PLAYOFFS

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 5

Indianapolis 21, Houston 7

Dallas 24, Seattle 22

Sunday, Jan. 6

L.A. Chargers 23, Baltimore 17

Philadelphia 16, Chicago 15

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 12

Kansas City 31, Indianapolis 13

L.A. Rams 30, Dallas 22

Sunday, Jan. 13

New England 41, L.A. Chargers 28

New Orleans 20, Philadelphia 14

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 20

NFC

L.A. Rams 26, New Orleans 23, OT

AFC

New England 37, Kansas City 31, OT

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 27

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC 26, NFC 7

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 3

At Atlanta

New England vs. L.A. Rams, 5:30 p.m. (CBS)

HOW SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS FARED

2018—Philadelphia lost to New Orleans 20-14 in NFC divisional playoff.

2017—New England lost to Philadelphia 41-33 in Super Bowl.

2016—Denver finished third in AFC West division with an 9-7 record.

2015—New England lost to Denver 20-18 in AFC championship.

2014—Seattle lost to New England 28-24 in Super Bowl.

2013—Baltimore finished third in AFC North division with an 8-8 record.

2012—N.Y. Giants finished second in NFC East division with a 9-7 record.

2011—Green Bay lost to N.Y. Giants 37-20 in NFC divisional playoff.

2010—New Orleans lost to Seattle 41-36 in NFC wild-card game.

2009—Pittsburgh finished third in AFC North division with an 9-7 record.

2008—N.Y. Giants lost to Philadelphia 23-11 in NFC divisional playoff.

2007—Indianapolis lost to San Diego 28-24 in AFC divisional playoff.

2006—Pittsburgh finished third in AFC North division with an 8-8 record.

2005—New England lost to Denver 27-13 in AFC divisional playoff.

2004—New England repeated and beat Philadelphia 24-21 in Super Bowl.

2003—Tampa Bay finished third in NFC South division with a 7-9 record.

2002—New England finished second in AFC East division with a 9-7 record.

2001—Baltimore lost to Pittsburgh 27-10 in AFC divisional playoff.

2000—St. Louis lost to New Orleans 31-28 in NFC wild-card game.

1999—Denver finished last in the AFC West division with a 6-10 record.

1998—Denver repeated and beat Atlanta 34-19 in Super Bowl.

1997—Green Bay lost to Denver 31-24 in Super Bowl.

1996—Dallas lost to Carolina 26-17 in NFC divisional playoff.

1995—San Francisco lost to Green Bay 27-17 in NFC divisional playoff.

1994—Dallas lost to San Francisco 38-28 in NFC championship.

1993—Dallas repeated and beat Buffalo 30-13 in Super Bowl.

1992—Washington lost to San Francisco 20-13 in NFC divisional playoff.

1991—N.Y. Giants finished fourth in NFC East division with an 8-8 record.

1990—San Francisco lost to N.Y. Giants 15-13 in NFC championship.

1989—San Francisco repeated and beat Denver 55-10 in Super Bowl.

1988—Washington finished third in NFC East division with a 7-9 record.

1987—N.Y. Giants finished last in NFC East division with a 6-9 record.

1986—Chicago lost to Washington 27-13 in NFC divisional playoff.

1985—San Francisco lost to N.Y. Giants 17-3 in NFC wild-card game.

1984—L.A. Raiders lost to Seattle 13-7 in AFC wild-card game.

1983—Washington lost to the Los Angeles Raiders 38-9 in Super Bowl.

1982—San Francisco finished eleventh in the conference with a 3-6 record.

1981—Oakland finished fourth in the Western division with a 7-9 record.

1980—Pittsburgh finished third in the Central division with a 9-7 record.

1979—Pittsburgh repeated and beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-19 in Super Bowl.

1978—Dallas lost to Pittsburgh 35-31 in Super Bowl.

1977—Oakland lost to Denver 20-17 in AFC Championship.

1976—Pittsburgh lost to Oakland 24-7 in AFC Championship.

1975—Pittsburgh repeated and beat Dallas 21-17 in Super Bowl.

1974—Miami lost to Oakland 28-26 in AFC divisional playoff.

1973—Miami repeated and beat Minnesota 24-7 in Super Bowl.

1972—Dallas lost to Washington 26-3 in NFC Championship.

1971—Baltimore lost to Miami 21-0 in AFC Championship.

1970—Kansas City finished second in the Western division with a 7-5-2 record.

1969—New York Jets lost to Kansas City 13-6 in AFL divisional playoff.

1968—Green Bay finished third in the Central divison with a 6-7-1 record.

1967—Green Bay repeated and beat Oakland 33-14 in Super Bowl.

BC-FBN--Super Bowl Ticket Prices,0322

SUPER BOWL TICKET PRICES

2018—$2,800 to $900 U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

2017—$2,500 to $500 NRG Stadium, Houston

2016—$2,500 to $500 Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

2015—$2,000 to $500 U. of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

2014—$1,500 to $800 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

2013—$1,250 to $650 Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

2012—$1,200 to $600 Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

2011—$1,200 to $600 Cowboys Stadium, Arlington, Texas

2010—$1,000 to $500 Sun Life Stadium, Miami

2009—$1,000 to $500 Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

2008—$900, $700 U. of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

2007—$700, $600 Dolphin Stadium, Miami

2006—$700, $600 Ford Field, Detroit

2005—$600, $500 ALLTEL Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla.

2004—$600, $500, $400 Reliant Stadium, Houston

2003—$500, $400 Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego

2002—$400 Superdome, New Orleans

2001—$325 Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

2000—$325 Georgia Dome, Atlanta

1999—$325 Pro Player Stadium, Miami

1998—$275 Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego

1997—$275 Superdome, New Orleans

1996—$350, $250, $200 Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.

1995—$200 Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami

1994—$175 Georgia Dome, Atlanta

1993—$175 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

1992—$150 Metrodome, Minneapolis

1991—$150 Tampa (Fla.) Stadium

1990—$125 Superdome, New Orleans

1989—$100 Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami

1988—$100 Jack Murphy Stadium, San Diego

1987—$75 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

1986—$75 Superdome, New Orleans

1985—$60 Stanford (Calif.) Stadium

1984—$60 Tampa (Fla.) Stadium

1983—$40 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

1982—$40 Silverdome, Pontiac, Mich.

1981—$40 Superdome, New Orleans

1980—$30 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

1979—$30 Orange Bowl, Miami

1978—$30 Superdome, New Orleans

1977—$20 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

1976—$20 Orange Bowl, Miami

1975—$20 Tulane Stadium, New Orleans

1974—$15 Rice Stadium, Houston

1973—$15 Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

1972—$15 Tulane Stadium, New Orleans

1971—$15 Orange Bowl, Miami

1970—$15 Tulane Stadium, New Orleans

1969—$12 Orange Bowl, Miami

1968—$12 Orange Bowl, Miami

1967—$12, $10, $6 Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

