-171
Passing;383;279
Punt Returns;0-0;1-16
Kickoff Returns;4-76;3-81
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-0
Comp-Att-Int;26-41-1;20-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-23;1-10
Punts;2-43.0;2-48.0
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;3-0
Penalties-Yards;5-35;10-96
Time of Possession;27:10;32:50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Detroit, McKissic 4-32, Johnson 9-29, Perkins 3-16, M.Hall 1-7, Stafford 3-6. Oakland, Jacobs 28-120, Carrier 1-27, Richard 2-12, Washington 3-7, Z.Jones 1-3, Ingold 1-2.
PASSING—Detroit, Stafford 26-41-1-406. Oakland, Carr 20-31-0-289.
RECEIVING—Detroit, M.Jones 8-126, Golladay 4-132, Hockenson 3-56, McKissic 3-40, Amendola 3-29, Johnson 3-7, Thomas 1-13, J.James 1-3. Oakland, Renfrow 6-54, Richard 3-56, Williams 3-48, Z.Jones 3-21, Waller 2-52, Ateman 1-34, Washington 1-21, Moreau 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Oakland, Carlson 45.
SEAHAWKS 40, BUCCANEERS 34
Tampa Bay;14;7;3;10;0;—;34
Seattle;7;6;8;13;6;—;40
First Quarter
TB—R.Jones 8 run (Gay kick), 11:30.
Sea—Lockett 19 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 8:23.
TB—Perriman 15 pass from Winston (Gay kick), :48.
Second Quarter
TB—Evans 5 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 4:32.
Sea—Hollister 1 pass from Wilson (kick failed), :29.
Third Quarter
Sea—Lockett 2 pass from Wilson (Metcalf pass from Wilson), 8:03.
TB—FG Gay 41, 3:18.
Fourth Quarter
Sea—FG Myers 37, 14:26.
Sea—FG Myers 22, 8:19.
TB—FG Gay 45, 5:22.
Sea—Metcalf 53 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 4:25.
TB—Ogunbowale 1 run (Gay kick), :46.
Overtime
Sea—Hollister 10 pass from Wilson, 6:22.
A—68,948.
;TB;Sea
First downs;29;31
Total Net Yards;418;492
Rushes-yards;26-99;22-145
Passing;319;347
Punt Returns;3-32;2-15
Kickoff Returns;3-78;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;29-44-0;29-43-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-16;3-31
Punts;4-40.3;3-55.3
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;2-1
Penalties-Yards;11-82;4-45
Time of Possession;35:25;28:13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Tampa Bay, R.Jones 18-67, Barber 4-15, Godwin 1-8, Winston 2-8, Ogunbowale 1-1. Seattle, Carson 16-105, Wilson 1-21, Penny 4-12, Metcalf 1-7.
PASSING—Tampa Bay, Winston 29-44-0-335. Seattle, Wilson 29-43-0-378.
RECEIVING—Tampa Bay, Evans 12-180, Godwin 7-61, Perriman 4-42, R.Jones 2-15, Hudson 1-12, Ogunbowale 1-12, Auclair 1-11, Logan 1-2. Seattle, Lockett 13-152, Metcalf 6-123, Hollister 4-37, Carson 2-28, Willson 2-20, Moore 2-18.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Tampa Bay, Gay 50. Seattle, Myers 47, Myers 40.
BRONCOS 24, BROWNS 19
Cleveland;0;12;0;7;—;19
Denver;7;10;7;0;—;24
First Quarter
Den—Sutton 21 pass from Allen (McManus kick), 6:09.
Second Quarter
Cle—FG Seibert 39, 12:48.
Den—Fant 75 pass from Allen (McManus kick), 12:34.
Cle—FG Seibert 30, 7:14.
Cle—FG Seibert 27, 3:49.
Den—FG McManus 43, 1:47.
Cle—FG Seibert 30, :15.
Third Quarter
Den—Lindsay 30 run (McManus kick), 1:06.
Fourth Quarter
Cle—Landry 9 pass from Mayfield (Seibert kick), 10:47.
A—76,743.
;Cle;Den
First downs;21;13
Total Net Yards;351;302
Rushes-yards;29-90;20-127
Passing;261;175
Punt Returns;2-20;1-20
Kickoff Returns;2-57;2-49
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;27-42-0;12-20-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-12;3-18
Punts;3-53.3;4-43.3
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1
Penalties-Yards;5-40;7-55
Time of Possession;35:30;24:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Cleveland, Chubb 20-65, Mayfield 3-22, Hilliard 5-8, Beckham 1-(minus 5). Denver, Lindsay 9-92, Freeman 5-15, Allen 5-13, Sutton 1-7.
PASSING—Cleveland, Mayfield 27-42-0-273. Denver, Allen 12-20-0-193.
RECEIVING—Cleveland, Landry 6-51, Beckham 5-87, Callaway 4-56, Chubb 4-26, De.Harris 3-25, Seals-Jones 2-12, Hilliard 2-6, Hodge 1-10. Denver, Sutton 5-56, Fant 3-115, Booker 1-14, Fumagalli 1-9, Spencer 1-0, Freeman 1-(minus 1).
RAVENS 37, PATRIOTS 20
New England;0;13;7;0;—;20
Baltimore;10;7;7;13;—;37
First Quarter
Bal—L.Jackson 3 run (Tucker kick), 8:13.
Bal—FG Tucker 39, 2:29.
Second Quarter
Bal—Edwards 12 run (Tucker kick), 14:06.
NE—Sanu 4 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 12:02.
NE—FG Folk 22, 3:41.
NE—FG Folk 19, :08.
Third Quarter
Bal—Humphrey 70 fumble return (Tucker kick), 12:21.
NE—White 1 run (Folk kick), 8:03.
Fourth Quarter
Bal—Boyle 5 pass from L.Jackson (kick failed), 14:54.
Bal—L.Jackson 1 run (Tucker kick), 3:12.
A—71,157.
;NE;Bal
First downs;22;26
Total Net Yards;342;372
Rushes-yards;17-74;41-210
Passing;268;162
Punt Returns;0-0;2-7
Kickoff Returns;2-53;3-38
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-24
Comp-Att-Int;30-46-1;17-23-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-17;1-1
Punts;5-46.6;2-49.0
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;2-2
Penalties-Yards;7-48;4-34
Time of Possession;22:59;37:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—New England, White 9-38, Burkhead 4-18, Michel 4-18. Baltimore, Ingram 15-115, L.Jackson 16-61, Edwards 7-27, Hill 3-7.
PASSING—New England, Brady 30-46-1-285. Baltimore, L.Jackson 17-23-0-163.
RECEIVING—New England, Edelman 10-89, Sanu 10-81, Watson 4-28, White 2-46, Dorsett 2-13, Burkhead 1-16, Michel 1-12. Baltimore, Boyle 5-27, M.Brown 3-48, Ingram 2-29, Andrews 2-21, H.Hurst 2-15, Snead 2-15, Ricard 1-8.
