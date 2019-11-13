NFL agate for Nov. 14
NFL agate for Nov. 14

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;8;1;0;.889;270;98

Buffalo;6;3;0;.667;174;150

Miami;2;7;0;.222;119;268

N.Y. Jets;2;7;0;.222;130;238

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;6;3;0;.667;238;191

Indianapolis;5;4;0;.556;194;193

Tennessee;5;5;0;.500;203;197

Jacksonville;4;5;0;.444;176;189

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;7;2;0;.778;300;189

Pittsburgh;5;4;0;.556;193;181

Cleveland;3;6;0;.333;171;221

Cincinnati;0;9;0;.000;137;259

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;6;4;0;.600;284;239

Oakland;5;4;0;.556;208;240

L.A. Chargers;4;6;0;.400;207;194

Denver;3;6;0;.333;149;170

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;5;4;0;.556;251;170

Philadelphia;5;4;0;.556;224;213

N.Y. Giants;2;8;0;.200;203;289

Washington;1;8;0;.111;108;219

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;7;2;0;.778;204;182

Carolina;5;4;0;.556;225;228

Tampa Bay;3;6;0;.333;260;279

Atlanta;2;7;0;.222;191;259

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;8;2;0;.800;250;205

Minnesota;7;3;0;.700;262;182

Chicago;4;5;0;.444;162;157

Detroit;3;5;1;.389;217;237

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;8;1;0;.889;259;129

Seattle;8;2;0;.800;275;254

L.A. Rams;5;4;0;.556;226;191

Arizona;3;6;1;.350;222;281

Thursday's game

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m. 

Sunday's games

Dallas at Detroit, noon

N.Y. Jets at Washington, noon

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, noon

Denver at Minnesota, noon

Houston at Baltimore, noon

Buffalo at Miami, noon

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, noon

Atlanta at Carolina, noon

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.<

Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay 

Monday's game

Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 7:15 p.m. 

Thursday, Nov. 21

Indianapolis at Houston, 7:20 p.m. 

Sunday, Nov. 24

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, noon

Miami at Cleveland, noon

Seattle at Philadelphia, noon

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, noon

Carolina at New Orleans, noon

Denver at Buffalo, noon

Detroit at Washington, noon

Oakland at N.Y. Jets, noon

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, noon

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m. 

Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers<

Monday, Nov. 25

Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m. 

