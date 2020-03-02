NFL: Combine's speed week ends with another fast finish

The former Ohio State player did only 11 reps on the bench press and posted a 4.48 in the 40 before hitting the Lucas Oil Stadium turf while trying to make a spinning catch during one drill. He complained of head and neck soreness, sat out some of the workout, before returning to deliver the best broad jump of the day at 11 feet, 3 inches and a 41-inch vertical jump.

"It's kind of like there's risk-reward for everything," he said before working out. "For me, it's no different than going out against Tee Higgins all game. It's always going to be risk-reward. You chose if you're going to get the reward or if you're going to get the risk."

Risers

Tristan Wirfs. At 6-foot-5, 322 pounds, Iowa's former offensive tackle might not look like the most athletically gifted player. But he posted a better vertical jump (36.5 inches) than two of the draft's top receivers — Jerry Jeudy (35) and CeeDee Lamb (34-5). He also won three prep state championships in the discus, two in the shot put and was an elite swimmer by age 6. Still don't buy it? There's a video of Wirfs jumping out of the water and straight onto a pool deck.