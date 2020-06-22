NFL: Cowboys' Frederick wins Halas Award for overcoming adversity

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick has won the George Halas Award presented by the Pro Football Writers of America.
Frederick, who retired in March, was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 after missing the entire 2018 season with Guillain-Barré syndrome. He's the 52nd Halas Award winner, the second member of the Cowboys to receive the honor, joining Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach (1980).
The Halas Award is given to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes adversity to succeed. The award is named for a charter member (1963) of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who had a role with the formation of the NFL and owned the Chicago Bears until his death in 1983.
In his retirement announcement, Frederick wrote:
"I started a journey almost two years ago that completely blindsided me. When I developed Guillain-Barré syndrome, I did not know how to handle things. I was scared. That experience forced me to re-evaluate my life priorities. I spent much of that year thinking about both the past and future. I realized how fortunate I was to play a game for a living. I realized how fortunate I was to make friends and become teammates with some great men.
"Most of all, I realized the importance of my family and how much I want to be there for their peaks and valleys as they were for me. … I was ready for the next stage of my life; however, the competitor in me would not accept going out without returning to the field.
"I made my return to the field, played well overall, and was selected to the Pro Bowl, but it was a difficult year for me. Each day, I faced a struggle: I could no longer perform at my highest level. Playing 'well' is not what I expect of myself and is not what my teammates deserve. Because of this, I know my days as a football player are done. I am proud of what I have accomplished in my career, and I walk away with my head held high."
The Sharon, Wis., native was a star in multiple sports at Big Foot High School in Walworth before heading to the University of Wisconsin. He played in 27 games over two years for UW, leaving after his junior season for the NFL.
In the 2013 NFL Draft, the Cowboys traded down in the first round with the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a third-round pick. Dallas selected Frederick after eight offensive linemen were drafted before him.
Frederick was named a starter from the first day of organized team activities in the preseason, replacing Phil Costa, who had been the starter in the previous two years. He became the first rookie in franchise history to start every game at center and was selected to the NFL All-Rookie team.
He was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disease that attacks the nervous system, in 2018.
Other 2020 nominees for the Halas Award were Ravens tight end coach Bobby Engram, Vikings defensive lineman Everson Griffen, Chargers tackle Russell Okung and Raiders tight end Darren Waller.
PANTHERS: Carolina All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is partnering with linebacker Shaq Thompson in an effort to unite the Charlotte community through sports programs for underserved youth through the "22 Together" program.
They say their goal is to use sports as a vehicle to help address the divides that exist between the public and law enforcement.
The players say they will be working in partnership with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department's Police Activities League (PAL) and the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Greater Charlotte to offer football, flag football, and cheerleading programs free of charge to underserved youth in Charlotte.
The youth will be able to participate as soon as August and with the support and mentorship of coaches from Charlotte-Mecklenburg PD and other community leaders.
"With the support of Christian, Shaq and 22 Together, and partnering with the Boys and Girls Club, we can be united in our effort to reach more kids and, through them, have an even broader impact on our community, including for our officers who gain much from their experiences as mentors and coaches," Major Tonya Arrington of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said in a release.
McCaffrey said right now it is important to make an effort to help the community work through the divisions that exist.
"Sports for me have always been a place for opportunity and for building a strong sense of team," McCaffrey said. "It is a place where we can communicate values and begin building a more peaceful society. When we come together on a field of play, it helps unite us everywhere else."
Thompson said when McCaffrey asked him to support the program it was "an easy decision."
"This is exactly what our community needs right now," Thompson said. "Something positive, uniting members of our community and police. This unity creates a bond and focuses on kids, so no kid feels left behind and suffers."
REDSKINS: Washington will retire the jersey of Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell. They will also rename the lower level of FedEx Field for him, replacing the section named for former owner George Preston Marshall.
The team, which is under pressure to change its name during the ongoing national reckoning over racism, said Saturday that Mitchell's No. 49 will become only the second jersey in the franchise's 88-year history to be retired. The other is the No. 33 of Hall of Famer Sammy Baugh.
Mitchell, Washington's first African American player, died in April. The Redskins were the last NFL team to integrate the roster.
Significantly, dropping Marshall's name from the lower bowl of the stadium follows by one day the removal of his statue at RFK Stadium, the team's former home. Marshall moved the team from Boston to Washington and resisted integrating the roster with Black players until "forced to do so" in 1962.
The team's announcement of the change did not mention Marshall, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1963 and died in 1969.
Events DC officials who oversee RFK Stadium in Washington — FedEx Field is in Landover, Maryland — called the removal a "small and overdue step on the road to lasting equality and justice."
Calls for the team to change its nickname have ramped up, too, and the Washington Post's editorial board on Friday called on Redskins owner Daniel Snyder to do so.
Mitchell, who played running back and receiver, not only was one of Washington's greatest players, but a trailblazer.
After four seasons with the Browns, Mitchell spent seven years in Washington . He was an All-Pro in 1962, his first season in Washington and also his first at wideout. Mitchell even led the NFL in yards receiving that season and again in 1963.
He made four Pro Bowls and finished his career with 2,735 yards rushing, 7,954 receiving, and 3,389 return yards. When he retired in 1968, his 14,078 all-purpose yards were second in NFL history. In 1983, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.
CHARGERS: Max Tuerk, an All-America offensive lineman at Southern California who was drafted by the Chargers, has died. He was 26.
Tuerk's family said he died Saturday while hiking with his parents on a favorite trail in Cleveland National Forest north of San Diego. No details were provided.
Tuerk played for the Trojans from 2012-15. He was a freshman All-American and an All-Pac-12 first-team selection in 2014. As a three-year starter, he played under three head coaches — Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian and Clay Helton.
The Chargers selected Tuerk in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft, but a knee injury during his senior year affected his progress. Despite making the Chargers' roster, he was inactive all season.
Before his second season, Tuerk was suspended four games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. He said he tested positive after taking over-the-counter supplements.
After being released by the Chargers, he was signed by the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 and played one game before being cut in 2018.
