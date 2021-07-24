NFL faces playbook full of questions as training camps open SUN

From players getting COVID-19 vaccinations to relaxed coronavirus protocols to lineup issues, particularly at quarterback, the NFL faces a multitude of questions as training camps open.

At least in 2021 there is the knowledge — and lessons learned — from completing last season during a pandemic. The league, whose most valuable person in 2020 probably was medical director Dr. Allen Sills, recognizes that while tremendous progress has been made in battling the virus, caution remains crucial.

"We're seeing a lot of positive movements," Sills said when seven teams were at 85% or more of vaccinated players, and approximately 70% of all players were vaccinated. "We're pleased with that progress, but there's still work to be done. And we're going to work with our clubs and their medical staffs in partnership to get those numbers higher, but we're off to a solid start and we're optimistic we'll see continued progress there."

Players who haven't been vaccinated must continue to get daily testing, wear masks and practice physical distancing. They won't be allowed to eat meals with teammates; can't participate in media or marketing activities while traveling; aren't permitted to use the sauna or steam room; and may not leave the team hotel or interact with people outside the team while traveling.