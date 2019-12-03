NFL for Dec. 4
AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;10;2;0;.833;322;145

Buffalo;9;3;0;.750;257;188

N.Y. Jets;4;8;0;.333;204;280

Miami;3;9;0;.250;200;377

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;8;4;0;.667;293;271

Tennessee;7;5;0;.583;276;234

Indianapolis;6;6;0;.500;261;257

Jacksonville;4;8;0;.333;220;292

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;10;2;0;.833;406;219

Pittsburgh;7;5;0;.583;236;225

Cleveland;5;7;0;.417;246;272

Cincinnati;1;11;0;.083;179;298

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;8;4;0;.667;348;265

Oakland;6;6;0;.500;237;324

Denver;4;8;0;.333;198;237

L.A. Chargers;4;8;0;.333;244;241

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;6;6;0;.500;310;236

Philadelphia;5;7;0;.417;274;284

Washington;3;9;0;.250;173;290

N.Y. Giants;2;10;0;.167;230;339

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-New Orleans;10;2;0;.833;298;248

Tampa Bay;5;7;0;.417;340;346

Carolina;5;7;0;.417;280;320

Atlanta;3;9;0;.250;260;323

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;9;3;0;.750;289;255

Minnesota;8;4;0;.667;319;242

Chicago;6;6;0;.500;212;208

Detroit;3;8;1;.292;280;315

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Seattle;10;2;0;.833;329;293

San Francisco;10;2;0;.833;349;183

L.A. Rams;7;5;0;.583;283;250

Arizona;3;8;1;.292;255;351

y-clinched division<

Thursday's Games

Chicago 24, Detroit 20

Buffalo 26, Dallas 15

New Orleans 26, Atlanta 18<

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 20, San Francisco 17

Green Bay 31, N.Y. Giants 13

Tennessee 31, Indianapolis 17

Pittsburgh 20, Cleveland 13

Cincinnati 22, N.Y. Jets 6

Tampa Bay 28, Jacksonville 11

Miami 37, Philadelphia 31

Washington 29, Carolina 21

L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 7

Kansas City 40, Oakland 9

Denver 23, L.A. Chargers 20

Houston 28, New England 22<

Monday's Games

Seattle 37, Minnesota 30<

Thursday, Dec. 5

Dallas at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.<

Sunday, Dec. 8

Washington at Green Bay, Noon

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, Noon

San Francisco at New Orleans, Noon

Carolina at Atlanta, Noon

Detroit at Minnesota, Noon

Denver at Houston, Noon

Baltimore at Buffalo, Noon

Miami at N.Y. Jets, Noon

Cincinnati at Cleveland, Noon

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.<

Monday, Dec. 9

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.<

Seahawks 37, Vikings 30

(Monday's game)

Minnesota;7;10;0;13;—;30

Seattle;7;3;17;10;—;37

First Quarter

Min—Cook 2 run (Bailey kick), 8:12.

Sea—Carson 1 run (Myers kick), :11.

Second Quarter

Min—Harris 20 interception return (Bailey kick), 5:09.

Sea—FG Myers 29, :58.

Min—FG Bailey 47, :00.

Third Quarter

Sea—Penny 1 run (Myers kick), 9:02.

Sea—FG Myers 29, 5:46.

Sea—Moore 60 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), :05.

Fourth Quarter

Sea—Penny 13 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 13:30.

Min—Treadwell 58 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 12:49.

Min—Rudolph 3 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 7:14.

Sea—FG Myers 36, :21.

A—69,080.

;Min;Sea

First downs;17;24

Total Net Yards;354;444

Rushes-yards;14-78;43-218

Passing;276;226

Punt Returns;0-0;1-9

Kickoff Returns;3-57;2-51

Interceptions Ret.;1-20;1-0

Comp-Att-Int;22-38-1;21-31-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;2-14

Punts;4-42.5;3-42.0

Fumbles-Lost;3-2;1-1

Penalties-Yards;3-30;1-30

Time of Possession;20:15;39:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 9-29, S.Diggs 1-27, Mattison 4-22. Seattle, Carson 23-102, Penny 15-74, Homer 1-29, R.Wilson 4-13.

PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 22-38-1-276. Seattle, R.Wilson 21-31-1-240.

RECEIVING—Minnesota, Mattison 4-51, Rudolph 4-50, S.Diggs 4-25, Cook 3-35, Ham 2-42, Conklin 2-8, Treadwell 1-58, I.Smith 1-6, O.Johnson 1-1. Seattle, Metcalf 6-75, Hollister 6-44, Penny 4-33, Moore 2-65, Gordon 1-10, Carson 1-7, J.Brown 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

