NFL: Bears trade draft pick for Jaguars' QB Foles

The Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to mitigate one of the costliest mistakes in franchise history.
A person familiar with the trade says the Jaguars have agreed to send quarterback Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears for a compensatory fourth-round draft pick, No. 140 overall.
The Jaguars are dumping Foles a little more than a year after giving the 2018 Super Bowl MVP a four-year, $88 million contract that included a whopping $50.125 million guaranteed.
The Bears are getting a veteran starter to compete with Mitchell Trubisky, who struggled in his third season.
Foles is due to make $15.125 million in 2020 and would have counted $21.837 million against Jacksonville's salary cap. Dealing him will still be costly for the Jaguars — they will take on $18.75 million in dead money this fall — but it will free up about $35 million over the next two years. Jacksonville saves a little more than $3 million in 2020 by trading him.
Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone are beginning a full rebuild after the team's 10th losing season in the last 12 years. Last March, they raved about Foles and what it meant to finally have a franchise quarterback after a decades-long search that saw Jacksonville try Byron Leftwich, David Garrard, Blaine Gabbert, Chad Henne and Blake Bortles.
But the 31-year-old Foles ended up being a bust in Jacksonville. He broke his left collarbone early in the season opener, missed the next eight games and then got benched in his third game back.
Rookie Gardner Minshew, a sixth-round draft pick from Washington State, played well enough in Foles' absence to make Caldwell and Marrone believe he's got more upside as a starter moving forward. It also made Foles expendable.
Jacksonville had been willing to keep Foles as a high-priced backup in 2020. But a wild carousel of quarterback moves to open free agency — Philip Rivers to Indianapolis, Tom Brady to Tampa Bay and Teddy Bridgewater to Carolina — created a market for Foles.
Now, he heads to the Windy City.
Bears general manager Ryan Pace had said the team remains committed to Trubisky despite his regression in 2019. Pace largely tied his reputation to Trubisky by trading up a spot with San Francisco to draft him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017, ahead of Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Houston's Deshaun Watson. While Mahomes and Watson have emerged as two of the best quarterbacks in the league, Trubisky has mixed some promising flashes with poor decisions and throws.
The Bears were hoping he would take a big step last season — his second in coach Matt Nagy's system — but that did not happen. His yards (3,138), completion rate (63.2 percent), touchdowns (17) and rating (83) all dropped from the previous year.
Foles, meanwhile, completed 77 of 117 passes for 736 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in four games last season. He also ran four times for 23 yards and lost two fumbles.
He was the most coveted free-agent quarterback on the market in 2019 after leading Philadelphia to four playoff victories over two seasons, including the franchise's first NFL title since 1960. He earned 2018 Super Bowl MVP honors and a season later made himself the league's top QB commodity.
Jacksonville will turn to Minshew for the foreseeable future. Joshua Dobbs will serve as Jacksonville's backup. The Jags traded a fifth-round pick to Pittsburgh last September for Dobbs.
Still, Caldwell and Marrone will forever be saddled with badly botching Jacksonville's quarterback situation in consecutive years.
With former top executive Tom Coughlin calling the shots, the Jaguars paid Bortles a three-year, $58 million contract in February 2018. The deal included $26.5 million guaranteed and cost the Jags $16.5 million in dead money last year. It was the highest dead-money cap hit in NFL history.
The Jaguars topped that by trading Foles and raised their two-year total for paying quarterbacks to not play for them to $35.25 million.
That kind of fiscal squandering essentially forced Jacksonville to part with several defensive veterans over the last two years, including cutting safety Tashaun Gipson, defensive tackle Malik Jackson and defensive end Calais Campbell, and trading cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive end Calais Campbell.
The Bears earlier this week agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with former All-Pro defensive end Robert Quinn, giving them another elite pass rusher to line up opposite outside linebacker Khalil Mack.
Quinn bounced back with 11½ sacks last year following a trade to Dallas from Miami despite a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing drugs.
He finished with single-digit sacks the previous four seasons for the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams and the Dolphins. Quinn, who turns 30 in May, had 19 sacks for St. Louis in an All-Pro season in 2013 and had 10½ the following year on the way to his second straight Pro Bowl selection.
LIONS: Detroit agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with defensive tackle Danny Shelton.
Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the deal Wednesday. Shelton started 14 games last season for the New England Patriots. He had three sacks and a forced fumble.
Shelton has played five NFL seasons — three with Cleveland and two with the Patriots.
Detroit's defense ranked 31st in the league last season, and defensive tackle was an area of need entering free agency. The Lions released defensive tackle Damon Harrison earlier this offseason.
Shelton was a first-round draft pick by the Browns in 2015.
BRONCOS: Denver acquired five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey from the Tennessee Titans.
Two people familiar with the trade tell The Associated Press that the Titans swapped Casey to Denver for a seventh-round draft pick.
The move cannot become official until the new league year begins later Wednesday, though most teams won't announce official signings until players pass physicals to finalize deals.
