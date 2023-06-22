Escape to this 4.87 acres private wooded executive estate offering amenities that will make you never want to leave the property. Custom built and designed to be timeless, this inviting open concept home is the ultimate paradise retreat. This 8,364 sq. ft. home offers 5 BD, 5 1/2 BA including a first-floor owners suite AND an additional 2nd owner's suite. Offering a perfect mix of comfort & luxury, this home was built for family & entertaining. The finished lower level offers a home theatre, home gym, sauna and so much more. Relax and enjoy your property from the screened in porch or one of many patios. Walk through private trails in your woods or play tennis, pickle ball or basketball day or night on your lighted court. 4.5 car attached heated garages. See documents for more info!

