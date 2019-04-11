CANBERRA, Australia — Actor Geoffrey Rush — known for playing Captain Barbossa in “Pirates of the Caribbean,” speech therapist Lionel Logue in “The King’s Speech,” and winning an Oscar for his portrayal of pianist David Helfgott in 1996’s “Shine” — won his defamation case on Thursday against a Sydney newspaper publisher and journalist over reports he had been accused of inappropriate behavior toward an actress.
The 67-year-old Australian had sued The Daily Telegraph’s publisher and journalist Jonathon Moran over two stories and a poster published in late 2017.
Australian Federal Court Justice Michael Wigney ruled that Rush had been defamed. Wigney awarded an initial payment of 850,000 Australian dollars ($610,000) in damages, but lawyers will return to court on May 10 when the judge determines damages for economic loss and costs.
The reports alleged inappropriate behavior toward co-star Eryn Jean Norvill by Rush while he was starring in the Sydney Theatre Company’s production of “King Lear” in 2015 and 2016.
Rush’s lawyer Bill McClintock said after a three-week trial that ended in November that the actor might never work again because of the newspaper’s reports.
Outside court, Rush thanked his family for their support “during this harrowing time.”
“There are no winners in this case. It’s been extremely distressing for everyone involved,” he told reporters.
He argued that the newspaper portrayed him as a pervert and sexual predator. Wigney was scathing of the newspaper’s reporting.
“This was, in all the circumstances, a recklessly irresponsible piece of sensationalist journalism of the very worst kind,” the judge said. “It was difficult to avoid the conclusion that it was calculated to damage.”
The case has been added to the ever-growing catalog of the #MeToo movement. CNN’s headline covering this story was “Oscar winner Geoffrey Rush wins #MeToo defamation case,” a connection also made by Entertainment Weekly and the Chicago Tribune, among others.
Her side
Norvill, who played Lear’s daughter Cordelia in the production, did not speak to the newspaper before the articles were published, but agreed to testify for the newspaper at the trial. The 34-year-old actress testified that while she was playing dead, Rush stroked his hand across the side of her right breast and on to her hip during a preview performance.
Rush denied allegations that he deliberately touched Norvill’s breast, her lower back under her shirt when they were backstage or making lewd gestures and comments toward her.
Wigney said on Thursday he did not find Norvill’s evidence “credible or reliable” while he accepted Rush’s testimony.
Norvill said outside court she stood by her evidence.
“I never wanted these issues dealt with by a court. This case has caused hurt for everyone,” Norvill said. “There are no winners, only losers.”
Norvill said on Thursday she would have been content with an apology and “a promise to do better.”
Other allegation
In an unrelated incident, “Orange Is the New Black” actress Yael Stone told The New York Times in December that Rush engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior when they starred in “The Diary of a Madman” in 2010.
The 33-year-old told the newspaper that Rush danced naked in front of her in their dressing room, used a mirror to watch her while she showered and occasionally sent her erotic texts.
In a statement, Rush said those allegations “are incorrect and in some instances have been taken completely out of context.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.