NFL agate for Nov. 14

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;8;1;0;.889;270;98
Buffalo;6;3;0;.667;174;150
Miami;2;7;0;.222;119;268
N.Y. Jets;2;7;0;.222;130;238
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;6;3;0;.667;238;191
Indianapolis;5;4;0;.556;194;193
Tennessee;5;5;0;.500;203;197
Jacksonville;4;5;0;.444;176;189
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;7;2;0;.778;300;189
Pittsburgh;5;4;0;.556;193;181
Cleveland;3;6;0;.333;171;221
Cincinnati;0;9;0;.000;137;259
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;6;4;0;.600;284;239
Oakland;5;4;0;.556;208;240
L.A. Chargers;4;6;0;.400;207;194
Denver;3;6;0;.333;149;170
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;5;4;0;.556;251;170
Philadelphia;5;4;0;.556;224;213
N.Y. Giants;2;8;0;.200;203;289
Washington;1;8;0;.111;108;219
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;7;2;0;.778;204;182
Carolina;5;4;0;.556;225;228
Tampa Bay;3;6;0;.333;260;279
Atlanta;2;7;0;.222;191;259
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;8;2;0;.800;250;205
Minnesota;7;3;0;.700;262;182
Chicago;4;5;0;.444;162;157
Detroit;3;5;1;.389;217;237
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;8;1;0;.889;259;129
Seattle;8;2;0;.800;275;254
L.A. Rams;5;4;0;.556;226;191
Arizona;3;6;1;.350;222;281
Thursday's game
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday's games
Dallas at Detroit, noon
N.Y. Jets at Washington, noon
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, noon
Denver at Minnesota, noon
Houston at Baltimore, noon
Buffalo at Miami, noon
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, noon
Atlanta at Carolina, noon
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.<
Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay
Monday's game
Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Indianapolis at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, noon
Miami at Cleveland, noon
Seattle at Philadelphia, noon
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, noon
Carolina at New Orleans, noon
Denver at Buffalo, noon
Detroit at Washington, noon
Oakland at N.Y. Jets, noon
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, noon
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.
Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers<
Monday, Nov. 25
Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.