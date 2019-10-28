AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;8;0;0;1.000;250;61
Buffalo;5;2;0;.714;134;122
N.Y. Jets;1;6;0;.143;78;185
Miami;0;6;0;.000;63;211
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Indianapolis;5;2;0;.714;158;151
Houston;5;3;0;.625;212;188
Jacksonville;4;4;0;.500;173;163
Tennessee;4;4;0;.500;148;135
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;5;2;0;.714;214;156
Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131
Cleveland;2;5;0;.286;133;181
Cincinnati;0;8;0;.000;124;210
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;5;3;0;.625;226;181
Oakland;3;4;0;.429;151;192
L.A. Chargers;3;5;0;.375;157;157
Denver;2;6;0;.250;125;151
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;4;3;0;.571;190;124
Philadelphia;4;4;0;.500;202;199
N.Y. Giants;2;6;0;.250;158;218
Washington;1;7;0;.125;99;195
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;7;1;0;.875;195;156
Carolina;4;3;0;.571;179;184
Tampa Bay;2;5;0;.286;196;212
Atlanta;1;7;0;.125;165;250
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;7;1;0;.875;215;163
Minnesota;6;2;0;.750;211;132
Detroit;3;3;1;.500;180;186
Chicago;3;4;0;.429;128;122
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;7;0;0;1.000;207;77
Seattle;6;2;0;.750;208;196
L.A. Rams;5;3;0;.625;214;174
Arizona;3;4;1;.438;170;223
Sunday's results
Green Bay 31, Kansas City 24
New Orleans 31, Arizona 9
L.A. Chargers 17, Chicago 16
Seattle 27, Atlanta 20
Detroit 31, N.Y. Giants 26
Philadelphia 31, Buffalo 13
L.A. Rams 24, Cincinnati 10
Indianapolis 15, Denver 13
Jacksonville 29, N.Y. Jets 15
Tennessee 27, Tampa Bay 23
San Francisco 51, Carolina 13
Houston 27, Oakland 24
New England 27, Cleveland 13
Open: Dallas, Baltimore
Monday's game
Miami at Pittsburgh, late
Thursday's game
San Francisco at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Houston vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, noon
Washington at Buffalo, noon
Tennessee at Carolina, noon
Minnesota at Kansas City, noon
Chicago at Philadelphia, noon
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, noon
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.
Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati
Monday, Nov. 4
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.
(SUNDAY'S GAMES)
PACKERS 31, CHIEFS 24
Green Bay;14;0;3;14;—;31
Kansas City;0;17;0;7;—;24
First Quarter
GB—A.Jones 4 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:43.
GB—J.Williams 1 run (Crosby kick), 2:09.
Second Quarter
KC—Kelce 29 pass from Moore (Butker kick), 10:55.
KC—Hardman 30 pass from Moore (Butker kick), 6:14.
KC—FG Butker 28, :56.
Third Quarter
GB—FG Crosby 35, 1:31.
Fourth Quarter
GB—J.Williams 3 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 13:57.
KC—Dam.Williams 3 run (Butker kick), 9:01.
GB—A.Jones 67 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:02.
A—73,558.
;GB;KC
First downs;21;21
Total Net Yards;374;337
Rushes-yards;26-118;20-88
Passing;256;249
Punt Returns;0-0;1-18
Kickoff Returns;3-48;4-95
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;23-33-0;24-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;5-49;2-18
Punts;3-35.3;3-51.3
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1
Penalties-Yards;4-25;3-30
Time of Possession;33:13;26:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Green Bay, A.Jones 13-67, Rodgers 6-29, J.Williams 7-22. Kansas City, McCoy 9-40, Dam.Williams 7-30, Dar.Williams 2-10, Hill 1-5, Moore 1-3.
PASSING—Green Bay, Rodgers 23-33-0-305. Kansas City, Moore 24-36-0-267.
RECEIVING—Green Bay, A.Jones 7-159, Lazard 5-42, Graham 3-20, J.Williams 3-14, Kumerow 2-48, Lewis 1-11, Allison 1-7, Valdes-Scantling 1-4. Kansas City, Hill 6-76, Watkins 5-45, Kelce 4-63, McCoy 4-23, Hardman 2-55, Robinson 2-6, Thompson 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Kansas City, Butker 50.
PATRIOTS 27, BROWNS 13
Cleveland;0;7;3;3;—;13
New England;17;0;7;3;—;27
First Quarter
NE—FG Nugent 20, 6:35.
NE—Hightower 26 fumble return (Nugent kick), 5:45.
NE—Edelman 8 pass from Brady (Nugent kick), 1:47.
Second Quarter
Cle—De.Harris 21 pass from Mayfield (Seibert kick), 7:44.
Third Quarter
Cle—FG Seibert 38, 8:37.
NE—Edelman 14 pass from Brady (Nugent kick), 6:11.
