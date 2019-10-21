AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;6;0;0;1.000;190;48
Buffalo;5;1;0;.833;121;91
N.Y. Jets;1;4;0;.200;63;123
Miami;0;6;0;.000;63;211
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Indianapolis;4;2;0;.667;143;138
Houston;4;3;0;.571;185;164
Jacksonville;3;4;0;.429;144;148
Tennessee;3;4;0;.429;121;112
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;5;2;0;.714;214;156
Cleveland;2;4;0;.333;120;154
Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131
Cincinnati;0;7;0;.000;114;186
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;5;2;0;.714;202;150
Oakland;3;3;0;.500;127;165
Denver;2;5;0;.286;112;136
L.A. Chargers;2;5;0;.286;140;141
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;4;3;0;.571;190;124
Philadelphia;3;4;0;.429;171;186
N.Y. Giants;2;5;0;.286;132;187
Washington;1;6;0;.143;90;176
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;6;1;0;.857;164;147
Carolina;4;2;0;.667;166;133
Tampa Bay;2;4;0;.333;173;185
Atlanta;1;6;0;.143;145;223
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;6;1;0;.857;184;139
Minnesota;5;2;0;.714;192;123
Chicago;3;3;0;.500;112;105
Detroit;2;3;1;.417;149;160
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;6;0;0;1.000;156;64
Seattle;5;2;0;.714;181;176
L.A. Rams;4;3;0;.571;190;164
Arizona;3;3;1;.500;161;192
Thursday's result
Kansas City 30, Denver 6
Sunday's results
Green Bay 42, Oakland 24
San Francisco 9, Washington 0
Buffalo 31, Miami 21
Arizona 27, N.Y. Giants 21
L.A. Rams 37, Atlanta 10
Indianapolis 30, Houston 23
Minnesota 42, Detroit 30
Jacksonville 27, Cincinnati 17
Tennessee 23, L.A. Chargers 20
Baltimore 30, Seattle 16
New Orleans 36, Chicago 25
Dallas 37, Philadelphia 10<
Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh<
Monday's result
New England at N.Y. Jets, late
Thursday's game
Washington at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Arizona at New Orleans, noon
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, noon
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, noon
Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, noon
Denver at Indianapolis, noon
Philadelphia at Buffalo, noon
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, noon
Seattle at Atlanta, noon
L.A. Chargers at Chicago, noon
Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Dallas, Baltimore
Monday, Oct. 28
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
(SUNDAY'S GAMES)
SAINTS 36, BEARS 25
New Orleans;9;3;14;10;—;36
Chicago;7;3;0;15;—;25
First Quarter
NO—safety, 13:29.
NO—J.Hill 7 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), 3:14.
Chi—Patterson 102 kickoff return (Pineiro kick), 2:59.
Second Quarter
Chi—FG Pineiro 46, 11:33.
NO—FG Lutz 39, 6:31.
Third Quarter
NO—Murray 3 run (Lutz kick), 12:00.
NO—T.Hill 4 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), 2:55.
Fourth Quarter
NO—FG Lutz 30, 12:45.
NO—Murray 4 run (Lutz kick), 4:33.
Chi—A.Robinson 7 pass from Trubisky (Shaheen pass from Trubisky), 2:31.
Chi—Wims 6 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), :48.
A—62,306.
;NO;Chi
First downs;24;16
Total Net Yards;424;252
Rushes-yards;35-151;7-17
Passing;273;235
Punt Returns;5-46;2-6
Kickoff Returns;3-54;4-163
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;23-38-0;34-54-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-8;2-16
Punts;4-42.3;7-37.6
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;2-2
Penalties-Yards;4-35;3-10
Time of Possession;37:26;22:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—New Orleans, Murray 27-119, T.Hill 2-21, Bridgewater 4-7, Line 1-3, Zenner 1-1. Chicago, Cohen 3-10, Montgomery 2-6, Patterson 1-2, Miller 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—New Orleans, Bridgewater 23-38-0-281. Chicago, Trubisky 34-54-0-251.
RECEIVING—New Orleans, Thomas 9-131, Murray 5-31, J.Hill 3-43, Ginn 2-48, Line 1-12, Washington 1-6, Zenner 1-6, T.Hill 1-4. Chicago, A.Robinson 10-87, Cohen 9-19, Miller 5-64, Shaheen 2-24, Patterson 2-21, Montgomery 2-13, Burton 2-11, Wims 1-6, Gabriel 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—New Orleans, Lutz 42, Lutz 52.
TITANS 23, CHARGERS 20
L.A. Chargers;3;7;0;10;—;20
Tennessee;3;7;0;13;—;23
First Quarter
Ten—FG Parkey 45, 6:02.
LAC—FG McLaughlin 29, :02.
Second Quarter
LAC—Gordon 1 pass from Rivers (McLaughlin kick), 3:38.
Ten—C.Davis 8 pass from Tannehill (Parkey kick), :23.
Fourth Quarter
Ten—Sharpe 5 pass from Tannehill (kick failed), 13:11.
LAC—FG McLaughlin 50, 10:55.
