NFL: Broncos' Gordon 'heartbroken' by hometown

“Yeah, it was tough, just still trying to get a feel for everyone on the team,” Gordon said. “It’s just tough in general being a man and having to stand up in front of a group of men and show emotion, show weakness in a sense, no man likes to do that. But any time Kenosha was brought up, I just get emotional about it and I just had to get it off my chest.

“Everybody from top down in this organization, from the higher ups, to players, to coaches, everybody was supportive. We all spoke on it and they were very encouraging and I couldn’t thank them more for that.”

Simmons wondered if the NFL and its players would do more than sit out practice in protest if a player’s family was directly impacted by racial injustice or police brutality.

“This is a problem that’s recurring weeks after weeks on end and we’re kind of just doing the bare minimum,” Simmons said. “And I get frustrated thinking about it because I feel like the NFL — and the Broncos and Colorado — we hold such big platforms and we have such power that we can really make great change.”

Simmons pointed to a players-supported bill in the state Legislature this summer that called for mandatory body cameras on police officers, among other reforms, suggesting it’s something every state should adopt.