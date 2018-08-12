PRESEASON

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;1;0;0;1.000;26;17

N.Y. Jets;1;0;0;1.000;17;0

Miami;0;1;0;.000;24;26

Buffalo;0;1;0;.000;23;28

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;1;0;0;1.000;17;10

Indianapolis;1;0;0;1.000;19;17

Jacksonville;0;1;0;.000;20;24

Tennessee;0;1;0;.000;17;31

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Pittsburgh;1;0;0;1.000;31;14

Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;50;23

Cleveland;1;0;0;1.000;20;10

Cincinnati;1;0;0;1.000;30;27

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Oakland;1;0;0;1.000;16;10

Denver;0;1;0;.000;28;42

Kansas City;0;1;0;.000;10;17

L.A. Chargers;0;1;0;.000;17;24

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;0;1;0;.000;21;24

N.Y. Giants;0;1;0;.000;10;20

Washington;0;1;0;.000;17;26

Philadelphia;0;1;0;.000;14;31

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Carolina;1;0;0;1.000;28;23

New Orleans;1;0;0;1.000;24;20

Tampa Bay;1;0;0;1.000;26;24

Atlanta;0;1;0;.000;0;17

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;1;0;0;1.000;31;17

Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;42;28

Detroit;0;1;0;.000;10;16

Chicago;0;2;0;.000;43;47

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;1;0;0;1.000;24;21

Arizona;1;0;0;1.000;24;17

Seattle;0;1;0;.000;17;19

L.A. Rams;0;1;0;.000;7;33

Saturday's results

Minnesota 42, Denver 28

Arizona 24, L.A. Chargers 17

Thursday, Aug. 16

Philadelphia at New England, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 7 p.m. 

Friday, Aug. 17

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Miami at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at New Orleans, 7 p.m. 

Saturday, Aug. 18

Jacksonville at Minnesota, noon

Oakland at L.A. Rams, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 9 p.m. 

Monday, Aug. 20

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

(SATURDAY'S LATE GAME)

Vikings 42, Broncos 28

Minnesota;14;10;3;15;—;42

Denver;0;14;7;7;—;28

First Quarter

Min—Diggs 1 pass from Cousins (Carlson kick), 8:15.

Min—R.Thomas 13 pass from Siemian (Carlson kick), 1:36.

Second Quarter

Min—FG Carlson 39, 9:47.

Den—Freeman 23 run (McManus kick), 5:47.

Min—R.Thomas 78 pass from Siemian (Carlson kick), 4:59.

Den—McKenzie 78 punt return (McManus kick), 1:39.

Third Quarter

Min—FG Carlson 57, 5:50.

Den—LaCosse 36 pass from Kelly (McManus kick), 3:26.

Fourth Quarter

Den—Lindsay 19 pass from Kelly (McManus kick), 10:00.

Min—Beebe 9 pass from Sloter (Badet pass from Sloter), 6:01.

Min—Sloter 14 run (Carlson kick), 3:06.

A—75,530.

;Min;Den

First downs;24;14

Total Net Yards;406;299

Rushes-yards;37-147;19-110

Passing;259;189

Punt Returns;5-23;2-91

Kickoff Returns;1-16;2-63

Interceptions Ret.;2-4;1-5

Comp-Att-Int;24-32-1;21-36-2

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-17;2-17

Punts;5-49.0;7-48.3

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;9-93;10-107

Time of Possession;35:44;24:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Minnesota, Murray 4-43, M.Brown 11-34, R.Thomas 8-29, Boone 12-22, Sloter 2-19. Denver, Kelly 3-38, Freeman 4-38, Henderson 4-10, Booker 2-7, Lindsay 2-7, Da.Williams 3-7, Lynch 1-3.

PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 4-4-0-42, Siemian 11-17-1-165, Sloter 9-11-0-69. Denver, Keenum 1-4-0-5, Lynch 6-11-1-24, Kelly 14-21-1-177.

RECEIVING—Minnesota, R.Thomas 3-102, Diggs 3-35, Beebe 3-22, Boone 3-21, Coley 2-23, Wieneke 1-16, C.Jones 1-11, Morgan 1-11, Price 1-9, Wright 1-9, Ham 1-7, Badet 1-5, Treadwell 1-3, Conklin 1-2, M.Brown 1-0. Denver, Lindsay 3-40, Patrick 3-25, LaCosse 2-40, Diarse 2-33, Parker 2-27, Chapman 2-16, Leslie 2-12, Cracraft 2-0, De.Thomas 1-5, Henderson 1-5, Sutton 1-3.

