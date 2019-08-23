(THURSDAY'S GAME)
Raiders 22, Packers 21
Green Bay;0;21;0;0;—;21
Oakland;3;7;3;9;—;22
First Quarter
Oak—FG Carlson 42, 2:19. Drive: 9 plays, 35 yards, 3:21. Key Play: Glennon 15 pass to Pierson-El on 3rd-and-8. Oakland 3, Green Bay 0.
Second Quarter
GB—Davis 13 pass from Boyle (Mas.Crosby kick), 13:13. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 4:06. Key Plays: Boyle 20 pass to Davis; C.Madison 11-yard offensive holding penalty; B.Marshall 15-yard face mask penalty on 3rd-and-11; Boyle 11 pass to Tonyan. Green Bay 7, Oakland 3.
Oak—K.Smith 5 pass from Peterman (Carlson kick), 9:34. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:39. Key Plays: C.Sullivan 24-yard defensive pass interference penalty; Peterman 18 pass to Doss on 3rd-and-5. Oakland 10, Green Bay 7.
GB—Kumerow 16 pass from Boyle (Ficken kick), 5:08. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:26. Key Plays: Boyle 13 pass to Davis; Boyle 20 pass to Davis. Green Bay 14, Oakland 10.
GB—Carson 2 run (Mas.Crosby kick), :31. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 2:12. Key Plays: D.Shepherd 10-yard offensive holding penalty on 3rd-and-1; Carson 20 run on 3rd-and-1; Boyle 22 pass to Shepherd; Boyle 11 pass to Lazard; Boyle 13 pass to Lazard; Boyle 7 pass to St. Brown on 3rd-and-2. Green Bay 21, Oakland 10.
Third Quarter
Oak—FG Carlson 40, 10:51. Drive: 9 plays, 53 yards, 4:09. Key Plays: Peterman 30 pass to J.Butler on 3rd-and-2; D.Kirkland 10-yard offensive holding penalty; Peterman 10 pass to M.Brown. Green Bay 21, Oakland 13.
Fourth Quarter
Oak—Pierson-El 7 pass from Peterman (pass failed), 5:48. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:16. Key Plays: Peterman 2 pass to Pierson-El on 3rd-and-3; J.Butler 7 run on 4th-and-1; Peterman 17 pass to Doss; Peterman 10 pass to Pierson-El. Green Bay 21, Oakland 19.
Oak—FG Carlson 33, :08. Drive: 11 plays, 61 yards, 2:43. Key Plays: Peterman 10 pass to Hatcher; B.Sheldon 15-yard lowering the head to initiate contact penalty; Peterman 3 pass to Pierson-El on 3rd-and-10; Peterman 25 pass to Hatcher on 4th-and-7; J.Butler 1 run on 3rd-and-6. Oakland 22, Green Bay 21.
A—21,992.
;GB;Oak
FIRST DOWNS;21;22
Rushing;4;6
Passing;12;12
Penalty;5;4
THIRD DOWN EFF;7-15;5-16
FOURTH DOWN EFF;0-1;2-2
TOTAL NET YARDS;287;323
Total Plays;64;72
Avg Gain;4.5;4.5
NET YARDS RUSHING;94;75
Rushes;29;25
Avg per rush;3.2;3.0
NET YARDS PASSING;193;248
Sacked-Yds lost;3-22;1-0
Gross-Yds passing;215;248
Completed-Att.;20-32;27-46
Had Intercepted;1;0
Yards-Pass Play;5.5;5.3
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB;0-0-0;0-0-0
PUNTS-Avg.;7-47.1;6-42.2
Punts blocked.;0;0
FGs-PATs blocked;0-0;0-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE;32;32
Punt Returns;2-32;2-32
Kickoff Returns;0-0;0-0
Interceptions;0-0;1-0
PENALTIES-Yds;12-127;9-87
FUMBLES-Lost;1-0;1-0
TIME OF POSSESSION;30:07;29:53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Green Bay, Carson 9-32, Williams 11-27, Davis 1-18, Ford 6-11, Kizer 1-6, Hall 1-0. Oakland, Butler 15-56, Brown 7-18, Peterman 3-1.
PASSING — Green Bay, Boyle 16-25-0-191, Kizer 4-7-1-24. Oakland, Glennon 4-9-0-38, Peterman 23-37-0-210.
RECEIVING — Green Bay, Davis 5-78, Shepherd 3-40, Lazard 2-24, Kumerow 2-20, Tonyan 1-11, Carson 1-11, Ford 1-8, St. Brown 1-7, Williams 1-5, Moore 1-5, Johnson 1-4, Hall 1-2. Oakland, Pierson-El 6-38, Doss 4-52, Gafford 4-31, Smith 4-15, Butler 3-18, Hatcher 2-35, Brown 2-10, Butler 1-30, Ateman 1-19.
PUNT RETURNS — Green Bay, Davis 1-17, Shepherd 1-15. Oakland, Pierson-El 2-32.
KICKOFF RETURNS — Green Bay, None. Oakland, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS — Green Bay, Summers 9-1-0, Greene 3-1-0, Sullivan 3-0-0, Adams 3-0-0, Simon 3-0-0, Jamerson 3-0-0, Redmond 3-0-0, Matthews 3-0-0, Sheldon 2-0-1, Bolton 2-0-0, Lancaster 2-0-0, Jackson 2-0-0, Rouse 2-0-0, Tyson 2-0-0, Jones 1-0-0, Brown 1-0-0, Crawford 1-0-0, Ramsey 1-0-0, Looney 1-0-0, Gary 1-0-0, Keke 1-0-0. Oakland, Morrow 5-0-1, Nelson 4-1-0, Lee 4-1-0, Cabinda 4-1-0, Leavitt 4-0-0, Rush 3-1-0, Hurst 3-0-0, Bell 2-1-0, Cowser 2-0-1, Westbrooks 2-0-0, Nixon 2-0-0, Coney 2-0-0, Harris 1-1-0, Hall 1-0-1, Marshall 1-0-0, Lawson 1-0-0, Wright 1-0-0.
INTERCEPTIONS — Green Bay, None. Oakland, Nelson 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
