NFL: Eagles send Carson Wentz to Colts for draft picks

But he was knocked out of his first career playoff start after nine snaps because of a concussion. Wentz hasn’t been the same since that hit from Jadeveon Clowney. He posted a 72.8 passer rating, 16 interceptions and lost four fumbles in 12 starts in 2020. The Eagles finished 4-11-1.

The Colts are betting Wentz will rebound with a new team, which looks like a solid fit for the former North Dakota State star. After losing at Buffalo in the wild-card round last month, general manager Chris Ballard made it clear Indy’s top offseason priority was finding a long-term solution at quarterback.

Some speculated about what the Colts would do in free agency or potentially move up in the draft. But Ballard was reticent about being pressured into a rash decision, giving away too many picks or overpaying.

“We get the importance of the quarterback position but the difference between just taking one and taking the right one is the key in our minds,” Ballard said. “It’s something we want to get fixed. Look, when you think about two of the top franchise quarterbacks since coming to Indianapolis — Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck — they were No. 1 picks. I promise you if we’re picking No. 1, I’m not going to be here talking about it.”

Wentz also will have a better supporting cast in Indy.