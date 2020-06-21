× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

PLAYERS ASSOCIATION: As coronavirus cases spread throughout sports organizations, the NFL Players Association sent its players a strong advisement Saturday:

Stop working out together.

In a statement authored by Dr. Thom Mayer, the association says “no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts.”

“Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase of COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts,” Mayer’s statement read. “Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months.

“We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that it is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before camp commences.”

The league’s players have seen an increase in coronavirus cases over the past few days, as have sports organizations across multiple leagues.

