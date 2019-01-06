PLAYOFFS
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday's results
Indianapolis 21, Houston 7
Dallas 24, Seattle 22
Sunday's results
L.A. Chargers 23, Baltimore 17
Philadelphia 16, Chicago 15
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 12
Indianapolis at Kansas City, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)
Dallas at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)<
Sunday, Jan. 13
Los Angeles Chargers at New England, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m. (FOX)<
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 20
NFC
TBD, 2:05 p.m. (FOX)
AFC
TBD, 5:40 p.m. (CBS)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 27
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 3
At Atlanta
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (CBS)
Eagles 16, Bears 15
Philadelphia;3;0;7;6;—;16
Chicago;0;6;0;9;—;15
First Quarter
Phi—FG Elliott 43, 9:32.
Second Quarter
Chi—FG Parkey 36, 9:38.
Chi—FG Parkey 29, :00.
Third Quarter
Phi—Goedert 10 pass from Foles (Elliott kick), 5:20.
Fourth Quarter
Chi—FG Parkey 34, 14:13.
Chi—Robinson 22 pass from Trubisky (pass failed), 9:04.
Phi—Tate 2 pass from Foles (run failed), :56.
A—62,462.
;Phi;Chi
First downs;21;17
Total Net Yards;300;356
Rushes-yards;23-42;18-65
Passing;258;291
Punt Returns;1-(minu;0-0
Kickoff Returns;2-35;3-65
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-0
Comp-Att-Int;25-40-2;26-43-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-8;2-12
Punts;5-45.2;6-40.5
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;3-25;3-52
Time of Possession;30:48;29:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Philadelphia, Sproles 13-21, Smallwood 8-20, Adams 1-2, Foles 1-(minus 1). Chicago, Howard 10-35, Gabriel 2-20, Trubisky 3-9, Cunningham 1-2, Cohen 1-0, Mizzell 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Philadelphia, Foles 25-40-2-266. Chicago, Trubisky 26-43-0-303.
RECEIVING—Philadelphia, Jeffery 6-82, Ertz 5-52, Tate 5-46, Agholor 3-32, Goedert 2-20, Smallwood 2-20, Sproles 2-14. Chicago, Robinson 10-143, Gabriel 4-37, Miller 3-34, Cohen 3-27, Shaheen 3-13, Braunecker 2-15, Bellamy 1-34.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Chicago, Parkey 43.
Chargers 23, Ravens 17
L.A. Chargers;6;6;0;11;—;23
Baltimore;0;0;3;14;—;17
First Quarter
LAC—FG Badgley 21, 6:59.
LAC—FG Badgley 53, 1:08.
Second Quarter
LAC—FG Badgley 40, 3:22.
LAC—FG Badgley 34, :00.
Third Quarter
Bal—FG Tucker 33, 8:30.
Fourth Quarter
LAC—Gordon 1 run (Mi.Williams pass from Rivers), 14:44.
LAC—FG Badgley 47, 9:09.
Bal—Crabtree 31 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 6:33.
Bal—Crabtree 7 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 1:59.
A—70,432.
;LAC;Bal
First downs;14;11
Total Net Yards;243;229
Rushes-yards;33-89;23-90
Passing;154;139
Punt Returns;4-46;0-0
Kickoff Returns;2-78;6-106
Interceptions Ret.;1-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;22-32-0;14-29-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-6;7-55
Punts;5-35.4;6-44.7
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;4-2
Penalties-Yards;5-35;7-41
Time of Possession;33:40;26:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Los Angeles, Gordon 17-40, Ekeler 11-29, Rivers 3-15, J.Jackson 2-5. Baltimore, L.Jackson 9-54, Edwards 8-23, Dixon 6-13.
PASSING—Los Angeles, Rivers 22-32-0-160. Baltimore, L.Jackson 14-29-1-194.
RECEIVING—Los Angeles, K.Allen 4-37, Gates 4-35, Ekeler 4-14, Benjamin 3-11, Mi.Williams 2-42, Ty.Williams 2-9, Green 1-8, Gordon 1-3, Watt 1-1. Baltimore, Dixon 3-53, Snead 3-50, Andrews 3-31, Crabtree 2-38, Jo.Brown 2-14, Ma.Williams 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Baltimore, Tucker 50.
