NFL: Akers runs wild in Rams' impressive win

"We knew exactly what they were going to do," Newton said. "We have to be better, and it starts with me personally. I have to make more plays."

Five days after the Patriots scored 45 points at SoFi Stadium against the Chargers, New England endangered its push for a 12th straight playoff berth with only its second loss in six games.

When asked if he expected to start next week, Newton replied: "That's not my call."

Bill Belichick doused the understandable speculation moments later: "Cam is our quarterback."

The Rams got a superb game from Akers, the second-round draft pick out of Florida State who has seized a major role in their offense over the last three weeks. Akers' yards mostly came in big chunks during the biggest rushing game by an NFL rookie this season and just the ninth 150-yard game against a Belichick-coached defense since 2000.

"It's just (great) watching that guy really assert himself as a big-time player for us," McVay said. "You can just see this guy is going to be a really special player for us, and this was a great night for him."