AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;8;0;0;1.000;250;61

Buffalo;5;2;0;.714;134;122

N.Y. Jets;1;6;0;.143;78;185

Miami;0;6;0;.000;63;211

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Indianapolis;5;2;0;.714;158;151

Houston;5;3;0;.625;212;188

Jacksonville;4;4;0;.500;173;163

Tennessee;4;4;0;.500;148;135

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;5;2;0;.714;214;156

Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131

Cleveland;2;5;0;.286;133;181

Cincinnati;0;8;0;.000;124;210

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;5;3;0;.625;226;181

Oakland;3;4;0;.429;151;192

L.A. Chargers;3;5;0;.375;157;157

Denver;2;6;0;.250;125;151

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;4;3;0;.571;190;124

Philadelphia;4;4;0;.500;202;199

N.Y. Giants;2;6;0;.250;158;218

Washington;1;7;0;.125;99;195

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;7;1;0;.875;195;156

Carolina;4;3;0;.571;179;184

Tampa Bay;2;5;0;.286;196;212

Atlanta;1;7;0;.125;165;250

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;7;1;0;.875;215;163

Minnesota;6;2;0;.750;211;132

Detroit;3;3;1;.500;180;186

Chicago;3;4;0;.429;128;122

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;7;0;0;1.000;207;77

Seattle;6;2;0;.750;208;196

L.A. Rams;5;3;0;.625;214;174

Arizona;3;4;1;.438;170;223

Sunday's results

Green Bay 31, Kansas City 24

New Orleans 31, Arizona 9

L.A. Chargers 17, Chicago 16

Seattle 27, Atlanta 20

Detroit 31, N.Y. Giants 26

Philadelphia 31, Buffalo 13

L.A. Rams 24, Cincinnati 10

Indianapolis 15, Denver 13

Jacksonville 29, N.Y. Jets 15

Tennessee 27, Tampa Bay 23

San Francisco 51, Carolina 13

Houston 27, Oakland 24

New England 27, Cleveland 13

Open: Dallas, Baltimore 

Monday's game 

Miami at Pittsburgh, late

Thursday's game

San Francisco at Arizona, 7:20 p.m. 

Sunday, Nov. 3

Houston vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, noon

Washington at Buffalo, noon

Tennessee at Carolina, noon

Minnesota at Kansas City, noon

Chicago at Philadelphia, noon

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, noon

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m. 

Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati 

Monday, Nov. 4

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m. 

(SUNDAY'S GAMES)

PACKERS 31, CHIEFS 24

Green Bay;14;0;3;14;—;31

Kansas City;0;17;0;7;—;24

First Quarter

GB—A.Jones 4 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:43.

GB—J.Williams 1 run (Crosby kick), 2:09.

Second Quarter

KC—Kelce 29 pass from Moore (Butker kick), 10:55.

KC—Hardman 30 pass from Moore (Butker kick), 6:14.

KC—FG Butker 28, :56.

Third Quarter

GB—FG Crosby 35, 1:31.

Fourth Quarter

GB—J.Williams 3 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 13:57.

KC—Dam.Williams 3 run (Butker kick), 9:01.

GB—A.Jones 67 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:02.

A—73,558.

;GB;KC

First downs;21;21

Total Net Yards;374;337

Rushes-yards;26-118;20-88

Passing;256;249

Punt Returns;0-0;1-18

Kickoff Returns;3-48;4-95

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;23-33-0;24-36-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;5-49;2-18

Punts;3-35.3;3-51.3

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1

Penalties-Yards;4-25;3-30

Time of Possession;33:13;26:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Green Bay, A.Jones 13-67, Rodgers 6-29, J.Williams 7-22. Kansas City, McCoy 9-40, Dam.Williams 7-30, Dar.Williams 2-10, Hill 1-5, Moore 1-3.

PASSING—Green Bay, Rodgers 23-33-0-305. Kansas City, Moore 24-36-0-267.

RECEIVING—Green Bay, A.Jones 7-159, Lazard 5-42, Graham 3-20, J.Williams 3-14, Kumerow 2-48, Lewis 1-11, Allison 1-7, Valdes-Scantling 1-4. Kansas City, Hill 6-76, Watkins 5-45, Kelce 4-63, McCoy 4-23, Hardman 2-55, Robinson 2-6, Thompson 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Kansas City, Butker 50.

PATRIOTS 27, BROWNS 13

Cleveland;0;7;3;3;—;13

New England;17;0;7;3;—;27

First Quarter

NE—FG Nugent 20, 6:35.

NE—Hightower 26 fumble return (Nugent kick), 5:45.

NE—Edelman 8 pass from Brady (Nugent kick), 1:47.

Second Quarter

Cle—De.Harris 21 pass from Mayfield (Seibert kick), 7:44.

Third Quarter

Cle—FG Seibert 38, 8:37.

NE—Edelman 14 pass from Brady (Nugent kick), 6:11.

