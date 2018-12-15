AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;9;4;0;.692;364;293

Miami;7;6;0;.538;278;333

Buffalo;4;9;0;.308;201;320

N.Y. Jets;4;10;0;.286;292;359

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;10;4;0;.714;352;281

Indianapolis;7;6;0;.538;349;300

Tennessee;7;6;0;.538;251;254

Jacksonville;4;9;0;.308;212;273

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Pittsburgh;7;5;1;.577;367;306

Baltimore;7;6;0;.538;321;241

Cleveland;6;7;1;.464;309;348

Cincinnati;5;8;0;.385;307;397

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

x-Kansas City;11;3;0;.786;499;380

x-L.A. Chargers;11;3;0;.786;395;298

Denver;6;8;0;.429;306;299

Oakland;3;10;0;.231;244;388

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;8;5;0;.615;276;246

Philadelphia;6;7;0;.462;281;295

Washington;6;7;0;.462;249;297

N.Y. Giants;5;8;0;.385;307;331

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-New Orleans;11;2;0;.846;447;283

Carolina;6;7;0;.462;324;332

Tampa Bay;5;8;0;.385;332;383

Atlanta;4;9;0;.308;316;367

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Chicago;9;4;0;.692;359;247

Minnesota;6;6;1;.500;282;291

Green Bay;5;7;1;.423;315;307

Detroit;5;8;0;.385;271;319

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-L.A. Rams;11;2;0;.846;425;313

Seattle;8;5;0;.615;340;266

Arizona;3;10;0;.231;178;327

San Francisco;3;10;0;.231;275;350

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday's result

L.A. Chargers 29, Kansas City 28 

Saturday's results

Houston 29, N.Y. Jets 22

Cleveland 17, Denver 16

Sunday's games

Green Bay at Chicago, noon

Tennessee at N.Y. Giants, noon

Detroit at Buffalo, noon

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, noon

Arizona at Atlanta, noon

Oakland at Cincinnati, noon

Dallas at Indianapolis, noon

Miami at Minnesota, noon

Washington at Jacksonville, noon

Seattle at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m. 

Monday's game 

New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m. 

Browns 17, Broncos 16

Cleveland;7;3;0;7;—;17

Denver;7;3;3;3;—;16

First Quarter

Cle—Perriman 31 pass from Mayfield (Joseph kick), 11:49.

Den—Keenum 1 run (McManus kick), 3:18.

Second Quarter

Den—FG McManus 44, 8:16.

Cle—FG Joseph 40, 4:53.

Third Quarter

Den—FG McManus 42, 1:41.

Fourth Quarter

Cle—Callaway 2 pass from Mayfield (Joseph kick), 11:44.

Den—FG McManus 29, 4:35.

A—76,596.

;Cle;Den

First downs;21;22

Total Net Yards;309;270

Rushes-yards;28-134;20-32

Passing;175;238

Punt Returns;2-9;2-0

Kickoff Returns;2-48;1-35

Interceptions Ret.;2-0;1-0

Comp-Att-Int;18-31-1;31-48-2

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-13;2-19

Punts;4-48.5;3-41.3

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-Yards;6-75;8-51

Time of Possession;27:21;32:39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Cleveland, N.Chubb 20-100, Johnson 4-28, Mayfield 4-6. Denver, Lindsay 14-24, Freeman 4-7, Keenum 2-1.

PASSING—Cleveland, Mayfield 18-31-1-188. Denver, Keenum 31-48-2-257.

RECEIVING—Cleveland, Callaway 5-35, Johnson 4-25, Landry 3-37, Njoku 3-30, Higgins 2-30, Perriman 1-31. Denver, Hamilton 7-46, Patrick 5-65, Sutton 5-42, LaCosse 4-43, Lindsay 4-20, Parker 2-18, Booker 2-17, Holmes 1-5, Freeman 1-1.

Texans 29, Jets 22

Houston;3;13;0;13;—;29

New York;3;6;6;7;—;22

First Quarter

Hou—FG Fairbairn 41, 9:23.

NYJ—FG Myers 26, 2:01.

Second Quarter

Hou—FG Fairbairn 32, 12:51.

Hou—Hopkins 45 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 8:14.

Hou—FG Fairbairn 53, 4:35.

NYJ—R.Anderson 5 pass from Darnold (kick failed), :30.

Third Quarter

NYJ—A.Roberts 13 pass from Darnold (kick failed), 8:39.

Fourth Quarter

Hou—FG Fairbairn 49, 12:33.

NYJ—McGuire 2 run (Myers kick), 5:00.

Hou—Hopkins 14 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 2:15.

Hou—FG Fairbairn 40, :54.

A—77,982.

;Hou;NYJ

First downs;15;21

Total Net Yards;286;318

Rushes-yards;17-47;31-90

Passing;239;228

Punt Returns;3-17;2-22

Kickoff Returns;1-28;3-71

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;22-28-0;24-38-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;6-55;3-25

Punts;3-45.7;4-49.3

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1

Penalties-Yards;5-43;9-60

Time of Possession;24:56;35:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Houston, Watson 4-26, Miller 3-8, Carter 1-7, Blue 9-6. New York, McGuire 18-42, Darnold 6-35, Cannon 7-13.

PASSING—Houston, Watson 22-28-0-294. New York, Darnold 24-38-0-253.

RECEIVING—Houston, Hopkins 10-170, D.Thomas 6-59, Carter 2-55, Blue 2-9, J.Thomas 1-2, Griffin 1-(minus 1). New York, R.Anderson 7-96, Herndon 3-53, McGuire 3-29, Cannon 3-24, A.Roberts 3-16, Kearse 2-9, Tomlinson 1-11, Leggett 1-8, Matthews 1-7.

