NFL: Brady reclaims record with 2 TD throws as Bucs beat Giants

Ronald Jones was a nonfactor the rest of the half as Leonard Fournette got most of the action.

The Giants’ next scoring drive was a model of efficiency, featuring two gains of 11 yards, a 12-yarder, a 14-yarder and a 17-yard run by Wayne Gallman. He scored from the 2 to finish the 10-play series that covered 77 yards for a 14-3 lead.

Brady, as has been his custom for two decades, then guided his team to a score, but it was merely Ryan Succop’s second of four field goals, a 40-yarder with 7 seconds left in the half. Succop also had a 37-yard field goal on the game’s opening drive, a 43-yarder set up by Carlton Davis’ interception in early in the third quarter, and a 38-yarder with 3:41 to go for what turned out to be the decisive points.

Soon after Succop had made it 14-9, Gronkowski was in the end zone — only to see Daniel Jones connect with his tight end, Evan Engram, for a 30-yard play. That set up Gano’s 33-yard kick and the 17-15 New York lead heading into the fourth period.

NFL notes

Denver says that general manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis have tested positive for COVID-19.