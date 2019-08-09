Packers 28, Texans 26

Houston;0;10;0;16;—;26

Green Bay;7;7;14;0;—;28

First Quarter

GB—St. Brown 0 fumble return (Crosby kick), 1:54.

Second Quarter

Hou—Crockett 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 7:16.

GB—Shepherd 14 pass from Kizer (Ficken kick), 2:43.

Hou—FG Fairbairn 49, :00.

Third Quarter

GB—J.Moore 1 pass from Boyle (Crosby kick), 12:21.

GB—Lazard 27 pass from Boyle (Ficken kick), 2:04.

Fourth Quarter

Hou—J.Adams 6 pass from Webb (kick failed), 13:07.

Hou—FG Fairbairn 45, 12:08.

Hou—Ferguson 1 run (Fairbairn kick), :29.

A—73,928.

;Hou;GB

First downs;29;16

Total Net Yards;412;237

Rushes-yards;29-138;29-95

Passing;274;142

Punt Returns;4-29;1-4

Kickoff Returns;2-36;2-48

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-19

Comp-Att-Int;25-40-2;11-21-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-12;0-0

Punts;1-38.0;5-45.6

Fumbles-Lost;2-2;1-1

Penalties-Yards;9-100;12-102

Time of Possession;32:09;27:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Houston, Webb 6-47, Higdon 8-37, T.Jones 7-28, Crockett 6-24, Ferguson 2-2. Green Bay, D.Williams 14-62, Carson 8-15, Hall 2-8, Wilkins 3-7, Kizer 2-3.

PASSING — Houston, Webb 25-40-2-286. Green Bay, Kizer 8-13-0-102, Boyle 3-5-0-40, Wilkins 0-3-0-0.

RECEIVING — Houston, Louis 3-24, Mitchell 3-19, J.Adams 3-17, T.Johnson 2-48, Weah 2-29, Dixon 2-28, Akins 2-24, Coutee 2-13, Fells 1-21, Allen 1-16, Howell 1-15, Hansen 1-15, T.Jones 1-11, Gillaspia 1-6. Green Bay, Kumerow 2-27, J. Moore 2-7, Lazard 1-27, Tonyan 1-23, D.Williams 1-18, Shepherd 1-14, Baylis 1-12, Carson 1-10, Vitale 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.

Panthers 23, Bears 13

Carolina;3;3;10;7;—;23

Chicago;0;10;0;3;—;13

First Quarter

Car—FG Slye 42, 4:02.

Second Quarter

Car—FG Slye 55, 13:24.

Chi—Montgomery 7 run (Fry kick), 6:58.

Chi—FG Fry 43, :00.

Third Quarter

Car—Holyfield 7 pass from Grier (Slye kick), 13:02.

Car—FG Slye 29, 5:45.

Fourth Quarter

Chi—FG Pineiro 23, 7:07.

Car—Holyfield 11 run (Slye kick), 1:41.

A—60,921.

;Car;Chi

First downs;18;13

Total Net Yards;269;252

Rushes-yards;25-96;19-82

Passing;173;170

Punt Returns;7-131;2-(-3)

Kickoff Returns;2-46;2-40

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-7

Comp-Att-Int;20-36-1;19-30-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-15;5-35

Punts;4-41.0;7-54.9

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-0

Penalties-Yards;4-31;8-58

Time of Possession;31:00;29:00

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Carolina, Holyfield 9-26, Bonnafon 4-23, Grier 1-20, Heinicke 2-10, Artis-Payne 5-8, Armah 2-5, Allen 1-2, Mickens 1-2. Chicago, Whyte 6-35, Montgomery 3-16, Mizzell 2-14, Davis 3-9, Nall 5-8.

PASSING — Carolina, Allen 7-11-0-76, Grier 9-16-1-77, Heinicke 4-9-0-35. Chicago, Daniel 11-13-0-120, Bray 8-17-0-85.

RECEIVING — Carolina, Levrone 4-51, Bonnafon 4-30, Artis-Payne 2-30, Holyfield 2-13, Thomas 1-16, White 1-15, Godwin 1-10, Armah 1-8, Ald. Robinson 1-5, Hemingway 1-4, Mickens 1-4, Vander Laan 1-2. Chicago, Nall 4-21, Bunting 3-77, Montgomery 3-30, Ives 3-28, Mizzell 2-21, Wims 2-15, Whyte 1-7, Raymond 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS — Chicago, Pineiro 48.

PACKERS SCHEDULE

Sept. 5 at Chicago, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 15 Minnesota, noon (FOX)

Sept. 22 Denver, noon (FOX)

Sept. 26 Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Oct. 6 at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 Detroit, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 20 Oakland, noon (CBS)

Oct. 27 at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 3 at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 Carolina, noon (FOX)

Nov. 17 BYE

Nov. 24 at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 1 at New York Giants, noon (FOX)

Dec. 8 Washington, noon (FOX)

Dec. 15 Chicago, noon (FOX)

Dec. 23 at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 at Detroit, noon (FOX)

