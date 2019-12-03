NFL for Dec. 4

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;10;2;0;.833;322;145
Buffalo;9;3;0;.750;257;188
N.Y. Jets;4;8;0;.333;204;280
Miami;3;9;0;.250;200;377
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;8;4;0;.667;293;271
Tennessee;7;5;0;.583;276;234
Indianapolis;6;6;0;.500;261;257
Jacksonville;4;8;0;.333;220;292
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;10;2;0;.833;406;219
Pittsburgh;7;5;0;.583;236;225
Cleveland;5;7;0;.417;246;272
Cincinnati;1;11;0;.083;179;298
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;8;4;0;.667;348;265
Oakland;6;6;0;.500;237;324
Denver;4;8;0;.333;198;237
L.A. Chargers;4;8;0;.333;244;241
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;6;6;0;.500;310;236
Philadelphia;5;7;0;.417;274;284
Washington;3;9;0;.250;173;290
N.Y. Giants;2;10;0;.167;230;339
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-New Orleans;10;2;0;.833;298;248
Tampa Bay;5;7;0;.417;340;346
Carolina;5;7;0;.417;280;320
Atlanta;3;9;0;.250;260;323
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;9;3;0;.750;289;255
Minnesota;8;4;0;.667;319;242
Chicago;6;6;0;.500;212;208
Detroit;3;8;1;.292;280;315
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Seattle;10;2;0;.833;329;293
San Francisco;10;2;0;.833;349;183
L.A. Rams;7;5;0;.583;283;250
Arizona;3;8;1;.292;255;351
y-clinched division<
Thursday's Games
Chicago 24, Detroit 20
Buffalo 26, Dallas 15
New Orleans 26, Atlanta 18<
Sunday's Games
Baltimore 20, San Francisco 17
Green Bay 31, N.Y. Giants 13
Tennessee 31, Indianapolis 17
Pittsburgh 20, Cleveland 13
Cincinnati 22, N.Y. Jets 6
Tampa Bay 28, Jacksonville 11
Miami 37, Philadelphia 31
Washington 29, Carolina 21
L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 7
Kansas City 40, Oakland 9
Denver 23, L.A. Chargers 20
Houston 28, New England 22<
Monday's Games
Seattle 37, Minnesota 30<
Thursday, Dec. 5
Dallas at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.<
Sunday, Dec. 8
Washington at Green Bay, Noon
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, Noon
San Francisco at New Orleans, Noon
Carolina at Atlanta, Noon
Detroit at Minnesota, Noon
Denver at Houston, Noon
Baltimore at Buffalo, Noon
Miami at N.Y. Jets, Noon
Cincinnati at Cleveland, Noon
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.<
Monday, Dec. 9
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.<
Seahawks 37, Vikings 30
(Monday's game)
Minnesota;7;10;0;13;—;30
Seattle;7;3;17;10;—;37
First Quarter
Min—Cook 2 run (Bailey kick), 8:12.
Sea—Carson 1 run (Myers kick), :11.
Second Quarter
Min—Harris 20 interception return (Bailey kick), 5:09.
Sea—FG Myers 29, :58.
Min—FG Bailey 47, :00.
Third Quarter
Sea—Penny 1 run (Myers kick), 9:02.
Sea—FG Myers 29, 5:46.
Sea—Moore 60 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), :05.
Fourth Quarter
Sea—Penny 13 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 13:30.
Min—Treadwell 58 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 12:49.
Min—Rudolph 3 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 7:14.
Sea—FG Myers 36, :21.
A—69,080.
;Min;Sea
First downs;17;24
Total Net Yards;354;444
Rushes-yards;14-78;43-218
Passing;276;226
Punt Returns;0-0;1-9
Kickoff Returns;3-57;2-51
Interceptions Ret.;1-20;1-0
Comp-Att-Int;22-38-1;21-31-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;2-14
Punts;4-42.5;3-42.0
Fumbles-Lost;3-2;1-1
Penalties-Yards;3-30;1-30
Time of Possession;20:15;39:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 9-29, S.Diggs 1-27, Mattison 4-22. Seattle, Carson 23-102, Penny 15-74, Homer 1-29, R.Wilson 4-13.
PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 22-38-1-276. Seattle, R.Wilson 21-31-1-240.
