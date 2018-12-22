AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;9;5;0;.643;374;310
Miami;7;7;0;.500;295;374
Buffalo;5;9;0;.357;215;333
N.Y. Jets;4;10;0;.286;292;359
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;10;4;0;.714;352;281
Tennessee;9;6;0;.600;293;270
Indianapolis;8;6;0;.571;372;300
Jacksonville;4;10;0;.286;225;289
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Pittsburgh;8;5;1;.607;384;316
Baltimore;9;6;0;.600;363;263
Cleveland;6;7;1;.464;309;348
Cincinnati;6;8;0;.429;337;413
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
x-Kansas City;11;3;0;.786;499;380
x-L.A. Chargers;11;4;0;.733;405;320
Denver;6;8;0;.429;306;299
Oakland;3;11;0;.214;260;418
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;8;6;0;.571;276;269
Philadelphia;7;7;0;.500;311;318
Washington;7;8;0;.467;281;335
N.Y. Giants;5;9;0;.357;307;348
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-New Orleans;12;2;0;.857;459;292
Carolina;6;8;0;.429;333;344
Atlanta;5;9;0;.357;356;381
Tampa Bay;5;9;0;.357;344;403
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-Chicago;10;4;0;.714;383;264
Minnesota;7;6;1;.536;323;308
Green Bay;5;8;1;.393;332;331
Detroit;5;9;0;.357;284;333
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-L.A. Rams;11;3;0;.786;448;343
Seattle;8;6;0;.571;363;292
San Francisco;4;10;0;.286;301;373
Arizona;3;11;0;.214;192;367
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Saturday's results
Tennessee 25, Washington 16
Baltimore 22, L.A. Chargers 10
Sunday's games
Atlanta at Carolina, noon
Houston at Philadelphia, noon
N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis, noon
Green Bay at N.Y. Jets, noon
Minnesota at Detroit, noon
Buffalo at New England, noon
Cincinnati at Cleveland, noon
Jacksonville at Miami, noon
Tampa Bay at Dallas, noon
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's game
Denver at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.
Ravens 22, Chargers 10
Baltimore;3;3;10;6;—;22
L.A. Chargers;0;3;7;0;—;10
First Quarter
Bal—FG Tucker 24, 12:43.
Second Quarter
Bal—FG Tucker 35, 2:50.
LAC—FG Badgley 38, :40.
Third Quarter
LAC—Gordon 1 run (Badgley kick), 13:18.
Bal—Andrews 68 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 12:18.
Bal—FG Tucker 56, 5:36.
Fourth Quarter
Bal—T.Young 62 fumble return, 2:40.
A—25,571.
;Bal;LAC
First downs;15;14
Total Net Yards;361;198
Rushes-yards;35-159;16-51
Passing;202;147
Punt Returns;2-17;2-33
Kickoff Returns;3-55;2-45
Interceptions Ret.;2-(minu;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;12-22-0;23-37-2
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-2;4-34
Punts;3-50.0;7-41.6
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;2-1
Penalties-Yards;4-40;8-69
Time of Possession;31:25;28:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Baltimore, Edwards 14-92, L.Jackson 13-39, Dixon 8-28. Los Angeles, Gordon 12-41, Benjamin 1-6, Mi.Williams 1-4, Rivers 1-1, J.Jackson 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Baltimore, L.Jackson 12-22-0-204. Los Angeles, Rivers 23-37-2-181.
RECEIVING—Baltimore, Andrews 2-83, Jo.Brown 2-27, Dixon 2-20, Boyle 2-15, Crabtree 1-20, H.Hurst 1-18, Edwards 1-13, Moore 1-8. Los Angeles, J.Jackson 7-47, K.Allen 5-58, Gates 3-21, Gordon 3-13, Green 2-12, Ty.Williams 1-12, Benjamin 1-11, Mi.Williams 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Baltimore, Tucker 53, Tucker 65.
Titans 25, Redskins 16
Washington;3;7;3;3;—;16
Tennessee;6;3;0;16;—;25
First Quarter
Was—FG Hopkins 50, 12:09.
Ten—Henry 1 run (kick failed), 5:37.
Second Quarter
Was—Floyd 7 pass from J.Johnson (Hopkins kick), 4:28.
Ten—FG Succop 42, :00.
Third Quarter
Was—FG Hopkins 40, 4:57.
Fourth Quarter
Ten—FG Succop 33, 14:55.
Was—FG Hopkins 46, 8:09.
Ten—Pruitt 2 pass from Gabbert (Succop kick), 4:30.
Ten—Butler 56 interception return, :00.
A—60,746.
;Was;Ten
First downs;17;20
Total Net Yards;292;291
Rushes-yards;34-161;27-99
Passing;131;192
Punt Returns;0-0;1-16
Kickoff Returns;1-28;1-31
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-57
Comp-Att-Int;13-23-2;17-25-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-22;3-19
Punts;2-53.5;4-42.3
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;8-49;2-10
Time of Possession;33:03;26:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Washington, Peterson 26-119, J.Johnson 4-22, Thompson 4-20. Tennessee, Henry 21-84, Mariota 1-7, D.Lewis 3-5, Jennings 1-2, C.Davis 1-1.
PASSING—Washington, J.Johnson 13-23-2-153. Tennessee, Mariota 10-13-0-110, Gabbert 7-11-0-101, Henry 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—Washington, Crowder 5-78, Doctson 3-30, Sprinkle 2-22, Peterson 1-8, Thompson 1-8, Floyd 1-7. Tennessee, Taylor 3-64, C.Davis 3-45, Jennings 3-29, D.Lewis 3-20, Pruitt 2-29, Firkser 2-16, Henry 1-8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.