Fourth Quarter

NE—FG Nugent 29, 7:43.

Cle—FG Seibert 47, 2:33.

A—65,878.

;Cle;NE

First downs;15;19

Total Net Yards;310;318

Rushes-yards;22-159;27-79

Passing;151;239

Punt Returns;2-2;1-8

Kickoff Returns;2-46;2-42

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-5

Comp-Att-Int;20-31-1;20-36-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;5-43;3-20

Punts;4-44.5;5-45.4

Fumbles-Lost;3-2;0-0

Penalties-Yards;13-85;4-32

Time of Possession;27:45;32:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Cleveland, Chubb 20-131, Mayfield 1-18, Hilliard 1-10. New England, Michel 21-74, White 2-4, Burkhead 3-4, Edelman 1-(minus 3).

PASSING—Cleveland, Mayfield 20-31-1-194. New England, Brady 20-36-0-259.

RECEIVING—Cleveland, Landry 5-65, Beckham 5-52, Hilliard 4-24, De.Harris 2-33, Callaway 2-11, Chubb 1-7, Higgins 1-2. New England, Edelman 8-78, White 4-75, Dorsett 3-43, Sanu 2-23, Watson 1-26, Burkhead 1-9, Meyers 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—New England, Nugent 34.

49ERS 51, PANTHERS 13

Carolina;3;0;10;0;—;13

San Francisco;14;13;14;10;—;51

First Quarter

SF—Sanders 4 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 9:14.

Car—FG Slye 41, 4:23.

SF—Coleman 19 run (Gould kick), 1:09.

Second Quarter

SF—Coleman 10 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 12:43.

SF—Coleman 48 run (pass failed), 1:53.

Third Quarter

Car—safety, 12:43.

Car—McCaffrey 40 run (McCaffrey run), 11:15.

SF—D.Samuel 20 run (Gould kick), 7:15.

SF—Coleman 1 run (Gould kick), :29.

Fourth Quarter

SF—FG Gould 20, 12:52.

SF—Mostert 41 run (Gould kick), 6:16.

A—69,083.

;Car;SF

First downs;12;24

Total Net Yards;230;388

Rushes-yards;19-130;38-232

Passing;100;156

Punt Returns;1-0;6-49

Kickoff Returns;7-147;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;1-1;3-70

Comp-Att-Int;19-37-3;18-22-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;7-58;3-19

Punts;7-44.7;3-40.3

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;9-70;4-31

Time of Possession;26:59;33:01

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Carolina, McCaffrey 14-117, Scarlett 4-9, Bonnafon 1-4. San Francisco, Coleman 11-105, Mostert 9-60, Breida 11-35, D.Samuel 2-29, Wilson 2-6, Mullens 3-(minus 3).

PASSING—Carolina, Allen 19-37-3-158. San Francisco, Garoppolo 18-22-1-175.

RECEIVING—Carolina, D.Moore 5-38, C.Samuel 4-46, McCaffrey 4-38, Olsen 2-13, Wright 2-12, White 1-8, Bonnafon 1-3. San Francisco, Kittle 6-86, Sanders 4-25, D.Samuel 3-19, Coleman 2-13, Breida 1-15, Bourne 1-12, Pettis 1-5.

TEXANS 27, RAIDERS 24

Oakland;7;7;7;3;—;24

Houston;7;3;3;14;—;27

First Quarter

Oak—Renfrow 65 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 3:40.

Hou—D.Johnson 12 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 1:39.

Second Quarter

Oak—Waller 8 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 9:36.

Hou—FG Fairbairn 33, 1:04.

Third Quarter

Hou—FG Fairbairn 40, 10:28.

Oak—Williams 46 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 7:53.

Fourth Quarter

Hou—Fells 4 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 14:56.

Oak—FG Carlson 44, 10:48.

Hou—Fells 9 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 6:26.

A—71,893.

;Oak;Hou

First downs;15;29

Total Net Yards;378;388

Rushes-yards;23-93;32-130

Passing;285;258

Punt Returns;2-3;4-32

Kickoff Returns;1-18;1-22

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;18-30-0;27-39-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;3-21

Punts;6-48.7;4-51.8

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0

Penalties-Yards;11-100;7-50

Time of Possession;24:07;35:53

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Oakland, Jacobs 15-66, Washington 5-23, Richard 1-3, Ingold 1-2, Davis 1-(minus 1). Houston, Hyde 19-83, Watson 10-46, D.Johnson 3-1.

PASSING—Oakland, Carr 18-30-0-285. Houston, Watson 27-39-0-279.

RECEIVING—Oakland, Renfrow 4-88, Williams 3-91, Z.Jones 2-27, Richard 2-24, Jacobs 2-15, Waller 2-11, Davis 1-15, Moreau 1-10, Washington 1-4. Houston, Hopkins 11-109, Fells 6-58, D.Johnson 4-33, Stills 3-22, Akins 2-11, Carter 1-46.

