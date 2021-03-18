NFL: Bills agree to sign Trubisky as backup to Josh Allen

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills agreed to sign former Chicago Bears starter Mitch Trubisky to a one-year contract on Thursday, and serve as Josh Allen’s primary backup.
Trubisky was the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft who has struggled through inconsistencies since leading the Bears to the playoffs in 2018.
Trubisky went 29-21 with Chicago and lost the confidence of the team prior to last season. The Bears declined to pick up the fifth-year option on the quarterback’s contract, while also acquiring Nick Foles in a trade with Jacksonville.
Trubisky was benched in a Week 3 comeback win at Atlanta and didn’t resume playing until late November. He finished 6-3. The 26-year-old was not re-signed and the Bears signed Andy Dalton to a one-year, $10 million contract.
The Bears gave up four draft picks in trade with San Francisco in order to trade up to select Trubisky out of North Carolina.
In Buffalo, Trubisky gets what general manager Brandon Beane called a fresh start and an opportunity to re-establish himself.
“This is a reset for him,” Beane said. “We don’t expect this to be a long-term thing. Hopefully, in a year he’ll get a chance to go back and land a nice contract and a starting job.”
Trubisky replaces veteran Matt Barkley, who was not re-signed after spending the past two-plus seasons as Allen’s backup.
Beane noted the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Trubisky has similar strong-armed and mobile attributes as Allen, who is coming off a breakout season. The third-year starter set numerous single-season passing and scoring records in leading Buffalo to a 13-3 mark.
Trubisky has topped 3,000 yards passing twice, with his best season coming in 2018, when he completed 289 of 434 attempts for 3,223 yards and 24 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.
Overall, he’s completed 64% of his attempts for 10,609 yards and 64 touchdowns with 37 interceptions.
The Bills won their first AFC East title in 25 years, and also made their deepest playoff run by reaching the AFC championship game for the first time since the 1993 season. Buffalo’s season ended with a loss to Kansas City.
Beane also announced the team reached an agreement to re-sign backup running back Taiwan Jones, who spent much of last season playing on special teams.
NFL notes
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is being sued by three masseuses who accuse the star player of sexual assault in a “disturbing pattern” of behavior toward women.
In lawsuits filed this week, two of the woman claim that Watson touched them with his penis during massages last year, and the third alleges he forced her to perform oral sex.
Watson, 25, has broadly denied that he acted inappropriately and said he looks forward to clearing his name.
Houston police spokeswoman Jodi Silva declined to comment on whether any of the alleged sexual assaults were reported to police, saying the department does not identify people who have not been charged with a crime.
Watson is one of the league’s top quarterbacks and led the NFL in yards passing last season. He signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension with the Texans last offseason, but he became unhappy with the direction of the team as Houston sunk to 4-12 and he requested a trade in January.
- The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $14.5 million with free agent running back Kenyan Drake to complement starter Josh Jacobs.
The 27-year-old Drake had a strong half season in Arizona after being acquired in a midseason trade from Miami in 2019. He ran for 643 yards at an average of 5.2 yards per carry and added 28 catches for 171 yards receiving in eight games with the Cardinals. He wasn’t as productive in 2020, rushing for 955 yards at an average of 4.0 yards per carry with 25 catches for 137 yards in 15 games.