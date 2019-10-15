AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;6;0;0;1.000;190;48
Buffalo;4;1;0;.800;90;70
N.Y. Jets;1;4;0;.200;63;123
Miami;0;5;0;.000;42;180
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;4;2;0;.667;162;134
Indianapolis;3;2;0;.600;113;115
Jacksonville;2;4;0;.333;117;131
Tennessee;2;4;0;.333;98;92
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;4;2;0;.667;184;140
Cleveland;2;4;0;.333;120;154
Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131
Cincinnati;0;6;0;.000;97;159
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;4;2;0;.667;172;144
Oakland;3;2;0;.600;103;123
Denver;2;4;0;.333;106;106
L.A. Chargers;2;4;0;.333;120;118
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;3;3;0;.500;153;114
Philadelphia;3;3;0;.500;161;149
N.Y. Giants;2;4;0;.333;111;160
Washington;1;5;0;.167;90;167
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;5;1;0;.833;128;122
Carolina;4;2;0;.667;166;133
Tampa Bay;2;4;0;.333;173;185
Atlanta;1;5;0;.167;135;186
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;5;1;0;.833;142;115
Minnesota;4;2;0;.667;150;93
Chicago;3;2;0;.600;87;69
Detroit;2;2;1;.500;119;118
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;5;0;0;1.000;147;64
Seattle;5;1;0;.833;165;146
L.A. Rams;3;3;0;.500;153;154
Arizona;2;3;1;.417;134;171
Thursday's Games
New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14<
Sunday's Games
Carolina 37, Tampa Bay 26
New Orleans 13, Jacksonville 6
Houston 31, Kansas City 24
Minnesota 38, Philadelphia 20
Washington 17, Miami 16
Baltimore 23, Cincinnati 17
Seattle 32, Cleveland 28
Arizona 34, Atlanta 33
San Francisco 20, L.A. Rams 7
Denver 16, Tennessee 0
N.Y. Jets 24, Dallas 22
Pittsburgh 24, L.A. Chargers 17<
Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland<
Monday's Game
Green Bay 23, Detroit 22<
Thursday, Oct. 17
Kansas City at Denver, 8:20 p.m.<
Sunday, Oct. 20
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.<
Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh<
PACKERS 23, LIONS 22
Detroit 10 3 6 3—22
Green Bay 0 10 3 10—23
First Quarter
Det_FG Prater 26, 12:41.
Det_K.Johnson 1 run (Prater kick), 6:35.
Second Quarter
Det_FG Prater 22, 13:28.
GB_J.Williams 5 pass from Rodgers (M.Crosby kick), 7:31.
GB_FG M.Crosby 37, :07.
Third Quarter
GB_FG M.Crosby 48, 12:35.
Det_FG Prater 41, 9:01.
Det_FG Prater 51, 3:27.
Fourth Quarter
Det_FG Prater 54, 12:17.
GB_Lazard 35 pass from Rodgers (M.Crosby kick), 9:03.
GB_FG M.Crosby 23, :00.
A_76,947.
Det GB
First downs 13 22
Total Net Yards 299 447
Rushes-yards 20-56 29-170
Passing 243 277
Punt Returns 0-0 1-(minu
Kickoff Returns 2-55 6-96
Interceptions Ret. 1-55 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-32-0 24-39-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-22 1-6
Punts 4-46.5 3-51.7
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-2
Penalties-Yards 8-50 6-48
Time of Possession 26:56 33:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, K.Johnson 13-34, Agnew 1-9, Stafford 3-9, McKissic 3-4. Green Bay, J.Williams 14-104, A.Jones 11-47, Rodgers 3-10, Valdes-Scantling 1-9.
PASSING_Detroit, Stafford 18-32-0-265. Green Bay, Rodgers 24-39-1-283.
