AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;9;4;0;.692;364;293
Miami;7;6;0;.538;278;333
Buffalo;4;9;0;.308;201;320
N.Y. Jets;4;10;0;.286;292;359
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;10;4;0;.714;352;281
Indianapolis;7;6;0;.538;349;300
Tennessee;7;6;0;.538;251;254
Jacksonville;4;9;0;.308;212;273
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Pittsburgh;7;5;1;.577;367;306
Baltimore;7;6;0;.538;321;241
Cleveland;6;7;1;.464;309;348
Cincinnati;5;8;0;.385;307;397
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
x-Kansas City;11;3;0;.786;499;380
x-L.A. Chargers;11;3;0;.786;395;298
Denver;6;8;0;.429;306;299
Oakland;3;10;0;.231;244;388
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;8;5;0;.615;276;246
Philadelphia;6;7;0;.462;281;295
Washington;6;7;0;.462;249;297
N.Y. Giants;5;8;0;.385;307;331
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-New Orleans;11;2;0;.846;447;283
Carolina;6;7;0;.462;324;332
Tampa Bay;5;8;0;.385;332;383
Atlanta;4;9;0;.308;316;367
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Chicago;9;4;0;.692;359;247
Minnesota;6;6;1;.500;282;291
Green Bay;5;7;1;.423;315;307
Detroit;5;8;0;.385;271;319
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-L.A. Rams;11;2;0;.846;425;313
Seattle;8;5;0;.615;340;266
Arizona;3;10;0;.231;178;327
San Francisco;3;10;0;.231;275;350
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Thursday's result
L.A. Chargers 29, Kansas City 28
Saturday's results
Houston 29, N.Y. Jets 22
Cleveland 17, Denver 16
Sunday's games
Green Bay at Chicago, noon
Tennessee at N.Y. Giants, noon
Detroit at Buffalo, noon
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, noon
Arizona at Atlanta, noon
Oakland at Cincinnati, noon
Dallas at Indianapolis, noon
Miami at Minnesota, noon
Washington at Jacksonville, noon
Seattle at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
New England at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's game
New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.
Browns 17, Broncos 16
Cleveland;7;3;0;7;—;17
Denver;7;3;3;3;—;16
First Quarter
Cle—Perriman 31 pass from Mayfield (Joseph kick), 11:49.
Den—Keenum 1 run (McManus kick), 3:18.
Second Quarter
Den—FG McManus 44, 8:16.
Cle—FG Joseph 40, 4:53.
Third Quarter
Den—FG McManus 42, 1:41.
Fourth Quarter
Cle—Callaway 2 pass from Mayfield (Joseph kick), 11:44.
Den—FG McManus 29, 4:35.
A—76,596.
;Cle;Den
First downs;21;22
Total Net Yards;309;270
Rushes-yards;28-134;20-32
Passing;175;238
Punt Returns;2-9;2-0
Kickoff Returns;2-48;1-35
Interceptions Ret.;2-0;1-0
Comp-Att-Int;18-31-1;31-48-2
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-13;2-19
Punts;4-48.5;3-41.3
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-Yards;6-75;8-51
Time of Possession;27:21;32:39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Cleveland, N.Chubb 20-100, Johnson 4-28, Mayfield 4-6. Denver, Lindsay 14-24, Freeman 4-7, Keenum 2-1.
PASSING—Cleveland, Mayfield 18-31-1-188. Denver, Keenum 31-48-2-257.
RECEIVING—Cleveland, Callaway 5-35, Johnson 4-25, Landry 3-37, Njoku 3-30, Higgins 2-30, Perriman 1-31. Denver, Hamilton 7-46, Patrick 5-65, Sutton 5-42, LaCosse 4-43, Lindsay 4-20, Parker 2-18, Booker 2-17, Holmes 1-5, Freeman 1-1.
Texans 29, Jets 22
Houston;3;13;0;13;—;29
New York;3;6;6;7;—;22
First Quarter
Hou—FG Fairbairn 41, 9:23.
NYJ—FG Myers 26, 2:01.
Second Quarter
Hou—FG Fairbairn 32, 12:51.
Hou—Hopkins 45 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 8:14.
Hou—FG Fairbairn 53, 4:35.
NYJ—R.Anderson 5 pass from Darnold (kick failed), :30.
Third Quarter
NYJ—A.Roberts 13 pass from Darnold (kick failed), 8:39.
Fourth Quarter
Hou—FG Fairbairn 49, 12:33.
NYJ—McGuire 2 run (Myers kick), 5:00.
Hou—Hopkins 14 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 2:15.
Hou—FG Fairbairn 40, :54.
A—77,982.
;Hou;NYJ
First downs;15;21
Total Net Yards;286;318
Rushes-yards;17-47;31-90
Passing;239;228
Punt Returns;3-17;2-22
Kickoff Returns;1-28;3-71
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;22-28-0;24-38-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;6-55;3-25
Punts;3-45.7;4-49.3
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1
Penalties-Yards;5-43;9-60
Time of Possession;24:56;35:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Houston, Watson 4-26, Miller 3-8, Carter 1-7, Blue 9-6. New York, McGuire 18-42, Darnold 6-35, Cannon 7-13.
PASSING—Houston, Watson 22-28-0-294. New York, Darnold 24-38-0-253.
RECEIVING—Houston, Hopkins 10-170, D.Thomas 6-59, Carter 2-55, Blue 2-9, J.Thomas 1-2, Griffin 1-(minus 1). New York, R.Anderson 7-96, Herndon 3-53, McGuire 3-29, Cannon 3-24, A.Roberts 3-16, Kearse 2-9, Tomlinson 1-11, Leggett 1-8, Matthews 1-7.
