RACINE — The Aug. 8 trial date for Lamarion Blair, who is accused of shooting into a crowd during a funeral at Graceland Cemetery in June 2022, will be rescheduled.

Blair was supposed to have a final pretrial hearing Friday. However, his attorney, Gregory Reed, requested to withdraw the demand for a speedy trial, which was granted.

Blair, who is in custody, did not appear in court Friday.

On June 2, 2022, shots were fired from a black Chevrolet Equinox during the funeral of Da’Shontay King at Graceland Cemetery.

No one was killed, but two people had to undergo surgery because they were struck by bullets.

The police alleged that Blair and Luis Granados, who was 16 at the time, were the shooters.

The criminal complaint also alleges that both Granados and Blair were members of the Northside for Life gang.

According to the complaint, the black Chevrolet Equinox was found with fresh gunshot damage, and Blair’s and Granados’ fingerprints were found on the windows of the vehicle.

Investigators also reportedly obtained information from the Equinox’s “infotainment” center, which allegedly showed a route that took the car to Graceland Cemetery at the time of the shooting.

Blair is charged with 23 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime, one count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent as a party to a crime and 25 counts of felony bail jumping.

Granados is charged with 23 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime and one count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

Blair is still scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 8, but for a status conference instead of a trial. A new trial date has not been set.

