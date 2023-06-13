RACINE — The trial for a teenager who was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in 2021 began Tuesday.

Sincere Senmeon “Swerv” Granados, who is 16, is accused of killing 17-year-old Jayden Cronin in September 2021.

Cronin was a senior at Racine Unified School District’s Turning Point Academy.

Granados is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, discharge of a firearm toward a person and possession of a firearm as an adjudicated delinquent.

He plead not guilty to all charges.

Granados was charged as an adult, even though he was 14 at the time of the alleged homicide.

In April 2022, Laura Ann Walker, Granados' former defense attorney, argued that the case should be moved to juvenile court because the teenager’s brain would not be fully developed for another six to 10 years.

Walker said that factors such as impulse control and the ability to weigh the consequences of decisions were not developed at the time.

However, Judge Timothy Boyle ruled against moving the trial to juvenile court because he said adult institutions would be better able to assist Granados if he was convicted.

Jury selection and opening statements began Tuesday.

Racine County Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich is prosecuting the case.

During her opening statement, Rich said that on Sept. 3, 2021, Cronin was walking home from a football game with another male when he was shot in the back of the head and leg on North Memorial Drive near Woodrow Avenue.

Rich said the other male ran from the scene and has never been identified.

Cronin was found with a gun in his pocket, but, according to Rich, he was not shown brandishing the weapon in any surveillance videos.

Rich alleged that Granados and Billy Summers were passengers in a white Cadillac owned by Christopher Pegues, and that Granados fired six shots through the windshield.

Dwight Person allegedly was outside the car when shots were fired.

Person and Pegues were 19 at the time of the shooting, and Summers was 20.

According to Rich, Granados allegedly left Racine and went to stay in Illinois with his mother, Cynthia Granados, before being taken into police custody.

Cynthia Granados was charged with aiding and harboring a fugitive. She is scheduled to stand trial in September.

“There is a gang dynamic to this,” Rich said.

Rich alleged that Cronin was a part of the Dirty P gang and that Granados was a part Northside For Life gang.

She also alleged that Cronin was outside his territory at the time of his death.

Noah Wishau, Granados' defense attorney, alleged during the defense’s opening statement that the two other men in the Cadillac had the same motive that the state is accusing Granados of.

“That’s the problem with this case," Wishau said. "(The state) started with a conclusion and tried to fill in the blanks. This case is full of reasonable doubt.”

The prosecution and defense will present evidence to the jury when the trial, which is scheduled to continue through Friday, resumes Wednesday morning.