RECEIVING—Minnesota, Mattison 4-51, Rudolph 4-50, S.Diggs 4-25, Cook 3-35, Ham 2-42, Conklin 2-8, Treadwell 1-58, I.Smith 1-6, O.Johnson 1-1. Seattle, Metcalf 6-75, Hollister 6-44, Penny 4-33, Moore 2-65, Gordon 1-10, Carson 1-7, J.Brown 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
NFC Individual Leaders
Quarterbacks
;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int
Prescott, DAL;447;298;3788;23;11
Winston, TAM;467;281;3659;22;20
Goff, LA;453;283;3419;13;12
Ryan, ATL;447;301;3246;20;12
R. Wilson, SEA;383;258;3177;26;4
Rodgers, GBY;413;266;3065;22;2
Cousins, MIN;358;248;3032;23;4
Garoppolo, SNF;358;247;2896;21;10
K. Murray, ARI;427;273;2866;14;6
Wentz, PHL;434;271;2840;20;7
Rushers
;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD
McCaffrey, CAR;235;1167;5.0;84t;12
D. Cook, MIN;223;1046;4.7;75t;12
E. Elliott, DAL;227;990;4.4;30;7
Carson, SEA;231;981;4.2;59;5
A. Jones, GBY;159;645;4.1;28;11
Gurley, LA;154;642;4.2;25;8
A. Peterson, WAS;147;642;4.4;29;2
Montgomery, CHI;172;594;3.5;55;5
Kamara, NOR;125;587;4.7;30;1
Barkley, NYG;137;544;4.0;59;2
Receivers
;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD
Michael Thomas, NOR;110;1290;11.7;42;6
Godwin, TAM;74;1121;15.1;71t;9
M. Evans, TAM;66;1096;16.6;67t;7
D.. Moore, CAR;74;980;13.2;52t;4
A. Cooper, DAL;64;971;15.2;53t;7
Ju. Jones, ATL;64;950;14.8;54t;4
Golladay, DET;47;950;20.2;75t;9
Kupp, LA;73;945;12.9;66;6
S. Diggs, MIN;50;905;18.1;66;5
Al. Robinson, CHI;71;850;12.0;49;5
Scoring
Touchdowns
;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts
McCaffrey, CAR;16;12;4;0;98
A. Jones, GBY;14;11;3;0;84
D. Cook, MIN;12;12;0;0;72
Godwin, TAM;9;0;9;0;56
Golladay, DET;9;0;9;0;54
Gurley, LA;9;8;1;0;54
M. Jones, DET;9;0;9;0;54
E. Elliott, DAL;8;7;1;0;48
Barber, TAM;7;6;1;0;44
M. Evans, TAM;7;0;7;0;44
Kicking
;PAT;FG;LG;Pts
Lutz, NOR;29/30;27/31;58;110
Gonzalez, ARI;21/22;26/29;54;99
Gay, TAM;29/34;23/26;58;98
Zuerlein, LA;29/29;22/28;58;95
Prater, DET;28/29;22/26;55;94
Maher, DAL;33/33;19/28;63;90
Myers, SEA;33/35;18/23;54;87
Slye, CAR;25/29;19/26;55;82
D. Bailey, MIN;33/36;16/18;50;81
M. Crosby, GBY;33/33;14/15;54;75
AFC Individual Leaders
Quarterbacks
;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int
Rivers, LAC;445;288;3434;17;15
Brady, NE;486;297;3268;18;6
D. Watson, HOU;386;267;3133;23;7
Mahomes, KC;352;227;2983;20;2
Mayfield, CLE;407;244;2917;15;14
D. Carr, OAK;367;259;2843;16;8
Josh Allen, BUF;366;225;2591;16;8
L. Jackson, BAL;322;214;2532;25;5
Dalton, CIN;375;226;2495;10;8
Minshew, JAC;334;204;2432;14;5
Rushers
;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD
N. Chubb, CLE;238;1175;4.9;88t;7
D. Henry, TEN;232;1140;4.9;74t;11
J. Jacobs, OAK;218;1061;4.9;51;7
Fournette, JAC;220;989;4.5;81;3
L. Jackson, BAL;140;977;7.0;47t;7
M. Mack, IND;192;862;4.5;63t;4
C. Hyde, HOU;184;853;4.6;58;4
Ma. Ingram, BAL;166;837;5.0;53;9
Lindsay, DEN;164;766;4.7;40;5
Michel, NE;184;645;3.5;26;6
Receivers
;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD
Kelce, KC;68;923;13.6;47;4
J. Landry, CLE;65;919;14.1;65;5
Edelman, NE;82;915;11.2;44;5
Co. Sutton, DEN;54;906;16.8;70t;6
D. Hopkins, HOU;86;903;10.5;38;6
Jo. Brown, BUF;61;882;14.5;40t;5
Chark, JAC;58;881;15.2;69;8
K. Allen, LAC;76;864;11.4;36t;5
D. Parker, MIA;53;854;16.1;50;6
Waller, OAK;66;807;12.2;48;3
Scoring
Touchdowns
;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts
D. Henry, TEN;13;11;2;0;78
Ma. Ingram, BAL;12;9;3;0;74
Ekeler, LAC;10;3;7;0;60
Josh Allen, BUF;8;8;0;0;52
Chark, JAC;8;0;8;0;50
M. Andrews, BAL;7;0;7;0;42
N. Chubb, CLE;7;7;0;0;42
Fells, HOU;7;0;7;0;42
L. Jackson, BAL;7;7;0;0;42
J. Jacobs, OAK;7;7;0;0;42
Kicking
;PAT;FG;LG;Pts
Butker, KC;37/39;25/29;54;112
Tucker, BAL;44/45;22/23;51;110
Boswell, PIT;23/23;23/25;51;92
Lambo, JAC;13/14;25/26;53;88
McManus, DEN;16/17;22/26;53;82
Seibert, CLE;22/25;20/23;48;82
Fairbairn, HOU;30/35;15/20;52;75
Vinatieri, IND;22/28;17/25;55;73
Hauschka, BUF;26/28;15/21;51;71
Bullock, CIN;18/18;17/21;48;69