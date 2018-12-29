AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-New England;10;5;0;.667;398;322
Miami;7;8;0;.467;302;391
Buffalo;5;10;0;.333;227;357
N.Y. Jets;4;11;0;.267;330;403
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
x-Houston;10;5;0;.667;382;313
Indianapolis;9;6;0;.600;400;327
Tennessee;9;6;0;.600;293;270
Jacksonville;5;10;0;.333;242;296
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;9;6;0;.600;363;263
Pittsburgh;8;6;1;.567;412;347
Cleveland;7;7;1;.500;335;366
Cincinnati;6;9;0;.400;355;439
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
x-Kansas City;11;4;0;.733;530;418
x-L.A. Chargers;11;4;0;.733;405;320
Denver;6;9;0;.400;320;326
Oakland;4;11;0;.267;287;432
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-Dallas;9;6;0;.600;303;289
Philadelphia;8;7;0;.533;343;348
Washington;7;8;0;.467;281;335
N.Y. Giants;5;10;0;.333;334;376
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-New Orleans;13;2;0;.867;490;320
Atlanta;6;9;0;.400;380;391
Carolina;6;9;0;.400;343;368
Tampa Bay;5;10;0;.333;364;430
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-Chicago;11;4;0;.733;397;273
Minnesota;8;6;1;.567;350;317
Green Bay;6;8;1;.433;376;369
Detroit;5;10;0;.333;293;360
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-L.A. Rams;12;3;0;.800;479;352
x-Seattle;9;6;0;.600;401;323
San Francisco;4;11;0;.267;310;387
Arizona;3;12;0;.200;201;398
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Sunday's games
Detroit at Green Bay, noon
Miami at Buffalo, noon
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon
Jacksonville at Houston, noon
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, noon
N.Y. Jets at New England, noon
Carolina at New Orleans, noon
Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 3:25 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 7:20 p.m.
PLAYOFF SCENARIOS
AFC
CLINCHED: New England, AFC East; Houston, Kansas City and L.A. Chargers, playoff berths.
KANSAS CITY vs. Oakland
Clinches AFC West and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
— Win, OR
— Tie and Chargers loss or tie, OR
— Chargers loss and New England and Houston loss or tie, OR
— Chargers loss and New England loss or tie and Kansas City clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over Houston
Clinches AFC West and first-round bye with:
— Chargers loss and New England loss or tie or Houston loss or tie, OR
— Chargers loss and Kansas City clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over Houston
Clinches AFC West with:
— Chargers loss, OR
— Tie and Chargers tie
NEW ENGLAND vs. New York Jets
Clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
— Win and Kansas City and Chargers losses
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win, OR
— Tie and Houston loss or tie, OR
— Baltimore and Tennessee loss or tie and Houston loss<
HOUSTON vs. Jacksonville
Clinches AFC South and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
— Win and New England loss or tie and Kansas City and Chargers loss and Houston clinches a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over Kansas City
Clinches AFC South and first-round bye with:
— Win and New England loss or tie, OR
— Win and Kansas City and Chargers loss and Houston clinches a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over Kansas City, OR
— Tie and New England loss, OR
— Indianapolis-Tennessee tie and New England loss and Baltimore win and Houston clinches a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over Baltimore
Clinches AFC South with:
— Win or tie, OR
— Indianapolis-Tennessee tie
BALTIMORE vs. Cleveland
Clinches AFC North and first-round bye with:
— Win and New England and Houston loss and Indianapolis-Tennessee does not end in a tie, OR
— Win and New England and Houston loss and Baltimore clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over Houston
Clinches AFC North with:
— Win, OR
— Pittsburgh loss, OR
— Tie and Pittsburgh tie
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Tie and Indianapolis-Tennessee tie
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at Denver
Clinches AFC West and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
— Win and Kansas City loss or tie, OR
— Tie and Kansas City loss
INDIANAPOLIS at Tennessee
Clinches AFC South with:
— Win and Houston loss
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win, OR
— Tie and Pittsburgh loss or tie, OR
— Tie and Baltimore loss
TENNESSEE vs. Indianapolis
Clinches AFC South and first-round bye with:
— Win and Houston and New England loss and Baltimore loss or tie
Clinches AFC South with:
— Win and Houston loss
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win<
PITTSBURGH vs. Cincinnati
Clinches AFC North with:
— Win and Baltimore loss or tie, OR
— Tie and Baltimore loss
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win and Indianapolis-Tennessee tie
NFC
CLINCHED: New Orleans, NFC South and home-field advantage; Chicago Bears, NFC North; Dallas Cowboys, NFC East; L.A. Rams, NFC West; Seattle, playoff berth.
LOS ANGELES RAMS vs. San Francisco
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win or tie, OR
— Chicago loss or tie
CHICAGO at Minnesota
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win and Rams loss
MINNESOTA vs. Chicago
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win or tie, OR
— Philadelphia loss or tie
PHILADELPHIA at Washington
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win and Minnesota loss
