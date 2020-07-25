NFL Camps set to open after NFL, players' union reach agreement SUN

NFL training camps are set to open after the league and the players’ union reached agreement on several issues, including future salary cap mechanisms and how players can opt out of the upcoming season because of the coronavirus.
The NFL Players Association’s executive committee and 32 player representatives approved the offers Friday.
Players who decide they want to opt out have until Aug. 3 to do so, and they will receive a stipend from the owners. The amount of the stipend will be $350,000 for medical opt outs and $150,000 for voluntary opt outs, two people with knowledge of the decisions told The Associated Press. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the stipend amount was not made public.
That agreement eliminated one major obstacle to a full opening of training camps next week. Already, the sides had agreed to cancel all preseason games, as well as to a reduction in the number of roster spots in training camp from 90 to 80 — though teams will have until Aug. 16 to get down to 80.
The NFLPA said in a statement on Twitter that its board of representatives adopted the proposed amendments to the CBA by a vote of 29-3.
The league also offered an extended acclimation period of 18 days for players, given that the coronavirus caused the cancellation of all offseason on-field activities at team facilities. Training camps are to open Tuesday, though the Texans and Chiefs, who meet in the season opener Sept. 10, have veterans scheduled to arrive this weekend for COVID-19 testing.
“We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players, and club and league personnel,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “These plans have been guided by the medical directors of the NFL and the NFLPA and have been reviewed and endorsed by independent medical and public health experts, including the CDC, and many state and local public health officials.”
Many economic issues were settled, including how to handle revenue losses that would result from games played without fans or even canceled games because of COVID-19. The league has proposed a minimum salary cap of $175 million for 2021; this season’s cap is $198.2 million.
Should the 2021 salary cap decrease — a very likely outcome — caps through 2024 would be adjusted to cover some of that drop-off. That way, the cap wouldn’t plummet too far.
The cap has increased exponentially since 2014, going up by $10 million or so annually.
Players will also get a prorated salary for games played if any games are canceled this season.
Practice squads will be increased to 16 players. Four such players could be protected weekly from being exposed to other teams.
Actual practices in camps won’t begin for about three weeks.
“The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges,” Goodell said, “but we are committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl.”
Notes
The New York Jets traded disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, splitting with a gifted player whose relationship with the franchise quickly deteriorated because of a contract dispute.
The Jets received a massive haul in the stunning deal Saturday, sending a 2022 fourth-round draft pick along with Adams to the Seahawks for a 2021 first-rounder, a 2022 first-rounder, a 2021 third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald — all pending physicals.
The 24-year-old was drafted by the Jets with the No. 6 overall pick out of LSU in 2017. He quickly established himself as one of the best players at his position, being selected for the last two Pro Bowls and making the All-Pro squad last year.
CHIEFS: Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first player to opt out of the season, choosing to put his medical degree to use on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic rather than helping Kansas City defend their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.
Duvernay-Tardif has been working to fulfill his requirements to become a doctor in the offseason, and has spent this summer working at a clinic in his native Canada. He said that experience helped him decide that if he was going to take any risks with his health, it would be to help patients dealing with the virus.
The deadline to opt out is Aug. 3, but Duvernay-Tardif made the decision before Chiefs veterans were due in camp.
The 29-year-old Duvernay-Tardif was a relative unknown when the Chiefs selected him in the sixth round of the 2014 draft out of McGill University, which plays at a level in Canada roughly equal to Division III in the U.S.
But his intelligence allowed him to quickly pick up coach Andy Reid’s playbook, and a year spent learning the ropes — and building strength and more experience — pushed him into the starting lineup by the following season.
Duvernay-Tardif played well enough while starting 27 of his next 30 games that he earned a four-year, $42.36 million deal in February 2017. It would have paid him a base salary of $2.75 million this season with a $750,000 roster bonus.
VIKINGS: Minnesota signed head coach Mike Zimmer to a three-year contract extension through the 2023 season, finalizing a key piece of business before the beginning of training camp.
Zimmer has a 57-38-1 record over six years, the third-best winning percentage (.599) of the nine head coaches the franchise has had over 59 seasons. The 64-year-old Zimmer trails Bud Grant (.621) and Dennis Green (.610) on the team list, and he’s seventh in winning percentage among active NFL head coaches with a minimum of 50 games.
REDSKINS: Alex Smith could move one step closer to returning to the football field after a gruesome injury.
The Washington quarterback needs to pass his physical with a team doctor Monday before being cleared for football activities, a team spokesman said. ESPN had reported Smith was already cleared after the 36-year-old said that during an interview while filming a documentary for the network.
Smith is set to take his physical Monday. Veterans report to training camp Tuesday after the NFL and NFLPA agreed on protocols.
Smith hasn’t played since November 2018 when he broke the tibia and fibula in his right leg. He underwent multiple surgeries in the aftermath of the injury and has since worked to get back to game action.
Washington expected 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins and former Carolina QB Kyle Allen to compete for the starting job this season under new coach Ron Rivera.
Smith threw for 2,180 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games with Washington. During his career that included previous stops with San Francisco and Kansas City, the 2005 No. 1 pick has thrown for 34,068 yards, 193 TDs and 101 INTs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!