NFL for Nov. 29
0 comments
agate

NFL for Nov. 29

  • 0

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;10;1;0;.909;300;117

Buffalo;8;3;0;.727;231;173

N.Y. Jets;4;7;0;.364;198;258

Miami;2;9;0;.182;163;346

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;7;4;0;.636;265;249

Indianapolis;6;5;0;.545;244;226

Tennessee;6;5;0;.545;245;217

Jacksonville;4;7;0;.364;209;264

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;9;2;0;.818;386;202

Pittsburgh;6;5;0;.545;216;212

Cleveland;5;6;0;.455;233;252

Cincinnati;0;11;0;.000;157;292

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;7;4;0;.636;308;256

Oakland;6;5;0;.545;228;284

L.A. Chargers;4;7;0;.364;224;218

Denver;3;8;0;.273;175;217

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;6;5;0;.545;295;210

Philadelphia;5;6;0;.455;243;247

N.Y. Giants;2;9;0;.182;217;308

Washington;2;9;0;.182;144;269

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;9;2;0;.818;272;230

Carolina;5;6;0;.455;259;291

Tampa Bay;4;7;0;.364;312;335

Atlanta;3;8;0;.273;242;297

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;8;3;0;.727;258;242

Minnesota;8;3;0;.727;289;205

Chicago;6;6;0;.500;212;208

Detroit;3;8;1;.292;280;315

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;10;1;0;.909;332;163

Seattle;9;2;0;.818;292;263

L.A. Rams;6;5;0;.545;249;243

Arizona;3;7;1;.318;248;317

Thursday's results

Chicago 24, Detroit 20

Buffalo at Dallas, late

New Orleans at Atlanta, late

Sunday's games

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, noon

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, noon

Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, noon

N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, noon

Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon

Washington at Carolina, noon

San Francisco at Baltimore, noon

Philadelphia at Miami, noon

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Houston, 7:20 p.m. 

Monday's game

Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m. 

BEARS 24, LIONS 20

Chicago;7;3;7;7;—;24

Detroit;14;3;0;3;—;20

First Quarter

Chi—Al.Robinson 10 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 11:37.

Det—Golladay 75 pass from Blough (Prater kick), 11:01.

Det—M.Jones 8 pass from Blough (Prater kick), 4:12.

Second Quarter

Det—FG Prater 25, 3:10.

Chi—FG Pineiro 30, :22.

Third Quarter

Chi—Horsted 18 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 4:44.

Fourth Quarter

Det—FG Prater 24, 10:47.

Chi—Montgomery 3 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 2:17.

A—65,412.

;Chi;Det

First downs;22;19

Total Net Yards;419;364

Rushes-yards;23-88;27-105

Passing;331;259

Punt Returns;2-(minu;3-14

Kickoff Returns;2-90;1-17

Interceptions Ret.;1-4;1-19

Comp-Att-Int;29-38-1;22-38-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-7;2-21

Punts;3-48.0;5-46.2

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;10-89;9-85

Time of Possession;30:50;29:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Chicago, Montgomery 16-75, Cohen 3-9, Trubisky 4-4. Detroit, Scarbrough 21-83, Johnson 3-12, McKissic 2-9, Blough 1-1.

PASSING—Chicago, Trubisky 29-38-1-338. Detroit, Blough 22-38-1-280.

RECEIVING—Chicago, Miller 9-140, Al.Robinson 8-86, Wims 5-56, Cohen 4-26, Montgomery 2-12, Horsted 1-18. Detroit, Hockenson 6-18, Golladay 4-158, M.Jones 3-40, Amendola 3-32, Johnson 3-17, McKissic 3-15.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News