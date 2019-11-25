You are the owner of this article.
NFL for Nov. 26
agate

NFL for Nov. 26

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;10;1;0;.909;300;117

Buffalo;8;3;0;.727;231;173

N.Y. Jets;4;7;0;.364;198;258

Miami;2;9;0;.182;163;346

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;7;4;0;.636;265;249

Indianapolis;6;5;0;.545;244;226

Tennessee;6;5;0;.545;245;217

Jacksonville;4;7;0;.364;209;264

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;8;2;0;.800;341;196

Pittsburgh;6;5;0;.545;216;212

Cleveland;5;6;0;.455;233;252

Cincinnati;0;11;0;.000;157;292

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;7;4;0;.636;308;256

Oakland;6;5;0;.545;228;284

L.A. Chargers;4;7;0;.364;224;218

Denver;3;8;0;.273;175;217

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;6;5;0;.545;295;210

Philadelphia;5;6;0;.455;243;247

N.Y. Giants;2;9;0;.182;217;308

Washington;2;9;0;.182;144;269

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;9;2;0;.818;272;230

Carolina;5;6;0;.455;259;291

Tampa Bay;4;7;0;.364;312;335

Atlanta;3;8;0;.273;242;297

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;8;3;0;.727;258;242

Minnesota;8;3;0;.727;289;205

Chicago;5;6;0;.455;188;188

Detroit;3;7;1;.318;260;291

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;10;1;0;.909;332;163

Seattle;9;2;0;.818;292;263

L.A. Rams;6;4;0;.600;243;198

Arizona;3;7;1;.318;248;317

Thursday's Games

Houston 20, Indianapolis 17<

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Jets 34, Oakland 3

Buffalo 20, Denver 3

Chicago 19, N.Y. Giants 14

Pittsburgh 16, Cincinnati 10

Cleveland 41, Miami 24

Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9

Washington 19, Detroit 16

Tampa Bay 35, Atlanta 22

New Orleans 34, Carolina 31

Tennessee 42, Jacksonville 20

New England 13, Dallas 9

San Francisco 37, Green Bay 8<

Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers<

Monday's Games

Baltimore at L.A. Rams, late<

Thursday, Nov. 28

Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.<

Sunday, Dec. 1

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, noon

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, noon

Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, noon

N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, noon

Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon

Washington at Carolina, noon

San Francisco at Baltimore, noon

Philadelphia at Miami, noon

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Houston, 7:20 p.m.<

Monday, Dec. 2

Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.<

49ers 37, Packers 8

Green Bay;0;0;8;0;—;8

San Francisco;10;13;7;7;—;37

First Quarter

SF—Coleman 2 run (McLaughlin kick), 13:02.

SF—FG McLaughlin 29, 3:13.

Second Quarter

SF—FG McLaughlin 27, 2:55.

SF—Samuel 42 pass from Garoppolo (McLaughlin kick), :58.

SF—FG McLaughlin 48, :00.

Third Quarter

GB—D.Adams 2 pass from Rodgers (D.Adams pass from Rodgers), 3:52.

SF—Kittle 61 pass from Garoppolo (McLaughlin kick), 2:55.

Fourth Quarter

SF—Mostert 15 run (McLaughlin kick), 4:58.

A—71,500.

;GB;SF

First downs;19;16

Total Net Yards;198;339

Rushes-yards;28-117;22-112

Passing;81;227

Punt Returns;2-(minu;3-14

Kickoff Returns;2-40;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;23-37-0;14-20-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;5-38;3-26

Punts;6-37.2;4-45.5

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-0

Penalties-Yards;5-50;9-78

Time of Possession;35:16;24:44

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Green Bay, J.Williams 11-45, A.Jones 13-38, Lazard 1-21, Rodgers 3-13. San Francisco, Mostert 6-45, Coleman 11-39, Wilson 2-27, Garoppolo 2-1, James 1-0.

