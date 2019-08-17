(FRIDAY'S GAME)
Giants 32, Bears 13
Chicago;3;3;7;0;—;13
New York;7;12;0;13;—;32
First Quarter
NYG—Fowler 8 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 8:44.
Chi—FG Pineiro 41, 2:22.
Second Quarter
NYG—FG Rosas 47, 3:43.
NYG—safety, 2:59.
NYG—T.Jones 15 pass from D.Jones (Rosas kick), 1:14.
Chi—FG Pineiro 27, :00.
Third Quarter
Chi—Whyte 1 run (Fry kick), 2:14.
Fourth Quarter
NYG—Hilliman 10 run (pass failed), 14:56.
NYG—Dickerson 10 pass from Lauletta (Rosas kick), 6:59.
A—70,888.
;Chi;NYG
First downs;10;24
Total Net Yards;165;411
Rushes-yards;21-34;35-161
Passing;131;250
Punt Returns;2-(minu;4-46
Kickoff Returns;3-77;3-92
Interceptions Ret.;1-62;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;18-31-0;21-30-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-25;2-20
Punts;5-49.0;3-40.3
Fumbles-Lost;4-2;4-2
Penalties-Yards;8-66;6-55
Time of Possession;25:06;34:54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Chicago, Nall 7-23, Whyte 6-10, Hall 1-2, Daniel 2-1, Bray 1-(minus 1), Mizzell 4-(minus 1). New York, Hilliman 16-56, Rod.Smith 10-42, Perkins 6-35, Lauletta 1-15, Tanney 1-13, D.Jones 1-0.
PASSING — Chicago, Daniel 12-18-0-103, Bray 6-13-0-53. New York, Manning 4-4-0-42, D.Jones 11-14-0-161, Tanney 4-9-1-54, Lauletta 2-3-0-13.
RECEIVING — Chicago, Wims 5-64, Nall 4-21, Gentry 3-31, Ridley 3-19, Williams-Lambert 2-17, Hall 1-4. New York, T.Jones 3-32, Latimer 2-60, Perkins 2-30, Fowler 2-25, Dickerson 2-17, Rod.Smith 2-8, Scott 1-38, B.Golden 1-27, Ellison 1-9, Conrad 1-8, Tate 1-5, R.Shepard 1-4, White 1-4, Hilliman 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — Chicago, Fry 47.
PACKERS SCHEDULE
Preseason
(All preseason games on WTMJ-TV)
Aug. 8 — Green Bay 28, Houston 26
Aug. 15 — Baltimore 26, Green Bay 13
Aug. 22 — at Oakland (at Winnipeg, Canada), 7 p.m.
Aug. 29 — Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Regular season
Sept. 5 — at Chicago, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sept. 15 — Minnesota, noon (FOX)
Sept. 22 — Denver, noon (FOX)
Sept. 26 — Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)
Oct. 6 — at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 14 — Detroit, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Oct. 20 — Oakland, noon (CBS)
Oct. 27 — at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Nov. 3 — at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 10 — Carolina, noon (FOX)
Nov. 17 — BYE
Nov. 24 — at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 1 — at New York Giants, noon (FOX)
Dec. 8 — Washington, noon (FOX)
Dec. 15 — Chicago, noon (FOX)
Dec. 23 — at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 29 — at Detroit, noon (FOX)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.