NFL: For Bulaga, a fresh start with Chargers

“That was a big sell to me. Obviously, going to an unfamiliar place and having a familiar face there was a big deal for me. Abbie is really good friends with Coach Campen's wife, so it's a good situation, for sure.”

Bulaga said experiencing the transition from ex-head coach Mike McCarthy and his staff to LaFleur and a new offensive system – including a different run-blocking system that relied more heavily on zone schemes – will benefit him as he starts over with a new team.

“I'm excited about it – getting to know a whole new set of guys and building new relationships, experiencing that,” Bulaga said. “I've had the same locker for 10 years in Green Bay. It's been the same thing for the last 10 years, so being able to get into a new locker room and get to know new people, yeah, it's a little nerve-wracking. You want to make sure you fit into the culture that coach Lynn has built out there. But also, for me, just making sure I perform at the highest level I can. When you do that, you'll fit into the culture fine.