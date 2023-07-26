RACINE — Severe thunderstorms caused damage in Downtown Racine on Wednesday, impacting docks at Reefpoint Marina and a roof on a building near Third and Main streets.

The thunderstorms began Wednesday morning and carried into the early afternoon.

Leaking roof

According to city officials, Racine police and fire crews responded to 210 Third St. after a resident reported water leaking into their apartment around 12:30 p.m.

Racine Fire Department said crews assessed the extent of damage to the building with the Racine Building Department.

The fire department’s structural collapse team was on hand but was not engaged, according to Racine Fire officials.

The city said the building was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The fire department closed a section of Main Street from State Street to Fourth Street as it worked on the impacted building. Traffic was being detoured onto Lake Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

A hose could be seen draining water from the roof of the building.

Littleport Brewing Company, located across the alley from the impacted building, was reportedly told by the fire department to remain closed until further notice because of the “remote possibility” that the building could have a wall collapse, according to a Facebook post from Littleport Brewing Company.

Racine Fire Department said no injuries were reported.

Marina damage

The storm caused four docks on the west side of Reef Point Marina to come loose Wednesday.

The strong winds reportedly pushed the docks away from the access points, blowing them closer to the east side docks.

Power and water were shut off to the entire east side of the marina, and the four disconnected docks were pushed off from the walkways, according to a post from the Reefpoint Marina Facebook page.

The marina also wrote in the Facebook post they would need to assess the damage done to the docks during the storm and would let the public know when they were planning on doing repairs.

Reefpoint said it was able to secure the docks and boats.

Captain James Evans from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said it did not appear that any of the boats were damaged, but that the marina would need to confirm any potential damage.

The fuel dock was also closed due to the storm.

Reef Point Marina said it was working to contact the owners of boats docked at the impacted docks.