PRESEASON
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;1;0;0;1.000;26;17
N.Y. Jets;1;0;0;1.000;17;0
Miami;0;1;0;.000;24;26
Buffalo;0;1;0;.000;23;28
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;1;0;0;1.000;17;10
Indianapolis;1;0;0;1.000;19;17
Jacksonville;0;1;0;.000;20;24
Tennessee;0;1;0;.000;17;31
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Pittsburgh;1;0;0;1.000;31;14
Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;50;23
Cleveland;1;0;0;1.000;20;10
Cincinnati;1;0;0;1.000;30;27
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Oakland;1;0;0;1.000;16;10
Denver;0;1;0;.000;28;42
Kansas City;0;1;0;.000;10;17
L.A. Chargers;0;1;0;.000;17;24
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;0;1;0;.000;21;24
N.Y. Giants;0;1;0;.000;10;20
Washington;0;1;0;.000;17;26
Philadelphia;0;1;0;.000;14;31
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Carolina;1;0;0;1.000;28;23
New Orleans;1;0;0;1.000;24;20
Tampa Bay;1;0;0;1.000;26;24
Atlanta;0;1;0;.000;0;17
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;1;0;0;1.000;31;17
Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;42;28
Detroit;0;1;0;.000;10;16
Chicago;0;2;0;.000;43;47
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;1;0;0;1.000;24;21
Arizona;1;0;0;1.000;24;17
Seattle;0;1;0;.000;17;19
L.A. Rams;0;1;0;.000;7;33
Saturday's results
Minnesota 42, Denver 28
Arizona 24, L.A. Chargers 17
Thursday, Aug. 16
Philadelphia at New England, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Washington, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 17
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Miami at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 18
Jacksonville at Minnesota, noon
Oakland at L.A. Rams, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 9 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 20
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
(SATURDAY'S LATE GAME)
Vikings 42, Broncos 28
Minnesota;14;10;3;15;—;42
Denver;0;14;7;7;—;28
First Quarter
Min—Diggs 1 pass from Cousins (Carlson kick), 8:15.
Min—R.Thomas 13 pass from Siemian (Carlson kick), 1:36.
Second Quarter
Min—FG Carlson 39, 9:47.
Den—Freeman 23 run (McManus kick), 5:47.
Min—R.Thomas 78 pass from Siemian (Carlson kick), 4:59.
Den—McKenzie 78 punt return (McManus kick), 1:39.
Third Quarter
Min—FG Carlson 57, 5:50.
Den—LaCosse 36 pass from Kelly (McManus kick), 3:26.
Fourth Quarter
Den—Lindsay 19 pass from Kelly (McManus kick), 10:00.
Min—Beebe 9 pass from Sloter (Badet pass from Sloter), 6:01.
Min—Sloter 14 run (Carlson kick), 3:06.
A—75,530.
;Min;Den
First downs;24;14
Total Net Yards;406;299
Rushes-yards;37-147;19-110
Passing;259;189
Punt Returns;5-23;2-91
Kickoff Returns;1-16;2-63
Interceptions Ret.;2-4;1-5
Comp-Att-Int;24-32-1;21-36-2
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-17;2-17
Punts;5-49.0;7-48.3
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;9-93;10-107
Time of Possession;35:44;24:16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Minnesota, Murray 4-43, M.Brown 11-34, R.Thomas 8-29, Boone 12-22, Sloter 2-19. Denver, Kelly 3-38, Freeman 4-38, Henderson 4-10, Booker 2-7, Lindsay 2-7, Da.Williams 3-7, Lynch 1-3.
PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 4-4-0-42, Siemian 11-17-1-165, Sloter 9-11-0-69. Denver, Keenum 1-4-0-5, Lynch 6-11-1-24, Kelly 14-21-1-177.
RECEIVING—Minnesota, R.Thomas 3-102, Diggs 3-35, Beebe 3-22, Boone 3-21, Coley 2-23, Wieneke 1-16, C.Jones 1-11, Morgan 1-11, Price 1-9, Wright 1-9, Ham 1-7, Badet 1-5, Treadwell 1-3, Conklin 1-2, M.Brown 1-0. Denver, Lindsay 3-40, Patrick 3-25, LaCosse 2-40, Diarse 2-33, Parker 2-27, Chapman 2-16, Leslie 2-12, Cracraft 2-0, De.Thomas 1-5, Henderson 1-5, Sutton 1-3.