Fourth Quarter
NE—FG Nugent 29, 7:43.
Cle—FG Seibert 47, 2:33.
A—65,878.
;Cle;NE
First downs;15;19
Total Net Yards;310;318
Rushes-yards;22-159;27-79
Passing;151;239
Punt Returns;2-2;1-8
Kickoff Returns;2-46;2-42
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-5
Comp-Att-Int;20-31-1;20-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;5-43;3-20
Punts;4-44.5;5-45.4
Fumbles-Lost;3-2;0-0
Penalties-Yards;13-85;4-32
Time of Possession;27:45;32:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Cleveland, Chubb 20-131, Mayfield 1-18, Hilliard 1-10. New England, Michel 21-74, White 2-4, Burkhead 3-4, Edelman 1-(minus 3).
PASSING—Cleveland, Mayfield 20-31-1-194. New England, Brady 20-36-0-259.
RECEIVING—Cleveland, Landry 5-65, Beckham 5-52, Hilliard 4-24, De.Harris 2-33, Callaway 2-11, Chubb 1-7, Higgins 1-2. New England, Edelman 8-78, White 4-75, Dorsett 3-43, Sanu 2-23, Watson 1-26, Burkhead 1-9, Meyers 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—New England, Nugent 34.
49ERS 51, PANTHERS 13
Carolina;3;0;10;0;—;13
San Francisco;14;13;14;10;—;51
First Quarter
SF—Sanders 4 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 9:14.
Car—FG Slye 41, 4:23.
SF—Coleman 19 run (Gould kick), 1:09.
Second Quarter
SF—Coleman 10 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 12:43.
SF—Coleman 48 run (pass failed), 1:53.
Third Quarter
Car—safety, 12:43.
Car—McCaffrey 40 run (McCaffrey run), 11:15.
SF—D.Samuel 20 run (Gould kick), 7:15.
SF—Coleman 1 run (Gould kick), :29.
Fourth Quarter
SF—FG Gould 20, 12:52.
SF—Mostert 41 run (Gould kick), 6:16.
A—69,083.
;Car;SF
First downs;12;24
Total Net Yards;230;388
Rushes-yards;19-130;38-232
Passing;100;156
Punt Returns;1-0;6-49
Kickoff Returns;7-147;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;1-1;3-70
Comp-Att-Int;19-37-3;18-22-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;7-58;3-19
Punts;7-44.7;3-40.3
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;9-70;4-31
Time of Possession;26:59;33:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Carolina, McCaffrey 14-117, Scarlett 4-9, Bonnafon 1-4. San Francisco, Coleman 11-105, Mostert 9-60, Breida 11-35, D.Samuel 2-29, Wilson 2-6, Mullens 3-(minus 3).
PASSING—Carolina, Allen 19-37-3-158. San Francisco, Garoppolo 18-22-1-175.
RECEIVING—Carolina, D.Moore 5-38, C.Samuel 4-46, McCaffrey 4-38, Olsen 2-13, Wright 2-12, White 1-8, Bonnafon 1-3. San Francisco, Kittle 6-86, Sanders 4-25, D.Samuel 3-19, Coleman 2-13, Breida 1-15, Bourne 1-12, Pettis 1-5.
TEXANS 27, RAIDERS 24
Oakland;7;7;7;3;—;24
Houston;7;3;3;14;—;27
First Quarter
Oak—Renfrow 65 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 3:40.
Hou—D.Johnson 12 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 1:39.
Second Quarter
Oak—Waller 8 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 9:36.
Hou—FG Fairbairn 33, 1:04.
Third Quarter
Hou—FG Fairbairn 40, 10:28.
Oak—Williams 46 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 7:53.
Fourth Quarter
Hou—Fells 4 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 14:56.
Oak—FG Carlson 44, 10:48.
Hou—Fells 9 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 6:26.
A—71,893.
;Oak;Hou
First downs;15;29
Total Net Yards;378;388
Rushes-yards;23-93;32-130
Passing;285;258
Punt Returns;2-3;4-32
Kickoff Returns;1-18;1-22
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;18-30-0;27-39-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;3-21
Punts;6-48.7;4-51.8
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0
Penalties-Yards;11-100;7-50
Time of Possession;24:07;35:53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Oakland, Jacobs 15-66, Washington 5-23, Richard 1-3, Ingold 1-2, Davis 1-(minus 1). Houston, Hyde 19-83, Watson 10-46, D.Johnson 3-1.
PASSING—Oakland, Carr 18-30-0-285. Houston, Watson 27-39-0-279.
RECEIVING—Oakland, Renfrow 4-88, Williams 3-91, Z.Jones 2-27, Richard 2-24, Jacobs 2-15, Waller 2-11, Davis 1-15, Moreau 1-10, Washington 1-4. Houston, Hopkins 11-109, Fells 6-58, D.Johnson 4-33, Stills 3-22, Akins 2-11, Carter 1-46.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.