RECEIVING_Detroit, Golladay 5-121, Hockenson 4-21, K.Johnson 2-27, M.Jones 2-17, McKissic 2-7, Hall 1-58, James 1-8, Amendola 1-6. Green Bay, Lazard 4-65, J.Williams 4-32, A.Jones 4-13, Allison 3-40, Lewis 2-50, Valdes-Scantling 2-48, Graham 2-17, Kumerow 2-17, Shepherd 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
NFC Individual Leaders
Quarterbacks
;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int
Ryan, ATL;258;186;2011;15;7
Prescott, DAL;211;147;1883;11;6
Winston, TAM;220;132;1771;12;10
Goff, LA;246;153;1727;7;7
Ru. Wilson, SEA;189;137;1704;14;0
K. Murray, ARI;238;153;1664;7;4
Rodgers, GBY;219;137;1590;8;2
Wentz, PHL;214;131;1458;12;3
Stafford, DET;173;106;1387;9;2
Cousins, MIN;155;108;1374;9;3
Rushers
;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD
McCaffrey, CAR;127;618;4.9;84t;7
D. Cook, MIN;108;583;5.4;75t;6
C. Carson, SEA;118;504;4.3;25;2
E. Elliott, DAL;113;491;4.3;27;5
Breida, SNF;65;376;5.8;83t;1
Kamara, NOR;86;373;4.3;28;1
A. Jones, GBY;89;349;3.9;18t;8
Da. Johnson, ARI;76;298;3.9;18;2
J. Howard, PHL;66;297;4.5;19;4
Ker. Johnson, DET;87;285;3.3;14;2
Receivers
;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD
Godwin, TAM;43;662;15.4;30;6
Michael Thomas, NOR;53;632;11.9;42;3
Kupp, LA;45;522;11.6;66;4
A. Cooper, DAL;33;515;15.6;53t;5
Hooper, ATL;42;480;11.4;30;3
Ju. Jones, ATL;34;467;13.7;54t;4
Evans, TAM;27;464;17.2;67t;4
Lockett, SEA;35;454;13.0;44t;3
Fitzgerald, ARI;35;427;12.2;54;2
D.. Moore, CAR;33;425;12.9;52t;1
Scoring
Touchdowns
;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts
McCaffrey, CAR;9;7;2;0;54
A. Jones, GBY;8;8;0;0;48
D. Cook, MIN;6;6;0;0;36
Godwin, TAM;6;0;6;0;36
Thielen, MIN;6;1;5;0;36
A. Cooper, DAL;5;0;5;0;30
E. Elliott, DAL;5;5;0;0;30
Gurley, LA;5;5;0;0;30
J. Howard, PHL;5;4;1;0;30
Da. Johnson, ARI;5;2;3;0;30
McLaurin, WAS;5;0;5;0;30
Kicking
;PAT;FG;LG;Pts
Gonzalez, ARI;10/10;16/19;47;58
Slye, CAR;17/18;13/18;55;56
Zuerlein, LA;15/15;12/15;58;51
Lutz, NOR;11/12;13/14;58;50
Gay, TAM;16/18;11/13;58;49
Prater, DET;11/12;12/14;55;47
M. Crosby, GBY;16/16;10/11;48;46
Gould, SNF;16/16;9/15;47;43
D. Bailey, MIN;16/17;8/9;50;40
Maher, DAL;18/18;7/11;62;39
AFC Individual Leaders
Quarterbacks
;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int
Mahomes, KC;230;147;2104;14;1
Rivers, LAC;238;159;1785;9;6
Brady, NE;228;149;1743;10;3
Dalton, CIN;243;150;1647;7;5
Watson, HOU;201;140;1644;12;3
L. Jackson, BAL;195;127;1507;11;5
Mayfield, CLE;198;112;1496;5;11
Minshew, JAC;194;124;1442;9;2
Flacco, DEN;196;130;1435;6;5
Mariota, TEN;159;94;1179;7;2
Rushers
;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD
N. Chubb, CLE;114;607;5.3;88t;6
Fournette, JAC;115;584;5.1;81;1
M. Mack, IND;101;470;4.7;63t;2
L. Jackson, BAL;69;460;6.7;36;2
J. Jacobs, OAK;88;430;4.9;51;4
C. Hyde, HOU;99;426;4.3;26;3
Ma. Ingram, BAL;87;424;4.9;49;7
D. Henry, TEN;113;416;3.7;24;4
Lindsay, DEN;84;397;4.7;32;4
Michel, NE;100;348;3.5;26;3
Receivers
;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD
Chark, JAC;30;528;17.6;69;5
K. Allen, LAC;40;503;12.6;34;3
Kelce, KC;32;497;15.5;42;1
Co. Sutton, DEN;30;477;15.9;70t;3
Edelman, NE;38;449;11.8;36;2
W. Fuller, HOU;33;444;13.5;54;3
J. Landry, CLE;25;439;17.6;65;0
Beckham, CLE;29;436;15.0;89t;1
Boyd, CIN;40;416;10.4;47;1
M. Andrews, BAL;34;410;12.1;39;3
Scoring
Touchdowns
;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts
Ma. Ingram, BAL;7;7;0;0;44
N. Chubb, CLE;6;6;0;0;36
Ekeler, LAC;6;3;3;0;36
Watson, HOU;5;5;0;0;32
Chark, JAC;5;0;5;0;30
Conner, PIT;5;3;2;0;30
D. Henry, TEN;5;4;1;0;30
T. Hilton, IND;4;0;4;0;24
J. Jacobs, OAK;4;4;0;0;24
Lindsay, DEN;4;4;0;0;24
Ty. Williams, OAK;4;0;4;0;24
Kicking
;PAT;FG;LG;Pts
Tucker, BAL;17/17;13/13;51;56
Butker, KC;19/20;11/13;46;52
Lambo, JAC;9/9;14/14;48;51
Boswell, PIT;12/12;11/11;49;45
McManus, DEN;8/9;12/14;53;44
Bullock, CIN;10/10;9/11;48;37
Fairbairn, HOU;16/20;6/9;50;34
Seibert, CLE;10/12;8/8;48;34
Vinatieri, IND;9/12;8/11;49;33
Gostkowski, NE;11/15;7/8;41;32
