AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;6;0;0;1.000;190;48

Buffalo;4;1;0;.800;90;70

N.Y. Jets;1;4;0;.200;63;123

Miami;0;5;0;.000;42;180

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;4;2;0;.667;162;134

Indianapolis;3;2;0;.600;113;115

Jacksonville;2;4;0;.333;117;131

Tennessee;2;4;0;.333;98;92

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;4;2;0;.667;184;140

Cleveland;2;4;0;.333;120;154

Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131

Cincinnati;0;6;0;.000;97;159

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;4;2;0;.667;172;144

Oakland;3;2;0;.600;103;123

Denver;2;4;0;.333;106;106

L.A. Chargers;2;4;0;.333;120;118

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;3;3;0;.500;153;114

Philadelphia;3;3;0;.500;161;149

N.Y. Giants;2;4;0;.333;111;160

Washington;1;5;0;.167;90;167

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;5;1;0;.833;128;122

Carolina;4;2;0;.667;166;133

Tampa Bay;2;4;0;.333;173;185

Atlanta;1;5;0;.167;135;186

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;5;1;0;.833;142;115

Minnesota;4;2;0;.667;150;93

Chicago;3;2;0;.600;87;69

Detroit;2;2;1;.500;119;118

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;5;0;0;1.000;147;64

Seattle;5;1;0;.833;165;146

L.A. Rams;3;3;0;.500;153;154

Arizona;2;3;1;.417;134;171

Thursday's Games

New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14<

Sunday's Games

Carolina 37, Tampa Bay 26

New Orleans 13, Jacksonville 6

Houston 31, Kansas City 24

Minnesota 38, Philadelphia 20

Washington 17, Miami 16

Baltimore 23, Cincinnati 17

Seattle 32, Cleveland 28

Arizona 34, Atlanta 33

San Francisco 20, L.A. Rams 7

Denver 16, Tennessee 0

N.Y. Jets 24, Dallas 22

Pittsburgh 24, L.A. Chargers 17<

Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland<

Monday's Game

Green Bay 23, Detroit 22<

Thursday, Oct. 17

Kansas City at Denver, 8:20 p.m.<

Sunday, Oct. 20

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.<

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh<

PACKERS 23, LIONS 22

Detroit 10 3 6 3—22

Green Bay 0 10 3 10—23

First Quarter

Det_FG Prater 26, 12:41.

Det_K.Johnson 1 run (Prater kick), 6:35.

Second Quarter

Det_FG Prater 22, 13:28.

GB_J.Williams 5 pass from Rodgers (M.Crosby kick), 7:31.

GB_FG M.Crosby 37, :07.

Third Quarter

GB_FG M.Crosby 48, 12:35.

Det_FG Prater 41, 9:01.

Det_FG Prater 51, 3:27.

Fourth Quarter

Det_FG Prater 54, 12:17.

GB_Lazard 35 pass from Rodgers (M.Crosby kick), 9:03.

GB_FG M.Crosby 23, :00.

A_76,947.

Det GB

First downs 13 22

Total Net Yards 299 447

Rushes-yards 20-56 29-170

Passing 243 277

Punt Returns 0-0 1-(minu

Kickoff Returns 2-55 6-96

Interceptions Ret. 1-55 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 18-32-0 24-39-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 3-22 1-6

Punts 4-46.5 3-51.7

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-2

Penalties-Yards 8-50 6-48

Time of Possession 26:56 33:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, K.Johnson 13-34, Agnew 1-9, Stafford 3-9, McKissic 3-4. Green Bay, J.Williams 14-104, A.Jones 11-47, Rodgers 3-10, Valdes-Scantling 1-9.

PASSING_Detroit, Stafford 18-32-0-265. Green Bay, Rodgers 24-39-1-283.

RECEIVING_Detroit, Golladay 5-121, Hockenson 4-21, K.Johnson 2-27, M.Jones 2-17, McKissic 2-7, Hall 1-58, James 1-8, Amendola 1-6. Green Bay, Lazard 4-65, J.Williams 4-32, A.Jones 4-13, Allison 3-40, Lewis 2-50, Valdes-Scantling 2-48, Graham 2-17, Kumerow 2-17, Shepherd 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