PASSING—Green Bay, Rodgers 20-33-0-104, Boyle 3-4-0-15. San Francisco, Garoppolo 14-20-0-253.

RECEIVING—Green Bay, D.Adams 7-43, J.Williams 7-35, Allison 3-9, Tonyan 2-8, Graham 1-7, Lazard 1-7, Valdes-Scantling 1-7, Vitale 1-3. San Francisco, Kittle 6-129, Samuel 2-50, Bourne 2-27, Coleman 2-10, Mostert 1-22, Sanders 1-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

Titans 42, Jaguars 20

Jacksonville;0;3;8;9;—;20

Tennessee;0;7;28;7;—;42

Second Quarter

Ten—Tannehill 21 run (Succop kick), 6:29.

Jac—FG Lambo 49, 1:50.

Third Quarter

Ten—Kelly 1 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 13:13.

Ten—Henry 74 run (Succop kick), 10:40.

Ten—Henry 7 run (Succop kick), 10:24.

Ten—A.Brown 65 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 6:57.

Jac—Fournette 1 run (Chark pass from Foles), 2:23.

Fourth Quarter

Jac—Fournette 1 run (pass failed), 11:50.

Ten—Tannehill 3 run (Succop kick), 9:47.

Jac—FG Lambo 50, 4:48.

A—60,926.

;Jac;Ten

First downs;23;21

Total Net Yards;369;471

Rushes-yards;27-117;33-219

Passing;252;252

Punt Returns;2-(-22)

Kickoff Returns;7-157;2-34

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;32-48-0;14-18-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-20;1-7

Punts;6-48.0;3-44.0

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;2-2

Penalties-Yards;11-104;6-54

Time of Possession;36:56;23:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Jacksonville, Fournette 24-97, Foles 3-20. Tennessee, Henry 19-159, Tannehill 7-40, Lewis 5-21, J.Smith 1-4, Raymond 1-(minus 5).

PASSING—Jacksonville, Foles 32-48-0-272. Tennessee, Tannehill 14-18-0-259.

RECEIVING—Jacksonville, Fournette 9-62, Westbrook 8-69, Chark 5-38, Conley 4-49, O'Leary 4-36, Cole 2-18. Tennessee, A.Brown 4-135, Humphries 3-20, Cor.Davis 2-29, Lewis 1-24, Pruitt 1-20, Henry 1-16, Raymond 1-14, Kelly 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

Patriots 13, Cowboys 9

Dallas;0;6;0;3;—;9

New England;7;3;0;3;—;13

First Quarter

NE—Harry 10 pass from Brady (Folk kick), :45.

Second Quarter

NE—FG Folk 44, 12:46.

Dal—FG Maher 46, 8:36.

Dal—FG Maher 27, 2:28.

Fourth Quarter

NE—FG Folk 42, 9:32.

Dal—FG Maher 29, 6:04.

A—65,878.

;Dal;NE

First downs;16;17

Total Net Yards;321;282

Rushes-yards;26-109;27-101

Passing;212;181

Punt Returns;0-0;0-0

Kickoff Returns;3-6;1-20

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-0

Comp-Att-Int;19-33-1;17-37-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;2-9

Punts;5-32.0;6-43.8

Fumbles-Lost;2-0;1-0

Penalties-Yards;7-50;6-56

Time of Possession;30:22;29:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Dallas, Elliott 21-86, Pollard 4-19, Prescott 1-4. New England, Michel 20-85, Bolden 1-11, White 2-5, Burkhead 2-3, Brady 2-(minus 3).

PASSING—Dallas, Prescott 19-33-1-212. New England, Brady 17-37-0-190.

RECEIVING—Dallas, Cobb 4-86, Gallup 4-55, Elliott 4-40, Jarwin 3-17, Pollard 3-9, Witten 1-5. New England, Edelman 8-93, Meyers 4-74, Burkhead 2-14, Harry 1-10, LaCosse 1-5, White 1-(minus 6).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Dallas, Maher 46. New England, Folk 46, Folk 48.

