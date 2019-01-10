PLAYOFFS

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 5

Indianapolis 21, Houston 7

Dallas 24, Seattle 22

Sunday, Jan. 6

L.A. Chargers 23, Baltimore 17

Philadelphia 16, Chicago 15

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 12

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)\

Sunday, Jan. 13

Los Angeles Chargers at New England, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m. (FOX) 

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 20

NFC

TBD, 2:05 p.m. (FOX)

AFC

TBD, 5:40 p.m. (CBS) 

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 27

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 3

At Atlanta

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (CBS)

