AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;9;5;0;.643;374;310

Miami;7;7;0;.500;295;374

Buffalo;5;9;0;.357;215;333

N.Y. Jets;4;10;0;.286;292;359

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;10;4;0;.714;352;281

Tennessee;9;6;0;.600;293;270

Indianapolis;8;6;0;.571;372;300

Jacksonville;4;10;0;.286;225;289

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Pittsburgh;8;5;1;.607;384;316

Baltimore;9;6;0;.600;363;263

Cleveland;6;7;1;.464;309;348

Cincinnati;6;8;0;.429;337;413

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

x-Kansas City;11;3;0;.786;499;380

x-L.A. Chargers;11;4;0;.733;405;320

Denver;6;8;0;.429;306;299

Oakland;3;11;0;.214;260;418

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;8;6;0;.571;276;269

Philadelphia;7;7;0;.500;311;318

Washington;7;8;0;.467;281;335

N.Y. Giants;5;9;0;.357;307;348

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-New Orleans;12;2;0;.857;459;292

Carolina;6;8;0;.429;333;344

Atlanta;5;9;0;.357;356;381

Tampa Bay;5;9;0;.357;344;403

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-Chicago;10;4;0;.714;383;264

Minnesota;7;6;1;.536;323;308

Green Bay;5;8;1;.393;332;331

Detroit;5;9;0;.357;284;333

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-L.A. Rams;11;3;0;.786;448;343

Seattle;8;6;0;.571;363;292

San Francisco;4;10;0;.286;301;373

Arizona;3;11;0;.214;192;367

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday's results

Tennessee 25, Washington 16

Baltimore 22, L.A. Chargers 10

Sunday's games

Atlanta at Carolina, noon

Houston at Philadelphia, noon

N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis, noon

Green Bay at N.Y. Jets, noon

Minnesota at Detroit, noon

Buffalo at New England, noon

Cincinnati at Cleveland, noon

Jacksonville at Miami, noon

Tampa Bay at Dallas, noon

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 7:20 p.m. 

Monday's game

Denver at Oakland, 7:15 p.m. 

Ravens 22, Chargers 10

Baltimore;3;3;10;6;—;22

L.A. Chargers;0;3;7;0;—;10

First Quarter

Bal—FG Tucker 24, 12:43.

Second Quarter

Bal—FG Tucker 35, 2:50.

LAC—FG Badgley 38, :40.

Third Quarter

LAC—Gordon 1 run (Badgley kick), 13:18.

Bal—Andrews 68 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 12:18.

Bal—FG Tucker 56, 5:36.

Fourth Quarter

Bal—T.Young 62 fumble return, 2:40.

A—25,571.

;Bal;LAC

First downs;15;14

Total Net Yards;361;198

Rushes-yards;35-159;16-51

Passing;202;147

Punt Returns;2-17;2-33

Kickoff Returns;3-55;2-45

Interceptions Ret.;2-(minu;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;12-22-0;23-37-2

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-2;4-34

Punts;3-50.0;7-41.6

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;2-1

Penalties-Yards;4-40;8-69

Time of Possession;31:25;28:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Baltimore, Edwards 14-92, L.Jackson 13-39, Dixon 8-28. Los Angeles, Gordon 12-41, Benjamin 1-6, Mi.Williams 1-4, Rivers 1-1, J.Jackson 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—Baltimore, L.Jackson 12-22-0-204. Los Angeles, Rivers 23-37-2-181.

RECEIVING—Baltimore, Andrews 2-83, Jo.Brown 2-27, Dixon 2-20, Boyle 2-15, Crabtree 1-20, H.Hurst 1-18, Edwards 1-13, Moore 1-8. Los Angeles, J.Jackson 7-47, K.Allen 5-58, Gates 3-21, Gordon 3-13, Green 2-12, Ty.Williams 1-12, Benjamin 1-11, Mi.Williams 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Baltimore, Tucker 53, Tucker 65.

Titans 25, Redskins 16

Washington;3;7;3;3;—;16

Tennessee;6;3;0;16;—;25

First Quarter

Was—FG Hopkins 50, 12:09.

Ten—Henry 1 run (kick failed), 5:37.

Second Quarter

Was—Floyd 7 pass from J.Johnson (Hopkins kick), 4:28.

Ten—FG Succop 42, :00.

Third Quarter

Was—FG Hopkins 40, 4:57.

Fourth Quarter

Ten—FG Succop 33, 14:55.

Was—FG Hopkins 46, 8:09.

Ten—Pruitt 2 pass from Gabbert (Succop kick), 4:30.

Ten—Butler 56 interception return, :00.

A—60,746.

;Was;Ten

First downs;17;20

Total Net Yards;292;291

Rushes-yards;34-161;27-99

Passing;131;192

Punt Returns;0-0;1-16

Kickoff Returns;1-28;1-31

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-57

Comp-Att-Int;13-23-2;17-25-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-22;3-19

Punts;2-53.5;4-42.3

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;8-49;2-10

Time of Possession;33:03;26:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Washington, Peterson 26-119, J.Johnson 4-22, Thompson 4-20. Tennessee, Henry 21-84, Mariota 1-7, D.Lewis 3-5, Jennings 1-2, C.Davis 1-1.

PASSING—Washington, J.Johnson 13-23-2-153. Tennessee, Mariota 10-13-0-110, Gabbert 7-11-0-101, Henry 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Washington, Crowder 5-78, Doctson 3-30, Sprinkle 2-22, Peterson 1-8, Thompson 1-8, Floyd 1-7. Tennessee, Taylor 3-64, C.Davis 3-45, Jennings 3-29, D.Lewis 3-20, Pruitt 2-29, Firkser 2-16, Henry 1-8.