NFC Individual Leaders

Quarterbacks

;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int

Ryan, ATL;258;186;2011;15;7

Prescott, DAL;211;147;1883;11;6

Winston, TAM;220;132;1771;12;10

Goff, LA;246;153;1727;7;7

Ru. Wilson, SEA;189;137;1704;14;0

K. Murray, ARI;238;153;1664;7;4

Rodgers, GBY;219;137;1590;8;2

Wentz, PHL;214;131;1458;12;3

Stafford, DET;173;106;1387;9;2

Cousins, MIN;155;108;1374;9;3

Rushers

;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

McCaffrey, CAR;127;618;4.9;84t;7

D. Cook, MIN;108;583;5.4;75t;6

C. Carson, SEA;118;504;4.3;25;2

E. Elliott, DAL;113;491;4.3;27;5

Breida, SNF;65;376;5.8;83t;1

Kamara, NOR;86;373;4.3;28;1

A. Jones, GBY;89;349;3.9;18t;8

Da. Johnson, ARI;76;298;3.9;18;2

J. Howard, PHL;66;297;4.5;19;4

Ker. Johnson, DET;87;285;3.3;14;2

Receivers

;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

Godwin, TAM;43;662;15.4;30;6

Michael Thomas, NOR;53;632;11.9;42;3

Kupp, LA;45;522;11.6;66;4

A. Cooper, DAL;33;515;15.6;53t;5

Hooper, ATL;42;480;11.4;30;3

Ju. Jones, ATL;34;467;13.7;54t;4

Evans, TAM;27;464;17.2;67t;4

Lockett, SEA;35;454;13.0;44t;3

Fitzgerald, ARI;35;427;12.2;54;2

D.. Moore, CAR;33;425;12.9;52t;1

Scoring

Touchdowns

;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts

McCaffrey, CAR;9;7;2;0;54

A. Jones, GBY;8;8;0;0;48

D. Cook, MIN;6;6;0;0;36

Godwin, TAM;6;0;6;0;36

Thielen, MIN;6;1;5;0;36

A. Cooper, DAL;5;0;5;0;30

E. Elliott, DAL;5;5;0;0;30

Gurley, LA;5;5;0;0;30

J. Howard, PHL;5;4;1;0;30

Da. Johnson, ARI;5;2;3;0;30

McLaurin, WAS;5;0;5;0;30

Kicking

;PAT;FG;LG;Pts

Gonzalez, ARI;10/10;16/19;47;58

Slye, CAR;17/18;13/18;55;56

Zuerlein, LA;15/15;12/15;58;51

Lutz, NOR;11/12;13/14;58;50

Gay, TAM;16/18;11/13;58;49

Prater, DET;11/12;12/14;55;47

M. Crosby, GBY;16/16;10/11;48;46

Gould, SNF;16/16;9/15;47;43

D. Bailey, MIN;16/17;8/9;50;40

Maher, DAL;18/18;7/11;62;39

AFC Individual Leaders

Quarterbacks

;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int

Mahomes, KC;230;147;2104;14;1

Rivers, LAC;238;159;1785;9;6

Brady, NE;228;149;1743;10;3

Dalton, CIN;243;150;1647;7;5

Watson, HOU;201;140;1644;12;3

L. Jackson, BAL;195;127;1507;11;5

Mayfield, CLE;198;112;1496;5;11

Minshew, JAC;194;124;1442;9;2

Flacco, DEN;196;130;1435;6;5

Mariota, TEN;159;94;1179;7;2

Rushers

;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

N. Chubb, CLE;114;607;5.3;88t;6

Fournette, JAC;115;584;5.1;81;1

M. Mack, IND;101;470;4.7;63t;2

L. Jackson, BAL;69;460;6.7;36;2

J. Jacobs, OAK;88;430;4.9;51;4

C. Hyde, HOU;99;426;4.3;26;3

Ma. Ingram, BAL;87;424;4.9;49;7

D. Henry, TEN;113;416;3.7;24;4

Lindsay, DEN;84;397;4.7;32;4

Michel, NE;100;348;3.5;26;3

Receivers

;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

Chark, JAC;30;528;17.6;69;5

K. Allen, LAC;40;503;12.6;34;3

Kelce, KC;32;497;15.5;42;1

Co. Sutton, DEN;30;477;15.9;70t;3

Edelman, NE;38;449;11.8;36;2

W. Fuller, HOU;33;444;13.5;54;3

J. Landry, CLE;25;439;17.6;65;0

Beckham, CLE;29;436;15.0;89t;1

Boyd, CIN;40;416;10.4;47;1

M. Andrews, BAL;34;410;12.1;39;3

Scoring

Touchdowns

;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts

Ma. Ingram, BAL;7;7;0;0;44

N. Chubb, CLE;6;6;0;0;36

Ekeler, LAC;6;3;3;0;36

Watson, HOU;5;5;0;0;32

Chark, JAC;5;0;5;0;30

Conner, PIT;5;3;2;0;30

D. Henry, TEN;5;4;1;0;30

T. Hilton, IND;4;0;4;0;24

J. Jacobs, OAK;4;4;0;0;24

Lindsay, DEN;4;4;0;0;24

Ty. Williams, OAK;4;0;4;0;24

Kicking

;PAT;FG;LG;Pts

Tucker, BAL;17/17;13/13;51;56

Butker, KC;19/20;11/13;46;52

Lambo, JAC;9/9;14/14;48;51

Boswell, PIT;12/12;11/11;49;45

McManus, DEN;8/9;12/14;53;44

Bullock, CIN;10/10;9/11;48;37

Fairbairn, HOU;16/20;6/9;50;34

Seibert, CLE;10/12;8/8;48;34

Vinatieri, IND;9/12;8/11;49;33

Gostkowski, NE;11/15;7/8;41;32