NFC Individual Leaders

Quarterbacks

;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int

Prescott, DAL;447;298;3788;23;11

Winston, TAM;467;281;3659;22;20

Goff, LA;453;283;3419;13;12

Ryan, ATL;447;301;3246;20;12

R. Wilson, SEA;383;258;3177;26;4

Rodgers, GBY;413;266;3065;22;2

Cousins, MIN;358;248;3032;23;4

Garoppolo, SNF;358;247;2896;21;10

K. Murray, ARI;427;273;2866;14;6

Wentz, PHL;434;271;2840;20;7

Rushers

;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

McCaffrey, CAR;235;1167;5.0;84t;12

D. Cook, MIN;223;1046;4.7;75t;12

E. Elliott, DAL;227;990;4.4;30;7

Carson, SEA;231;981;4.2;59;5

A. Jones, GBY;159;645;4.1;28;11

Gurley, LA;154;642;4.2;25;8

A. Peterson, WAS;147;642;4.4;29;2

Montgomery, CHI;172;594;3.5;55;5

Kamara, NOR;125;587;4.7;30;1

Barkley, NYG;137;544;4.0;59;2

Receivers

;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

Michael Thomas, NOR;110;1290;11.7;42;6

Godwin, TAM;74;1121;15.1;71t;9

M. Evans, TAM;66;1096;16.6;67t;7

D.. Moore, CAR;74;980;13.2;52t;4

A. Cooper, DAL;64;971;15.2;53t;7

Ju. Jones, ATL;64;950;14.8;54t;4

Golladay, DET;47;950;20.2;75t;9

Kupp, LA;73;945;12.9;66;6

S. Diggs, MIN;50;905;18.1;66;5

Al. Robinson, CHI;71;850;12.0;49;5

Scoring

Touchdowns

;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts

McCaffrey, CAR;16;12;4;0;98

A. Jones, GBY;14;11;3;0;84

D. Cook, MIN;12;12;0;0;72

Godwin, TAM;9;0;9;0;56

Golladay, DET;9;0;9;0;54

Gurley, LA;9;8;1;0;54

M. Jones, DET;9;0;9;0;54

E. Elliott, DAL;8;7;1;0;48

Barber, TAM;7;6;1;0;44

M. Evans, TAM;7;0;7;0;44

Kicking

;PAT;FG;LG;Pts

Lutz, NOR;29/30;27/31;58;110

Gonzalez, ARI;21/22;26/29;54;99

Gay, TAM;29/34;23/26;58;98

Zuerlein, LA;29/29;22/28;58;95

Prater, DET;28/29;22/26;55;94

Maher, DAL;33/33;19/28;63;90

Myers, SEA;33/35;18/23;54;87

Slye, CAR;25/29;19/26;55;82

D. Bailey, MIN;33/36;16/18;50;81

M. Crosby, GBY;33/33;14/15;54;75

AFC Individual Leaders

Quarterbacks

;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int

Rivers, LAC;445;288;3434;17;15

Brady, NE;486;297;3268;18;6

D. Watson, HOU;386;267;3133;23;7

Mahomes, KC;352;227;2983;20;2

Mayfield, CLE;407;244;2917;15;14

D. Carr, OAK;367;259;2843;16;8

Josh Allen, BUF;366;225;2591;16;8

L. Jackson, BAL;322;214;2532;25;5

Dalton, CIN;375;226;2495;10;8

Minshew, JAC;334;204;2432;14;5

Rushers

;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

N. Chubb, CLE;238;1175;4.9;88t;7

D. Henry, TEN;232;1140;4.9;74t;11

J. Jacobs, OAK;218;1061;4.9;51;7

Fournette, JAC;220;989;4.5;81;3

L. Jackson, BAL;140;977;7.0;47t;7

M. Mack, IND;192;862;4.5;63t;4

C. Hyde, HOU;184;853;4.6;58;4

Ma. Ingram, BAL;166;837;5.0;53;9

Lindsay, DEN;164;766;4.7;40;5

Michel, NE;184;645;3.5;26;6

Receivers

;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

Kelce, KC;68;923;13.6;47;4

J. Landry, CLE;65;919;14.1;65;5

Edelman, NE;82;915;11.2;44;5

Co. Sutton, DEN;54;906;16.8;70t;6

D. Hopkins, HOU;86;903;10.5;38;6

Jo. Brown, BUF;61;882;14.5;40t;5

Chark, JAC;58;881;15.2;69;8

K. Allen, LAC;76;864;11.4;36t;5

D. Parker, MIA;53;854;16.1;50;6

Waller, OAK;66;807;12.2;48;3

Scoring

Touchdowns

;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts

D. Henry, TEN;13;11;2;0;78

Ma. Ingram, BAL;12;9;3;0;74

Ekeler, LAC;10;3;7;0;60

Josh Allen, BUF;8;8;0;0;52

Chark, JAC;8;0;8;0;50

M. Andrews, BAL;7;0;7;0;42

N. Chubb, CLE;7;7;0;0;42

Fells, HOU;7;0;7;0;42

L. Jackson, BAL;7;7;0;0;42

J. Jacobs, OAK;7;7;0;0;42

Kicking

;PAT;FG;LG;Pts

Butker, KC;37/39;25/29;54;112

Tucker, BAL;44/45;22/23;51;110

Boswell, PIT;23/23;23/25;51;92

Lambo, JAC;13/14;25/26;53;88

McManus, DEN;16/17;22/26;53;82

Seibert, CLE;22/25;20/23;48;82

Fairbairn, HOU;30/35;15/20;52;75

Vinatieri, IND;22/28;17/25;55;73

Hauschka, BUF;26/28;15/21;51;71

Bullock, CIN;18/18;17/21;48;69

