NFL: Bears will start season in the Lions' den

A lot is going to have to happen — in the world and on the football field — for the Chicago Bears' Jan. 3 game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field to have peak buzz.
First, sports will have to resume after they were halted by the coronavirus pandemic. Fans will have to be allowed into stadiums. And, oh, yeah, the Bears will have to be in the playoff hunt.
But if all three scenarios line up, what a game it could be in Chicago.
The NFL released its schedule for all 32 teams Thursday night despite the many uncertainties about how the season will unfold because of the pandemic. The meeting with the Packers in the regular-season finale is one of several that, while tentative, still deserve a circle on the calendar, if only right now as a pick-me-up for fans longing for sports again.
After opening their last two seasons against the Packers, the NFL is sending the Bears to Detroit for their season-opener at Ford Field on Sept. 13. The Bears will then hold their home opener Sept. 20 against the Giants.
Among the biggest home games will be the Thursday Night Football meeting with Tom Brady and his new team, the Buccaneers, on Oct. 8. Brady has won all three of his previous appearances on the Bears' home turf with the Patriots — 2002 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., and 2010 and 2018 at Soldier Field — but he'll be without coach Bill Belichick this time around.
After the season-opener against the Lions, the Bears don't play an NFC North opponent again until Week 10 against the Vikings, on Monday Night Football. Then after their off week, the Bears play in Green Bay on Sunday night and host the Lions in a Sunday afternoon game in back-to-back weeks. They play in Minnesota on Dec. 20, a departure from a recent schedule quirk in which the Bears played there in Week 17 for four straight years.
The Bears' other prime-time game is a return to Los Angeles to face the Rams, though this one will be at the new SoFi Stadium.
SEASON SCHEDULE: The Kansas City Chiefs will open defense of their Super Bowl championship by hosting Houston on Sept. 10 in the NFL's annual kickoff game — pending developments in the coronavirus pandemic, of course.
The Texans won a regular-season game at Arrowhead Stadium in 2019, then blew a 24-0 lead in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Another highlight of the opening weekend will have Tom Brady's regular-season debut with Tampa Bay against Drew Brees at New Orleans on Sept. 13 — the first matchup of 40-plus quarterbacks in NFL history.
The opening of SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area that Sunday night has the Rams hosting the Cowboys.
Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will debut on the Monday night, Sept. 21, with the Raiders facing Brees and the Saints.
The NFL schedule, not to mention offseason activities and the preseason, has to be considered tentative given the current prohibition on large gatherings.
But Commissioner Roger Goodell has said the league is planning for a normal season, albeit while making contingency plans.
The traditional Monday night doubleheader on opening weekend will have Pittsburgh at the New York Giants, which has a rookie head coach in Joe Judge, and Tennessee at Denver.
Top overall draft pick Joe Burrow and the Bengals start off against the sixth overall selection in April's draft, Justin Herbert and the Chargers at Cincinnati. The Bengals also will face the other highly rated rookie quarterback Tua Tagavailoa and the Dolphins in Week 13.
New England, without Brady at QB for an opener for only the second time since 2001 — he was suspended for the first four games of 2016 — hosts Miami on the opening Sunday.
Thanksgiving games will have Houston at Detroit, Washington at Dallas, then one of the league's fiercest rivalries with Baltimore at Pittsburgh in the night game.
Detroit and Washington have no prime-time outings. There's one Friday night contest, on Christmas, when Minnesota visits New Orleans.
The season ends Jan. 3 with all divisional matchups, as in recent years. Then follow the playoffs, with the Super Bowl slated for Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida.
JAGUARS: Jacksonville agreed to terms with journeyman quarterback Mike Glennon, giving them a veteran backup behind Gardner Minshew.
Jacksonville also has fourth-year pro Joshua Dobbs and rookie Jake Luton on its roster. Dobbs has never started an NFL game.
The 6-foot-7 Glennon has played for Oakland (2019), Arizona (2018) and Chicago (2017) after beginning his career in Tampa Bay (2013-16). The Buccaneers drafted him in the third round in 2013. He made $18.5 million during his one season with the Bears.
The 30-year-old Glennon has completed 61% of his passes for 5,163 yards, with 36 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, in 29 games over seven NFL seasons.
BROWNS: Rashard Higgins is back on Cleveland's roster. It remains to be seen if he's back in the game plan.
Higgins' signing to a one-year, $910,000 contract was made official Friday by the Browns, who brought back the free agent following a strange 2019 season for the former fifth-round draft pick.
Higgins was limited by a knee injury last season, but he also fell from favor with former coach Freddie Kitchens and finished with four catches for 55 yards. It was a dramatic drop for Higgins, who in 2018 became a favorite target for quarterback Baker Mayfield and had 39 receptions for 572 yards and four touchdowns.
The 25-year-old Higgins is the longest tenured receiver with Cleveland. He'll compete for the No. 3 receiver spot behind Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. along with rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones and others.
In four seasons, Higgins has 76 catches for 1,016 yards and seven touchdowns.
PATRIOTS: New England signed four members of their 2020 draft class: linebackers Josh Uche and Cassh Maluia, kicker Justin Rohrwasser and offensive lineman Justin Herron all agreed to terms on rookie contracts.
The Patriots entered last month's draft with 12 picks and after making several trades over three days, wound up selecting 10 players.
Six draft picks remain unsigned including their top pick, safety Kyle Dugger out of Lenoir-Rhyne.