However, the league isn't allowing players to report to new teams immediately during the coronavirus crisis.
A six-time team captain, Casey was the longest-tenured player on the roster drafted by the Titans in the third round in 2011. Only punter Brett Kern has been with the franchise longer, picked up off waivers from Denver in 2009.
The defensive tackle has started 137 of 139 games played, though injuries kept him out of three games over the past two seasons. He tied for second with five sacks this past season and had a team-high 30 quarterback pressures.
But Casey is due $11.2 million this season and is under contract through 2022 with a price tag that only rises in the final two years. The Titans placed the nonexclusive rights franchise tag on NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry on Monday and could use more salary cap space to sign him to a new contract.
Tennessee also drafted Jeffery Simmons out of Mississippi State at No. 19 overall last April, and the defensive tackle was able to get two sacks playing nine games in the regular season and all of the postseason despite tearing an ACL last February.
The Broncos also found Drew Lock's backup, agreeing a two-year contract with veteran free agent quarterback Jeff Driskel.
Driskel is a former sixth-round draft pick out of Florida in 2016 who has appeared in a dozen NFL games with the Bengals and Lions.
PACKERS: Green Bay extended the deadline for season ticket holders to pay for their 2020 tickets to June 1 to allow them more time to deal with any potential impact from the coronavirus.
The previous deadline for season ticket holders was March 31. Invoices were sent out in late February, along with a brochure outlining new pricing.
If a game is canceled and can't be rescheduled, season ticket holders would receive a refund for the impacted games or could credit that amount to future playoff or regular-season tickets for 2021.
The same policy would apply to games that are played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending, such as if a public authority restricted gatherings to a certain number of people.
BILLS: Defensive tackle Vernon Butler agreed to a two-year contract with Buffalo.
Butler continues the trend of former Carolina Panthers joining the Bills. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott both made the move from the Panthers to the Bills in 2017.
Butler entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Panthers in 2016. He had a slow start to his pro career before a breakout campaign in 2019, when he became a starter for the first time and finished with 32 tackles, six sacks and three forced fumbles.
He's expected to help the Bills replace defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who has agreed to sign with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency. Phillips led the Bills in sacks in 2019 with 9.5.
Butler will join former Panthers teammate Star Lotulelei, 2019 first-round pick Ed Oliver and Harrison Phillips in Buffalo's defensive tackle rotation.
COWBOYS: Linebacker Sean Lee is returning for an 11th season with the Dallas Cowboys.
The 2016 All-Pro and the Cowboys have agreed on a $4.5 million, one-year contract with $2 million guaranteed.
Lee took a step back into a supporting role last year behind promising young linebackers Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch. But the 33-year-old started the final 10 games after Vander Esch sustained a neck injury that eventually required surgery.
In 2019, Lee played all 16 games for the first time in his injury-plagued career. The two-time Pro Bowler finished second on the team to Smith in tackles.
SEAHAWKS: Seattle bolstered their offensive line by agreeing to a two-year deal with B.J. Finney.
Finney was an undrafted free agent signed by Pittsburgh in 2015. He's played three different positions for the Steelers and started 13 games during his time in Pittsburgh with most of his snaps coming at left guard. But Finney started four games at center last year and his versatility is notable for the Seahawks.
PANTHERS: Carolina and free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract to replace Cam Newton.
The 27-year-old Bridgewater started five games last season for the Saints, going 5-0 while completing 68% of his passes with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He has spent the last two seasons in New Orleans after four with the Vikings.
JAGUARS: Jacksonville agreed to terms with former Cincinnati cornerback Darqueze Dennard, giving their defense a potential starter.
Dennard served mostly as a nickel cornerback during his six years with the Bengals, but he will get a chance to compete on the outside in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are looking to replace cornerback A.J. Bouye, who was traded to Denver earlier this month for a fourth-round draft pick.
REDSKINS: Linebacker Thomas Davis is reuniting with former coach Ron Rivera and signing with Washington.
The 36-year-old is going into his 15th NFL season. He spent last year with the Los Angeles Chargers.
RAIDERS: Veteran tight end Jason Witten agreed to a one-year contract with Las Vegas.
Witten turns 38 in May and will team up with the coach he once replaced in the "Monday Night Football" announcing booth. Witten retired from the NFL following the 2017 season to take a job as an analyst for ESPN after Jon Gruden left the broadcast booth to return to the Raiders.
Witten changed course a year later and returned to the Dallas Cowboys. He had 63 catches for 529 yards and four TDs last season.
Witten has 1,215 catches for 12,977 yards and 72 TDs in 16 seasons with Dallas. He will provide depth behind starter Darren Waller on the Raiders.
TITANS: Tennessee added a pass rusher, agreeing to terms with defensive end Vic Beasley.
The No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 draft led the NFL with 15½ sacks in 2016 for the Falcons. Atlanta declined to re-sign Beasley after he managed only 18 sacks combined over the past three seasons.