PLAYOFFS

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday's results

Indianapolis 21, Houston 7

Dallas 24, Seattle 22

Sunday's results

L.A. Chargers 23, Baltimore 17

Philadelphia 16, Chicago 15

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 12

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)<

Sunday, Jan. 13

Los Angeles Chargers at New England, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m. (FOX)<

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 20

NFC

TBD, 2:05 p.m. (FOX)

AFC

TBD, 5:40 p.m. (CBS)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 27

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ABC/ESPN) 

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 3

At Atlanta

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (CBS)

Eagles 16, Bears 15

Philadelphia;3;0;7;6;—;16

Chicago;0;6;0;9;—;15

First Quarter

Phi—FG Elliott 43, 9:32.

Second Quarter

Chi—FG Parkey 36, 9:38.

Chi—FG Parkey 29, :00.

Third Quarter

Phi—Goedert 10 pass from Foles (Elliott kick), 5:20.

Fourth Quarter

Chi—FG Parkey 34, 14:13.

Chi—Robinson 22 pass from Trubisky (pass failed), 9:04.

Phi—Tate 2 pass from Foles (run failed), :56.

A—62,462.

;Phi;Chi

First downs;21;17

Total Net Yards;300;356

Rushes-yards;23-42;18-65

Passing;258;291

Punt Returns;1-(minu;0-0

Kickoff Returns;2-35;3-65

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-0

Comp-Att-Int;25-40-2;26-43-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-8;2-12

Punts;5-45.2;6-40.5

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;3-25;3-52

Time of Possession;30:48;29:12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Philadelphia, Sproles 13-21, Smallwood 8-20, Adams 1-2, Foles 1-(minus 1). Chicago, Howard 10-35, Gabriel 2-20, Trubisky 3-9, Cunningham 1-2, Cohen 1-0, Mizzell 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—Philadelphia, Foles 25-40-2-266. Chicago, Trubisky 26-43-0-303.

RECEIVING—Philadelphia, Jeffery 6-82, Ertz 5-52, Tate 5-46, Agholor 3-32, Goedert 2-20, Smallwood 2-20, Sproles 2-14. Chicago, Robinson 10-143, Gabriel 4-37, Miller 3-34, Cohen 3-27, Shaheen 3-13, Braunecker 2-15, Bellamy 1-34.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Chicago, Parkey 43.

Chargers 23, Ravens 17

L.A. Chargers;6;6;0;11;—;23

Baltimore;0;0;3;14;—;17

First Quarter

LAC—FG Badgley 21, 6:59.

LAC—FG Badgley 53, 1:08.

Second Quarter

LAC—FG Badgley 40, 3:22.

LAC—FG Badgley 34, :00.

Third Quarter

Bal—FG Tucker 33, 8:30.

Fourth Quarter

LAC—Gordon 1 run (Mi.Williams pass from Rivers), 14:44.

LAC—FG Badgley 47, 9:09.

Bal—Crabtree 31 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 6:33.

Bal—Crabtree 7 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 1:59.

A—70,432.

;LAC;Bal

First downs;14;11

Total Net Yards;243;229

Rushes-yards;33-89;23-90

Passing;154;139

Punt Returns;4-46;0-0

Kickoff Returns;2-78;6-106

Interceptions Ret.;1-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;22-32-0;14-29-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-6;7-55

Punts;5-35.4;6-44.7

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;4-2

Penalties-Yards;5-35;7-41

Time of Possession;33:40;26:20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Los Angeles, Gordon 17-40, Ekeler 11-29, Rivers 3-15, J.Jackson 2-5. Baltimore, L.Jackson 9-54, Edwards 8-23, Dixon 6-13.

PASSING—Los Angeles, Rivers 22-32-0-160. Baltimore, L.Jackson 14-29-1-194.

RECEIVING—Los Angeles, K.Allen 4-37, Gates 4-35, Ekeler 4-14, Benjamin 3-11, Mi.Williams 2-42, Ty.Williams 2-9, Green 1-8, Gordon 1-3, Watt 1-1. Baltimore, Dixon 3-53, Snead 3-50, Andrews 3-31, Crabtree 2-38, Jo.Brown 2-14, Ma.Williams 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Baltimore, Tucker 50.