Ten—D.Henry 11 run (Parkey kick), 6:39.
LAC—Ekeler 41 pass from Rivers (McLaughlin kick), 5:09.
A—62,431.
;LAC;Ten
First downs;24;22
Total Net Yards;365;403
Rushes-yards;21-39;29-97
Passing;326;306
Punt Returns;0-0;1-14
Kickoff Returns;1-8;3-69
Interceptions Ret.;1-3;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;24-38-0;24-30-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-3;2-17
Punts;2-46.5;2-42.0
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;2-0
Penalties-Yards;4-29;7-54
Time of Possession;27:45;32:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Los Angeles, Gordon 16-32, Ekeler 5-7. Tennessee, D.Henry 22-90, Tannehill 5-7, Lewis 1-2, A.Brown 1-(minus 2).
PASSING—Los Angeles, Rivers 24-38-0-329. Tennessee, Tannehill 23-29-1-312, Kern 1-1-0-11.
RECEIVING—Los Angeles, Ekeler 7-118, H.Henry 6-97, Allen 4-61, Williams 4-47, Gordon 2-(minus 3), Green 1-9. Tennessee, C.Davis 6-80, A.Brown 6-64, Humphries 4-40, J.Smith 3-64, Sharpe 2-19, Firkser 1-27, D.Henry 1-18, Byard 1-11.
RAVENS 30, SEAHAWKS 16
Baltimore;3;10;7;10;—;30
Seattle;0;13;0;3;—;16
First Quarter
Bal—FG Tucker 25, 10:19.
Second Quarter
Sea—Lockett 8 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 14:46.
Bal—FG Tucker 28, 11:06.
Sea—FG Myers 34, 7:35.
Bal—Peters 67 interception return (Tucker kick), 5:00.
Sea—FG Myers 31, :02.
Third Quarter
Bal—L.Jackson 8 run (Tucker kick), 1:20.
Fourth Quarter
Bal—FG Tucker 22, 3:47.
Bal—Humphrey 18 fumble return (Tucker kick), 3:37.
Sea—FG Myers 35, 1:49.
A—69,012.
;Bal;Sea
First downs;14;20
Total Net Yards;340;347
Rushes-yards;35-199;26-106
Passing;141;241
Punt Returns;2-8;2-12
Kickoff Returns;3-21;3-58
Interceptions Ret.;1-67;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;9-20-0;20-41-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-2;1-0
Punts;3-44.0;3-51.3
Fumbles-Lost;2-0;1-1
Penalties-Yards;8-75;2-18
Time of Possession;29:54;30:06
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Baltimore, L.Jackson 14-116, Ingram 12-46, Edwards 8-35, Snead 1-2. Seattle, Carson 21-65, Wilson 3-27, Prosise 1-17, Lockett 1-(minus 3).
PASSING—Baltimore, L.Jackson 9-20-0-143. Seattle, Wilson 20-41-1-241.
RECEIVING—Baltimore, Boykin 2-55, Andrews 2-39, Boyle 1-20, H.Hurst 1-10, Roberts 1-9, Ingram 1-7, C.Moore 1-3. Seattle, Lockett 5-61, Metcalf 4-53, J.Brown 3-60, Hollister 3-20, Carson 3-9, Turner 1-24, D.Moore 1-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Seattle, Myers 53.
COWBOYS 37, EAGLES 10
Philadelphia;7;0;3;0;—;10
Dallas;14;13;0;10;—;37
First Quarter
Dal—Austin 20 run (Maher kick), 10:08.
Dal—E.Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 8:56.
Phi—Goedert 28 pass from Wentz (J.Elliott kick), 4:38.
Second Quarter
Dal—Jarwin 1 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 6:40.
Dal—FG Maher 26, 1:31.
Dal—FG Maher 63, :00.
Third Quarter
Phi—FG J.Elliott 38, 4:59.
Fourth Quarter
Dal—FG Maher 29, 12:36.
Dal—Prescott 8 run (Maher kick), 9:33.
A—91,213.
;Phi;Dal
First downs;16;23
Total Net Yards;283;402
Rushes-yards;28-115;36-189
Passing;168;213
Punt Returns;1-8;2-12
Kickoff Returns;2-37;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;1-0;1-9
Comp-Att-Int;16-26-1;21-27-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-23;3-26
Punts;3-50.7;3-42.3
Fumbles-Lost;3-3;1-0
Penalties-Yards;5-40;6-65
Time of Possession;27:38;32:22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Philadelphia, Howard 11-50, Scott 7-32, Sanders 6-21, Wentz 4-12. Dallas, E.Elliott 22-111, Prescott 5-30, Pollard 8-28, Austin 1-20.
PASSING—Philadelphia, Wentz 16-26-1-191. Dallas, Prescott 21-27-1-239.
RECEIVING—Philadelphia, Goedert 4-69, Sanders 3-11, Jeffery 2-38, Ertz 2-38, Agholor 2-24, Howard 2-6, Scott 1-5. Dallas, E.Elliott 6-36, Cooper 5-106, Witten 4-33, Gallup 3-34, Cobb 2-29, Jarwin 1-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.