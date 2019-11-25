NFL for Nov. 26

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;10;1;0;.909;300;117
Buffalo;8;3;0;.727;231;173
N.Y. Jets;4;7;0;.364;198;258
Miami;2;9;0;.182;163;346
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;7;4;0;.636;265;249
Indianapolis;6;5;0;.545;244;226
Tennessee;6;5;0;.545;245;217
Jacksonville;4;7;0;.364;209;264
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;8;2;0;.800;341;196
Pittsburgh;6;5;0;.545;216;212
Cleveland;5;6;0;.455;233;252
Cincinnati;0;11;0;.000;157;292
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;7;4;0;.636;308;256
Oakland;6;5;0;.545;228;284
L.A. Chargers;4;7;0;.364;224;218
Denver;3;8;0;.273;175;217
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;6;5;0;.545;295;210
Philadelphia;5;6;0;.455;243;247
N.Y. Giants;2;9;0;.182;217;308
Washington;2;9;0;.182;144;269
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;9;2;0;.818;272;230
Carolina;5;6;0;.455;259;291
Tampa Bay;4;7;0;.364;312;335
Atlanta;3;8;0;.273;242;297
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;8;3;0;.727;258;242
Minnesota;8;3;0;.727;289;205
Chicago;5;6;0;.455;188;188
Detroit;3;7;1;.318;260;291
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;10;1;0;.909;332;163
Seattle;9;2;0;.818;292;263
L.A. Rams;6;4;0;.600;243;198
Arizona;3;7;1;.318;248;317
Thursday's Games
Houston 20, Indianapolis 17<
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Jets 34, Oakland 3
Buffalo 20, Denver 3
Chicago 19, N.Y. Giants 14
Pittsburgh 16, Cincinnati 10
Cleveland 41, Miami 24
Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9
Washington 19, Detroit 16
Tampa Bay 35, Atlanta 22
New Orleans 34, Carolina 31
Tennessee 42, Jacksonville 20
New England 13, Dallas 9
San Francisco 37, Green Bay 8<
Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers<
Monday's Games
Baltimore at L.A. Rams, late<
Thursday, Nov. 28
Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.<
Sunday, Dec. 1
Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, noon
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, noon
Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, noon
N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, noon
Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon
Washington at Carolina, noon
San Francisco at Baltimore, noon
Philadelphia at Miami, noon
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Houston, 7:20 p.m.<
Monday, Dec. 2
Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.<
49ers 37, Packers 8
Green Bay;0;0;8;0;—;8
San Francisco;10;13;7;7;—;37
First Quarter
SF—Coleman 2 run (McLaughlin kick), 13:02.
SF—FG McLaughlin 29, 3:13.
Second Quarter
SF—FG McLaughlin 27, 2:55.
SF—Samuel 42 pass from Garoppolo (McLaughlin kick), :58.
SF—FG McLaughlin 48, :00.
Third Quarter
GB—D.Adams 2 pass from Rodgers (D.Adams pass from Rodgers), 3:52.
SF—Kittle 61 pass from Garoppolo (McLaughlin kick), 2:55.
Fourth Quarter
SF—Mostert 15 run (McLaughlin kick), 4:58.
A—71,500.
;GB;SF
First downs;19;16
Total Net Yards;198;339
Rushes-yards;28-117;22-112
Passing;81;227
Punt Returns;2-(minu;3-14
Kickoff Returns;2-40;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;23-37-0;14-20-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;5-38;3-26
Punts;6-37.2;4-45.5
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-0
Penalties-Yards;5-50;9-78
Time of Possession;35:16;24:44
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Green Bay, J.Williams 11-45, A.Jones 13-38, Lazard 1-21, Rodgers 3-13. San Francisco, Mostert 6-45, Coleman 11-39, Wilson 2-27, Garoppolo 2-1, James 1-0.
PASSING—Green Bay, Rodgers 20-33-0-104, Boyle 3-4-0-15. San Francisco, Garoppolo 14-20-0-253.
