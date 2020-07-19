Tortillas are a Rios family tradition

RACINE — Tortillas may be just a common ethnic food commodity for some, but for Racine resident and third-generation tortilla-maker Jose Rios, they are passionate family tradition and entrepreneurial legacy.
Rios’ grandparents, Santiago Sr. and Petra Rios, ran a small grocery store at 1401 N. Wisconsin Ave. in Racine, specializing in Mexican sweet bread and homemade flour tortillas and tortilla chips, later sold to El Rey.
In 1978, Rios’ father, Racine native and St. Catherine High School Class of 1975 alumnus Santiago “Jimmy” Rios Jr. (1956-2012), took the entrepreneurial plunge and started a hometown foods business, Rio Grande Foods, Inc. at 1101 Carlisle Ave., making homemade La Favorita tortillas using the “pinch of this and a pinch of that” recipe handed down from his mother, Petra Rios.
“My dad wanted his own business,” Jose Rios recalled.
In 1998, Rios’ father also started a weekend sideline restaurant business, Taco Express, at 7 Mile Fair in Caledonia, serving up barbacoa, tamales, tacos and other ethnic Mexican foods. A co-founder of Fiesta Mexicana, Santiago Rios earned “Hispanic Business of the Year” honors in 2000 and 2012.
Sadly, the business died with Santiago Rios’ unexpected passing in November 2012.
Continuing the legacy
For Jose Rios, continuing the family’s tortilla-making legacy was a longtime dream that became a reality in March with his launch of family owned-and-operated La Favorita Premium Flour Tortillas. In a tribute to Rios’ father, a drawing of Santiago “Jimmy” Rios is featured on the company’s logo and packaging labels.
“I always had plans for opening the business back up,” Jose Rios said. “It took some time to get the money together, save up. It makes me happy to get all the family involved. It’s a blessing.”
Because of the widespread entrepreneurial legacy left by his father, Rios knew a ready market existed for bringing back the family’s time-honored La Favorita Tortillas to Racine and beyond.
“Dad did it for 30 years,” he noted. “He had a popular following and there was still an opportunity out there. There were a lot of requests, every time I went into a Mexican store, for me to start the business back up. It’s always been a dream of mine to get the business back going. My dad worked his whole life for it.”
Initially, Rios leased kitchen production space on a month-to-month basis at Borzynski’s Farm & Floral Market in Mount Pleasant, distributing La Favorita (“The Favorite”) Tortillas to small, independent local Mexican stores. Earlier this month, Rios added Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant, to his growing list of retail outlets.
Store owner Ralph Malicki said it has always been a mission of Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly to support local food producers like Rios.
“We’ve supported local businesses right out of the gate,” he said. “We’ve been here nine years plus and we’ve always had that as part of our mission — to support local businesses. We’ve done that with several different products — local pizzas, local flour, local honey. The list is endless.”
La Favorita Premium Flour Tortillas were first placed on the shelves at Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly a week ago and Malicki predicts good results.
“He’s got a strong local presence,” he noted. “I expect it to be a pretty favorable item in the store. The reaction on social media, on Facebook, was very positive. I really expect it to do well … We’ll probably put it into our Oak Creek store as well when he’s ready to do that.”
Looking beyond Racine County, Rios has plans to eventually broaden his retail distribution network to “all the Pick ‘n Saves, Piggly Wigglys and the Milwaukee El Reys.”
New quarters in Downtown Racine
On July 1, Rios moved production of La Favorita Tortillas to dedicated leased quarters in downtown Racine at 107 4th St., just east of Main St. Using a natural gas-fired tortilla press, Rios produces 950 tortillas an hour, with a daily goal of making and processing 200 pounds of dough, enough for 3,700 tortillas divided among 370 10-count, 12-ounce packages.
“The taste of the tortillas brings back happy memories of their childhood,” Rios said of his family’s multi-generational tortilla recipe,” noting he’s “very happy” with the response from the community to La Favorita Tortillas. “The memories that the tortillas bring back for them is a blessing.”
Rios has an Aug. 1 target to open his downtown location to the public, retailing freshly-made tortillas direct to the public seven days a week and serving up hot tortillas, barbacoa and a rotating selection of featured Mexican entrée specialties on Saturdays and Sundays.
“I’m using all the same recipes that my father used,” Rios noted. “I’m definitely going to keep it that way. I’m not gonna try to change anything — that’s what people are following and I’m gonna keep it the same.”
Store hours will be Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Planned growth
Not wanting to grow too big and too fast and sacrifice quality, Rios said he is “feeling everything out” and “expanding slowly” as his fledgling entrepreneurial venture gets established.
“Right now there’s a very high demand, so I’m working a lot of hours just to keep the Racine stores supplied,” noting early twice-weekly deliveries to stores have grown into a schedule of three to four deliveries per week “to keep up with the demand.”
Rios, a Racine native and Horlick High School Class of 2000 alumnus, is heartened by the strong local support he’s found for La Favorita Premium Flour Tortillas since their March launch.
“It’s a blessing — I’m very grateful for and it means a lot for me to keep the family tradition going,” he said. “I wouldn’t have even considered doing this if my father hadn’t done this in the past. He set the bar for an example as far as the following that we have. I want to put out the best product that I can. I want to do everything the right way, the way my dad was doing it.”
A close-knit “family operation,” Rios operates the business alongside his children; his girlfriend, Amy Hurtado; and his sister, Cathy Rios.
“I’m trying to keep it with the family,” he said. “When people come in they’ll see familiar faces. They’ve seen us all grow up together.”
