NFL: Cowboys' Frederick wins Halas Award for overcoming adversity

"Sports for me have always been a place for opportunity and for building a strong sense of team," McCaffrey said. "It is a place where we can communicate values and begin building a more peaceful society. When we come together on a field of play, it helps unite us everywhere else."

Thompson said when McCaffrey asked him to support the program it was "an easy decision."

"This is exactly what our community needs right now," Thompson said. "Something positive, uniting members of our community and police. This unity creates a bond and focuses on kids, so no kid feels left behind and suffers."

REDSKINS: Washington will retire the jersey of Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell. They will also rename the lower level of FedEx Field for him, replacing the section named for former owner George Preston Marshall.

The team, which is under pressure to change its name during the ongoing national reckoning over racism, said Saturday that Mitchell's No. 49 will become only the second jersey in the franchise's 88-year history to be retired. The other is the No. 33 of Hall of Famer Sammy Baugh.

Mitchell, Washington's first African American player, died in April. The Redskins were the last NFL team to integrate the roster.