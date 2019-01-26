PLAYOFFS

Pro Bowl

Sunday's game

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 3

At Atlanta

New England vs. L.A. Rams, 5:30 p.m. (CBS)

