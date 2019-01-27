PLAYOFFS
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 5
Indianapolis 21, Houston 7
Dallas 24, Seattle 22
Sunday, Jan. 6
L.A. Chargers 23, Baltimore 17
Philadelphia 16, Chicago 15
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 12
Kansas City 31, Indianapolis 13
L.A. Rams 30, Dallas 22
Sunday, Jan. 13
New England 41, L.A. Chargers 28
New Orleans 20, Philadelphia 14
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 20
NFC
L.A. Rams 26, New Orleans 23, OT
AFC
New England 37, Kansas City 31, OT
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 27
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC 26, NFC 7
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 3
At Atlanta
New England vs. L.A. Rams, 5:30 p.m. (CBS)
HOW SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS FARED
2018—Philadelphia lost to New Orleans 20-14 in NFC divisional playoff.
2017—New England lost to Philadelphia 41-33 in Super Bowl.
2016—Denver finished third in AFC West division with an 9-7 record.
2015—New England lost to Denver 20-18 in AFC championship.
2014—Seattle lost to New England 28-24 in Super Bowl.
2013—Baltimore finished third in AFC North division with an 8-8 record.
2012—N.Y. Giants finished second in NFC East division with a 9-7 record.
2011—Green Bay lost to N.Y. Giants 37-20 in NFC divisional playoff.
2010—New Orleans lost to Seattle 41-36 in NFC wild-card game.
2009—Pittsburgh finished third in AFC North division with an 9-7 record.
2008—N.Y. Giants lost to Philadelphia 23-11 in NFC divisional playoff.
2007—Indianapolis lost to San Diego 28-24 in AFC divisional playoff.
2006—Pittsburgh finished third in AFC North division with an 8-8 record.
2005—New England lost to Denver 27-13 in AFC divisional playoff.
2004—New England repeated and beat Philadelphia 24-21 in Super Bowl.
2003—Tampa Bay finished third in NFC South division with a 7-9 record.
2002—New England finished second in AFC East division with a 9-7 record.
2001—Baltimore lost to Pittsburgh 27-10 in AFC divisional playoff.
2000—St. Louis lost to New Orleans 31-28 in NFC wild-card game.
1999—Denver finished last in the AFC West division with a 6-10 record.
1998—Denver repeated and beat Atlanta 34-19 in Super Bowl.
1997—Green Bay lost to Denver 31-24 in Super Bowl.
1996—Dallas lost to Carolina 26-17 in NFC divisional playoff.
1995—San Francisco lost to Green Bay 27-17 in NFC divisional playoff.
1994—Dallas lost to San Francisco 38-28 in NFC championship.
1993—Dallas repeated and beat Buffalo 30-13 in Super Bowl.
1992—Washington lost to San Francisco 20-13 in NFC divisional playoff.
1991—N.Y. Giants finished fourth in NFC East division with an 8-8 record.
1990—San Francisco lost to N.Y. Giants 15-13 in NFC championship.
1989—San Francisco repeated and beat Denver 55-10 in Super Bowl.
1988—Washington finished third in NFC East division with a 7-9 record.
1987—N.Y. Giants finished last in NFC East division with a 6-9 record.
1986—Chicago lost to Washington 27-13 in NFC divisional playoff.
1985—San Francisco lost to N.Y. Giants 17-3 in NFC wild-card game.
1984—L.A. Raiders lost to Seattle 13-7 in AFC wild-card game.
1983—Washington lost to the Los Angeles Raiders 38-9 in Super Bowl.
1982—San Francisco finished eleventh in the conference with a 3-6 record.
1981—Oakland finished fourth in the Western division with a 7-9 record.
1980—Pittsburgh finished third in the Central division with a 9-7 record.
1979—Pittsburgh repeated and beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-19 in Super Bowl.
1978—Dallas lost to Pittsburgh 35-31 in Super Bowl.
1977—Oakland lost to Denver 20-17 in AFC Championship.
1976—Pittsburgh lost to Oakland 24-7 in AFC Championship.
1975—Pittsburgh repeated and beat Dallas 21-17 in Super Bowl.
1974—Miami lost to Oakland 28-26 in AFC divisional playoff.
1973—Miami repeated and beat Minnesota 24-7 in Super Bowl.
1972—Dallas lost to Washington 26-3 in NFC Championship.
1971—Baltimore lost to Miami 21-0 in AFC Championship.
1970—Kansas City finished second in the Western division with a 7-5-2 record.
1969—New York Jets lost to Kansas City 13-6 in AFL divisional playoff.
1968—Green Bay finished third in the Central divison with a 6-7-1 record.
1967—Green Bay repeated and beat Oakland 33-14 in Super Bowl.
BC-FBN--Super Bowl Ticket Prices,0322
SUPER BOWL TICKET PRICES
2018—$2,800 to $900 U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
2017—$2,500 to $500 NRG Stadium, Houston
2016—$2,500 to $500 Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
2015—$2,000 to $500 U. of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
2014—$1,500 to $800 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
2013—$1,250 to $650 Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
2012—$1,200 to $600 Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
2011—$1,200 to $600 Cowboys Stadium, Arlington, Texas
2010—$1,000 to $500 Sun Life Stadium, Miami
2009—$1,000 to $500 Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.
2008—$900, $700 U. of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
2007—$700, $600 Dolphin Stadium, Miami
2006—$700, $600 Ford Field, Detroit
2005—$600, $500 ALLTEL Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla.
2004—$600, $500, $400 Reliant Stadium, Houston
2003—$500, $400 Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego
2002—$400 Superdome, New Orleans
2001—$325 Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.
2000—$325 Georgia Dome, Atlanta
1999—$325 Pro Player Stadium, Miami
1998—$275 Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego
1997—$275 Superdome, New Orleans
1996—$350, $250, $200 Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.
1995—$200 Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami
1994—$175 Georgia Dome, Atlanta
1993—$175 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.
1992—$150 Metrodome, Minneapolis
1991—$150 Tampa (Fla.) Stadium
1990—$125 Superdome, New Orleans
1989—$100 Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami
1988—$100 Jack Murphy Stadium, San Diego
1987—$75 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.
1986—$75 Superdome, New Orleans
1985—$60 Stanford (Calif.) Stadium
1984—$60 Tampa (Fla.) Stadium
1983—$40 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.
1982—$40 Silverdome, Pontiac, Mich.
1981—$40 Superdome, New Orleans
1980—$30 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.
1979—$30 Orange Bowl, Miami
1978—$30 Superdome, New Orleans
1977—$20 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.
1976—$20 Orange Bowl, Miami
1975—$20 Tulane Stadium, New Orleans
1974—$15 Rice Stadium, Houston
1973—$15 Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles
1972—$15 Tulane Stadium, New Orleans
1971—$15 Orange Bowl, Miami
1970—$15 Tulane Stadium, New Orleans
1969—$12 Orange Bowl, Miami
1968—$12 Orange Bowl, Miami
1967—$12, $10, $6 Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles
