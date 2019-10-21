AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;6;0;0;1.000;190;48

Buffalo;5;1;0;.833;121;91

N.Y. Jets;1;4;0;.200;63;123

Miami;0;6;0;.000;63;211

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Indianapolis;4;2;0;.667;143;138

Houston;4;3;0;.571;185;164

Jacksonville;3;4;0;.429;144;148

Tennessee;3;4;0;.429;121;112

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;5;2;0;.714;214;156

Cleveland;2;4;0;.333;120;154

Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131

Cincinnati;0;7;0;.000;114;186

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;5;2;0;.714;202;150

Oakland;3;3;0;.500;127;165

Denver;2;5;0;.286;112;136

L.A. Chargers;2;5;0;.286;140;141

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;4;3;0;.571;190;124

Philadelphia;3;4;0;.429;171;186

N.Y. Giants;2;5;0;.286;132;187

Washington;1;6;0;.143;90;176

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;6;1;0;.857;164;147

Carolina;4;2;0;.667;166;133

Tampa Bay;2;4;0;.333;173;185

Atlanta;1;6;0;.143;145;223

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;6;1;0;.857;184;139

Minnesota;5;2;0;.714;192;123

Chicago;3;3;0;.500;112;105

Detroit;2;3;1;.417;149;160

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;6;0;0;1.000;156;64

Seattle;5;2;0;.714;181;176

L.A. Rams;4;3;0;.571;190;164

Arizona;3;3;1;.500;161;192

Thursday's result

Kansas City 30, Denver 6

Sunday's results

Green Bay 42, Oakland 24

San Francisco 9, Washington 0

Buffalo 31, Miami 21

Arizona 27, N.Y. Giants 21

L.A. Rams 37, Atlanta 10

Indianapolis 30, Houston 23

Minnesota 42, Detroit 30

Jacksonville 27, Cincinnati 17

Tennessee 23, L.A. Chargers 20

Baltimore 30, Seattle 16

New Orleans 36, Chicago 25

Dallas 37, Philadelphia 10<

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh<

Monday's result

New England at N.Y. Jets, late

Thursday's game

Washington at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.  

Sunday, Oct. 27

Arizona at New Orleans, noon

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, noon

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, noon

Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, noon

Denver at Indianapolis, noon

Philadelphia at Buffalo, noon

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, noon

Seattle at Atlanta, noon

L.A. Chargers at Chicago, noon

Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m. 

Open: Dallas, Baltimore 

Monday, Oct. 28

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m. 

(SUNDAY'S GAMES)

SAINTS 36, BEARS 25

New Orleans;9;3;14;10;—;36

Chicago;7;3;0;15;—;25

First Quarter

NO—safety, 13:29.

NO—J.Hill 7 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), 3:14.

Chi—Patterson 102 kickoff return (Pineiro kick), 2:59.

Second Quarter

Chi—FG Pineiro 46, 11:33.

NO—FG Lutz 39, 6:31.

Third Quarter

NO—Murray 3 run (Lutz kick), 12:00.

NO—T.Hill 4 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), 2:55.

Fourth Quarter

NO—FG Lutz 30, 12:45.

NO—Murray 4 run (Lutz kick), 4:33.

Chi—A.Robinson 7 pass from Trubisky (Shaheen pass from Trubisky), 2:31.

Chi—Wims 6 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), :48.

A—62,306.

;NO;Chi

First downs;24;16

Total Net Yards;424;252

Rushes-yards;35-151;7-17

Passing;273;235

Punt Returns;5-46;2-6

Kickoff Returns;3-54;4-163

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;23-38-0;34-54-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-8;2-16

Punts;4-42.3;7-37.6

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;2-2

Penalties-Yards;4-35;3-10

Time of Possession;37:26;22:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New Orleans, Murray 27-119, T.Hill 2-21, Bridgewater 4-7, Line 1-3, Zenner 1-1. Chicago, Cohen 3-10, Montgomery 2-6, Patterson 1-2, Miller 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—New Orleans, Bridgewater 23-38-0-281. Chicago, Trubisky 34-54-0-251.

RECEIVING—New Orleans, Thomas 9-131, Murray 5-31, J.Hill 3-43, Ginn 2-48, Line 1-12, Washington 1-6, Zenner 1-6, T.Hill 1-4. Chicago, A.Robinson 10-87, Cohen 9-19, Miller 5-64, Shaheen 2-24, Patterson 2-21, Montgomery 2-13, Burton 2-11, Wims 1-6, Gabriel 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—New Orleans, Lutz 42, Lutz 52.

TITANS 23, CHARGERS 20

L.A. Chargers;3;7;0;10;—;20

Tennessee;3;7;0;13;—;23

First Quarter

Ten—FG Parkey 45, 6:02.

LAC—FG McLaughlin 29, :02.

Second Quarter

LAC—Gordon 1 pass from Rivers (McLaughlin kick), 3:38.

Ten—C.Davis 8 pass from Tannehill (Parkey kick), :23.

Fourth Quarter

Ten—Sharpe 5 pass from Tannehill (kick failed), 13:11.

LAC—FG McLaughlin 50, 10:55.

