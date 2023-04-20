RACINE — Family and community members are grieving a life lost Saturday in Racine and sharing fond memories of Alexis Marie Fisher.

A vigil was held Wednesday evening for Fisher, a 36-year-old woman who died from an apparent gunshot wound. She was found dead in the roadway of the Spring and State streets' roundabout early Saturday.

A crowd of about 50 people gathered at that same roundabout for the vigil, where a memorial site has been growing since her death.

According to U.S Marshals, the primary suspect in Fisher's death is Alejandro "Alex" Sierra. He remains at large as of Thursday. A warrant has been issued for Sierra's arrest, who faces charges including first degree intentional homicide and use of a deadly weapon.

Sierra is currently wanted by U.S. Marshals and the Racine Police Department. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to U.S. Marshals.

Members of Racine Interfaith Coalition put together Wednesday's event. Organizers offered prayers for the victim, her family and the other mourners in attendance.

The Racine Interfaith Coalition hosts vigils for victims of violent crimes in the community.

"No death should go unremarked," Lynda Boyle, of the RIC, said at the vigil. "No death should be ignored by the community."

City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason spoke briefly as the vigil as well.

"We grieve for the loss we've seen here today," Mason said. "There's no good reason to explain what happened here. It's a reminder to all of us that we have to take these issues very seriously."

Jori Chambers, co-executive of the Women's Resource Center, 1547 College Ave., spoke about resources available to anyone in need of assistance because of domestic violence.

Leti Crowell, a major for the Salvation Army and Fisher's aunt, spoke on behalf of the family. She was joined by three of Fisher's siblings.

"It is a crime, a loss, a shock, an evil and a tragedy all in one for her life to be cut short like this," Crowell said. "If Alexis' life can help save one woman or child or man from domestic abuse, that's all we would ask."

Crowell said that her niece was a "funny girl," being all about laughter and joy.

Despite of the tragedy, Crowell said that her family will remember Fisher for always making them laugh.

Crowell said that she knows Fisher is in heaven, now making the angels laugh, too.

Crowell also said she had worked closely with the Women's Resource Center as a case worker and urged the people in the crowd to walk away from abusive situations and reach out to the center if they need help.

"I wish Alexis would have done that," Crowell said.

The Women's Resource Center's crisis line can be reached at 262-633-3233.

Anyone with information about Fisher's death or Sierra should contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7784 or the U.S. Marshals at 414-297-3707.

Sierra is a 30-year-old male with brown hair and brown eyes and, more notably, has facial tattoos including a rose on the left side of his face and the word "miracles" above his right eyebrow.