RECEIVING—Green Bay, D.Adams 7-43, J.Williams 7-35, Allison 3-9, Tonyan 2-8, Graham 1-7, Lazard 1-7, Valdes-Scantling 1-7, Vitale 1-3. San Francisco, Kittle 6-129, Samuel 2-50, Bourne 2-27, Coleman 2-10, Mostert 1-22, Sanders 1-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Titans 42, Jaguars 20
Jacksonville;0;3;8;9;—;20
Tennessee;0;7;28;7;—;42
Second Quarter
Ten—Tannehill 21 run (Succop kick), 6:29.
Jac—FG Lambo 49, 1:50.
Third Quarter
Ten—Kelly 1 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 13:13.
Ten—Henry 74 run (Succop kick), 10:40.
Ten—Henry 7 run (Succop kick), 10:24.
Ten—A.Brown 65 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 6:57.
Jac—Fournette 1 run (Chark pass from Foles), 2:23.
Fourth Quarter
Jac—Fournette 1 run (pass failed), 11:50.
Ten—Tannehill 3 run (Succop kick), 9:47.
Jac—FG Lambo 50, 4:48.
A—60,926.
;Jac;Ten
First downs;23;21
Total Net Yards;369;471
Rushes-yards;27-117;33-219
Passing;252;252
Punt Returns;2-(-22)
Kickoff Returns;7-157;2-34
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;32-48-0;14-18-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-20;1-7
Punts;6-48.0;3-44.0
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;2-2
Penalties-Yards;11-104;6-54
Time of Possession;36:56;23:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Jacksonville, Fournette 24-97, Foles 3-20. Tennessee, Henry 19-159, Tannehill 7-40, Lewis 5-21, J.Smith 1-4, Raymond 1-(minus 5).
PASSING—Jacksonville, Foles 32-48-0-272. Tennessee, Tannehill 14-18-0-259.
RECEIVING—Jacksonville, Fournette 9-62, Westbrook 8-69, Chark 5-38, Conley 4-49, O'Leary 4-36, Cole 2-18. Tennessee, A.Brown 4-135, Humphries 3-20, Cor.Davis 2-29, Lewis 1-24, Pruitt 1-20, Henry 1-16, Raymond 1-14, Kelly 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Patriots 13, Cowboys 9
Dallas;0;6;0;3;—;9
New England;7;3;0;3;—;13
First Quarter
NE—Harry 10 pass from Brady (Folk kick), :45.
Second Quarter
NE—FG Folk 44, 12:46.
Dal—FG Maher 46, 8:36.
Dal—FG Maher 27, 2:28.
Fourth Quarter
NE—FG Folk 42, 9:32.
Dal—FG Maher 29, 6:04.
A—65,878.
;Dal;NE
First downs;16;17
Total Net Yards;321;282
Rushes-yards;26-109;27-101
Passing;212;181
Punt Returns;0-0;0-0
Kickoff Returns;3-6;1-20
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-0
Comp-Att-Int;19-33-1;17-37-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;2-9
Punts;5-32.0;6-43.8
Fumbles-Lost;2-0;1-0
Penalties-Yards;7-50;6-56
Time of Possession;30:22;29:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Dallas, Elliott 21-86, Pollard 4-19, Prescott 1-4. New England, Michel 20-85, Bolden 1-11, White 2-5, Burkhead 2-3, Brady 2-(minus 3).
PASSING—Dallas, Prescott 19-33-1-212. New England, Brady 17-37-0-190.
RECEIVING—Dallas, Cobb 4-86, Gallup 4-55, Elliott 4-40, Jarwin 3-17, Pollard 3-9, Witten 1-5. New England, Edelman 8-93, Meyers 4-74, Burkhead 2-14, Harry 1-10, LaCosse 1-5, White 1-(minus 6).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Dallas, Maher 46. New England, Folk 46, Folk 48.