Ten—D.Henry 11 run (Parkey kick), 6:39.

LAC—Ekeler 41 pass from Rivers (McLaughlin kick), 5:09.

A—62,431.

;LAC;Ten

First downs;24;22

Total Net Yards;365;403

Rushes-yards;21-39;29-97

Passing;326;306

Punt Returns;0-0;1-14

Kickoff Returns;1-8;3-69

Interceptions Ret.;1-3;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;24-38-0;24-30-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-3;2-17

Punts;2-46.5;2-42.0

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;2-0

Penalties-Yards;4-29;7-54

Time of Possession;27:45;32:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Los Angeles, Gordon 16-32, Ekeler 5-7. Tennessee, D.Henry 22-90, Tannehill 5-7, Lewis 1-2, A.Brown 1-(minus 2).

PASSING—Los Angeles, Rivers 24-38-0-329. Tennessee, Tannehill 23-29-1-312, Kern 1-1-0-11.

RECEIVING—Los Angeles, Ekeler 7-118, H.Henry 6-97, Allen 4-61, Williams 4-47, Gordon 2-(minus 3), Green 1-9. Tennessee, C.Davis 6-80, A.Brown 6-64, Humphries 4-40, J.Smith 3-64, Sharpe 2-19, Firkser 1-27, D.Henry 1-18, Byard 1-11.

RAVENS 30, SEAHAWKS 16

Baltimore;3;10;7;10;—;30

Seattle;0;13;0;3;—;16

First Quarter

Bal—FG Tucker 25, 10:19.

Second Quarter

Sea—Lockett 8 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 14:46.

Bal—FG Tucker 28, 11:06.

Sea—FG Myers 34, 7:35.

Bal—Peters 67 interception return (Tucker kick), 5:00.

Sea—FG Myers 31, :02.

Third Quarter

Bal—L.Jackson 8 run (Tucker kick), 1:20.

Fourth Quarter

Bal—FG Tucker 22, 3:47.

Bal—Humphrey 18 fumble return (Tucker kick), 3:37.

Sea—FG Myers 35, 1:49.

A—69,012.

;Bal;Sea

First downs;14;20

Total Net Yards;340;347

Rushes-yards;35-199;26-106

Passing;141;241

Punt Returns;2-8;2-12

Kickoff Returns;3-21;3-58

Interceptions Ret.;1-67;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;9-20-0;20-41-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-2;1-0

Punts;3-44.0;3-51.3

Fumbles-Lost;2-0;1-1

Penalties-Yards;8-75;2-18

Time of Possession;29:54;30:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Baltimore, L.Jackson 14-116, Ingram 12-46, Edwards 8-35, Snead 1-2. Seattle, Carson 21-65, Wilson 3-27, Prosise 1-17, Lockett 1-(minus 3).

PASSING—Baltimore, L.Jackson 9-20-0-143. Seattle, Wilson 20-41-1-241.

RECEIVING—Baltimore, Boykin 2-55, Andrews 2-39, Boyle 1-20, H.Hurst 1-10, Roberts 1-9, Ingram 1-7, C.Moore 1-3. Seattle, Lockett 5-61, Metcalf 4-53, J.Brown 3-60, Hollister 3-20, Carson 3-9, Turner 1-24, D.Moore 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Seattle, Myers 53.

COWBOYS 37, EAGLES 10

Philadelphia;7;0;3;0;—;10

Dallas;14;13;0;10;—;37

First Quarter

Dal—Austin 20 run (Maher kick), 10:08.

Dal—E.Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 8:56.

Phi—Goedert 28 pass from Wentz (J.Elliott kick), 4:38.

Second Quarter

Dal—Jarwin 1 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 6:40.

Dal—FG Maher 26, 1:31.

Dal—FG Maher 63, :00.

Third Quarter

Phi—FG J.Elliott 38, 4:59.

Fourth Quarter

Dal—FG Maher 29, 12:36.

Dal—Prescott 8 run (Maher kick), 9:33.

A—91,213.

;Phi;Dal

First downs;16;23

Total Net Yards;283;402

Rushes-yards;28-115;36-189

Passing;168;213

Punt Returns;1-8;2-12

Kickoff Returns;2-37;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;1-0;1-9

Comp-Att-Int;16-26-1;21-27-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-23;3-26

Punts;3-50.7;3-42.3

Fumbles-Lost;3-3;1-0

Penalties-Yards;5-40;6-65

Time of Possession;27:38;32:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Philadelphia, Howard 11-50, Scott 7-32, Sanders 6-21, Wentz 4-12. Dallas, E.Elliott 22-111, Prescott 5-30, Pollard 8-28, Austin 1-20.

PASSING—Philadelphia, Wentz 16-26-1-191. Dallas, Prescott 21-27-1-239.

RECEIVING—Philadelphia, Goedert 4-69, Sanders 3-11, Jeffery 2-38, Ertz 2-38, Agholor 2-24, Howard 2-6, Scott 1-5. Dallas, E.Elliott 6-36, Cooper 5-106, Witten 4-33, Gallup 3-34, Cobb 2-29, Jarwin 1-1.

