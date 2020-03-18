NFL: Bears trade draft pick for Jaguars' QB Foles

But the 31-year-old Foles ended up being a bust in Jacksonville. He broke his left collarbone early in the season opener, missed the next eight games and then got benched in his third game back.

Rookie Gardner Minshew, a sixth-round draft pick from Washington State, played well enough in Foles' absence to make Caldwell and Marrone believe he's got more upside as a starter moving forward. It also made Foles expendable.

Jacksonville had been willing to keep Foles as a high-priced backup in 2020. But a wild carousel of quarterback moves to open free agency — Philip Rivers to Indianapolis, Tom Brady to Tampa Bay and Teddy Bridgewater to Carolina — created a market for Foles.

Now, he heads to the Windy City.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace had said the team remains committed to Trubisky despite his regression in 2019. Pace largely tied his reputation to Trubisky by trading up a spot with San Francisco to draft him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017, ahead of Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Houston's Deshaun Watson. While Mahomes and Watson have emerged as two of the best quarterbacks in the league, Trubisky has mixed some promising flashes with poor decisions and throws.