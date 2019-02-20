MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, in his first major legislative act as Wisconsin's chief executive, has vetoed a Republican bill to tap state surplus funds to cut taxes for the middle class, calling the plan fiscally unsound.
Evers issued a statement late Wednesday announcing his veto, which he had signaled was coming.
An attached veto message said Evers objects to the bill in part because it was enacted apart from the process by which lawmakers typically make big tax and spending decisions: the state budget.
Evers also wrote that he is "troubled and disappointed" that the bill was introduced and passed "without bipartisan support and cooperation." It passed the Legislature last week on party-line votes.
The GOP tax cut bill is similar to a middle-class tax cut Evers proposed during the 2018 campaign, and that Evers has said he will propose in his plan for the next state budget, due Feb. 28.
But the sticking point is how to pay for the tax cut. The GOP bill would rely on state reserve funds instead of by capping a tax credit for large manufacturers, as Evers supports to offset part of his tax cut.
The GOP bill would increase the standard deduction on the state individual income tax effective in 2020, providing an average income tax cut of $170 to about 2 million largely middle-class tax filers. GOP proponents called it an effort to return excess state revenues back to the pockets of taxpayers without shifting the burden onto manufacturers.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald responded to Evers' veto with a statement saying "middle-class Wisconsinites deserve a tax break – it’s unfortunate that Gov. Evers is telling them to wait their turn instead of lowering their taxes."
Fitzgerald also maintained he "will not support raising taxes on our state’s job creators." That's a reference to Evers' plan to cap a state tax credit for manufacturers at $300,000 of annual income.
Fitzgerald and other Republican legislators have said capping the manufacturer tax credit risks dampening the economic growth Wisconsin has seen in recent years.
