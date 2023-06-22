RACINE — A stretch of Washington Avenue between Hayes Avenue and Grove Avenue was closed by the Department of Public Works on Wednesday. The closure continued Thursday.
The road was closed as a safety precaution because of structural work being done on the brick exterior of the building that holds Midwest Embroidery and Roots and Legends in West Racine.
The city designated alternative routes for eastbound traffic. Local traffic was detoured down Hayes Avenue, and trucks were advised to head south on Lathrop Avenue.
The sidewalk between Hayes and Grove also remained closed while repairs to the exterior of the building are being completed.
The Department of Public Works did not announce when the stretch was expected to be reopened.
Racine County home listings for people who need a lot of living space
5 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $1,590,000
Escape to this 4.87 acres private wooded executive estate offering amenities that will make you never want to leave the property. Custom built and designed to be timeless, this inviting open concept home is the ultimate paradise retreat. This 8,364 sq. ft. home offers 5 BD, 5 1/2 BA including a first-floor owners suite AND an additional 2nd owner's suite. Offering a perfect mix of comfort & luxury, this home was built for family & entertaining. The finished lower level offers a home theatre, home gym, sauna and so much more. Relax and enjoy your property from the screened in porch or one of many patios. Walk through private trails in your woods or play tennis, pickle ball or basketball day or night on your lighted court. 4.5 car attached heated garages. See documents for more info!
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $640,000
Custom American Four Square in The Preserve. featuring gorgeous woodwork, hardwood floors, and paneled doors. This lovingly maintained residence includes a fireplaced great room w/reading nook and dining area, a den/tv room, a tiled mud room and a dream kitchen w/oak cabinets, quartz counters, pantry, and stainless appliances. Upstairs are a loft/office, a convenient laundry w/lots of storage and counter space and 3 bedrooms including the primary suite w/walk in closet, dressing/sitting area, and private bath w/jetted tub and oversized shower. Gorgeous finished basement which could be used as a guest suite or in-law quarters w/fireplaced rec room, mini kitchen, bedroom, bath w/walk in shower and heated floor, and a bonus room w/wine cellar. Beautiful landscaped yard and deck w/hot tub