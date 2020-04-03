NFL: Fackrell out to prove he can be a playmaker

While his sack numbers obviously dropped, Fackrell actually did affect opposing quarterbacks more on a per-snap basis than he had the year before.

Despite going from playing 58.6 percent of the Packers’ 2018 defensive snaps to playing 39.9 percent of their 2019 snaps, the Packers’ team statistics had Fackrell with 32 quarterback pressures, tied for third on the team behind Za’Darius Smith (51) and Preston Smith (43) during the regular season. He also had 21 quarterback hits (fourth on the team) even though he dropped into coverage on a higher percentage of his snaps than the Smiths did.

And in his big 10.5-sack season? Fackrell had only three other quarterback pressures and only one quarterback hit – despite playing 208 more snaps that year (623) than he did during the 2019 season (415).

“I’ve said before that I definitely got better this year. I think I played better this year than I did the year before, despite not getting the numbers that I would have liked,” Fackrell said. “If you look at percentages and pressures per rush, I think I had 200 less rushes but ended up with more pressures than the year I had 10.5 sacks. I think as far as the way I play and getting better as a player, I think I took a step forward this year.