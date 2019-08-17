(FRIDAY'S GAME)

Giants 32, Bears 13

Chicago;3;3;7;0;—;13

New York;7;12;0;13;—;32

First Quarter

NYG—Fowler 8 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 8:44.

Chi—FG Pineiro 41, 2:22.

Second Quarter

NYG—FG Rosas 47, 3:43.

NYG—safety, 2:59.

NYG—T.Jones 15 pass from D.Jones (Rosas kick), 1:14.

Chi—FG Pineiro 27, :00.

Third Quarter

Chi—Whyte 1 run (Fry kick), 2:14.

Fourth Quarter

NYG—Hilliman 10 run (pass failed), 14:56.

NYG—Dickerson 10 pass from Lauletta (Rosas kick), 6:59.

A—70,888.

;Chi;NYG

First downs;10;24

Total Net Yards;165;411

Rushes-yards;21-34;35-161

Passing;131;250

Punt Returns;2-(minu;4-46

Kickoff Returns;3-77;3-92

Interceptions Ret.;1-62;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;18-31-0;21-30-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-25;2-20

Punts;5-49.0;3-40.3

Fumbles-Lost;4-2;4-2

Penalties-Yards;8-66;6-55

Time of Possession;25:06;34:54

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Chicago, Nall 7-23, Whyte 6-10, Hall 1-2, Daniel 2-1, Bray 1-(minus 1), Mizzell 4-(minus 1). New York, Hilliman 16-56, Rod.Smith 10-42, Perkins 6-35, Lauletta 1-15, Tanney 1-13, D.Jones 1-0.

PASSING — Chicago, Daniel 12-18-0-103, Bray 6-13-0-53. New York, Manning 4-4-0-42, D.Jones 11-14-0-161, Tanney 4-9-1-54, Lauletta 2-3-0-13.

RECEIVING — Chicago, Wims 5-64, Nall 4-21, Gentry 3-31, Ridley 3-19, Williams-Lambert 2-17, Hall 1-4. New York, T.Jones 3-32, Latimer 2-60, Perkins 2-30, Fowler 2-25, Dickerson 2-17, Rod.Smith 2-8, Scott 1-38, B.Golden 1-27, Ellison 1-9, Conrad 1-8, Tate 1-5, R.Shepard 1-4, White 1-4, Hilliman 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS — Chicago, Fry 47.

PACKERS SCHEDULE

Preseason

(All preseason games on WTMJ-TV)

Aug. 8 — Green Bay 28, Houston 26

Aug. 15 — Baltimore 26, Green Bay 13

Aug. 22 — at Oakland (at Winnipeg, Canada), 7 p.m.

Aug. 29 — Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Regular season

Sept. 5 — at Chicago, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 15 — Minnesota, noon (FOX)

Sept. 22 — Denver, noon (FOX)

Sept. 26 — Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Oct. 6 — at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 — Detroit, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 20 — Oakland, noon (CBS)

Oct. 27 — at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 3 — at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 — Carolina, noon (FOX)

Nov. 17 — BYE

Nov. 24 — at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 1 — at New York Giants, noon (FOX)

Dec. 8 — Washington, noon (FOX)

Dec. 15 — Chicago, noon (FOX)

Dec. 23 — at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 — at Detroit, noon (FOX)

