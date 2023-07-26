RACINE — Severe thunderstorms caused damage in Downtown Racine on Wednesday, impacting docks at Reefpoint Marina and a roof on a building near Third and Main streets.
The thunderstorms began Wednesday morning and carried into the early afternoon.
Leaking roof
According to city officials, Racine police and fire crews responded to 210 Third St. after a resident reported water leaking into their apartment around 12:30 p.m.
Racine Fire Department said crews assessed the extent of damage to the building with the Racine Building Department.
The fire department’s structural collapse team was on hand but was not engaged, according to Racine Fire officials.
The city said the building was evacuated as a precautionary measure.
People are also reading…
The fire department closed a section of Main Street from State Street to Fourth Street as it worked on the impacted building. Traffic was being detoured onto Lake Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
A hose could be seen draining water from the roof of the building.
Littleport Brewing Company, located across the alley from the impacted building, was reportedly told by the fire department to remain closed until further notice because of the “remote possibility” that the building could have a wall collapse, according to a Facebook post from Littleport Brewing Company.
Racine Fire Department said no injuries were reported.
Marina damage
The storm caused four docks on the west side of Reef Point Marina to come loose Wednesday.
The strong winds reportedly pushed the docks away from the access points, blowing them closer to the east side docks.
Power and water were shut off to the entire east side of the marina, and the four disconnected docks were pushed off from the walkways, according to a post from the Reefpoint Marina Facebook page.
The marina also wrote in the Facebook post they would need to assess the damage done to the docks during the storm and would let the public know when they were planning on doing repairs.
Reefpoint said it was able to secure the docks and boats.
Captain James Evans from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said it did not appear that any of the boats were damaged, but that the marina would need to confirm any potential damage.
The fuel dock was also closed due to the storm.
Reef Point Marina said it was working to contact the owners of boats docked at the impacted docks.
This morning's top headlines: New Twitter logo; 'Barbenheimer' strikes gold; drama-free British Open
New Twitter logo; 'Barbenheimer' strikes gold; drama-free British Open; and more of the morning's top news:
Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the smartphone app. In response to questions about what tweets would be called when the rebranding is done, Musk said they would be called Xs. It’s yet another change that Musk has made since acquiring Twitter that has alienated users and turned off advertisers, leaving the microblogging site vulnerable to new threats, including rival Meta’s new text-based app Threads.
Israel's parliament has approved the first major law in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious plan to overhaul the country's judicial system. Monday's vote triggered a new burst of mass protests and drew accusations that he was pushing the country toward authoritarian rule. The vote was passed unanimously by Netanyahu's ruling coalition after the opposition stormed out of parliament. It deepened the fissures that have tested the delicate social ties that bind the country, rattled the cohesion of its powerful military and repeatedly drawn concern from Israel's closest ally, the United States. As Netanyahu's allies celebrate their victory and vow to press ahead with more changes, thousands of people have taken to the streets of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow during which one of the aircraft fell near the Defense Ministry’s main headquarters. Moscow's mayor said the drones struck two nonresidential buildings and that there were no casualties. Russian authorities said another Ukrainian drone attack early Monday struck an ammunition depot in Crimea. It forced a halt in traffic on a major highway and a railway. Russian forces meanwhile struck port infrastructure on the Danube River in southern Ukraine with exploding drones early Monday. Four workers were wounded and a grain hangar and other depots were destroyed.
Oui, oui: Jill Biden is in Paris to mark the US return to the UN's educational and scientific agency
First lady Jill Biden is in France to help mark the United States' return to UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Biden arrived in Paris on Monday and will join other VIPs and speak Tuesday at UNESCO headquarters. The American flag will be raised during the event to mark the U.S. return to membership in the organization after a five-year absence. Biden has represented the U.S. at the Olympics, a king’s coronation and a royal wedding. The Paris trip gives Biden another chance to put her ambassadorial skills to work as the U.S. formally rejoins the U.N. agency devoted to education, science and culture around the globe.
Brian Harman is a major champion and it was never in doubt. The 36-year-old American captured the British Open at Royal Liverpool. He started the day with a five-shot lead and no one ever got closer than three on a rainy Sunday in England. Harman led the final 51 holes of this British Open. The one time it got tight on the front nine he made consecutive birdies. The rest of the day was a soggy walk on the links. Harman won for only the third time in his career. He had gone 167 tournaments since his last PGA Tour title.
Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard has won the Tour de France for a second straight year as cycling’s most storied race finished on the famed Champs-Élysées. With a huge lead built up over main rival Tadej Pogačar, Vingegaard knew the victory was effectively already his again ahead of the largely ceremonial stage Sunday at the end of the 110th edition of the Tour. Vingegaard drank champagne with his Jumbo-Visma teammates as they lined up together and posed for photos on the way to Paris. It has been a three-week slog over 3,405 kilometers (2,116 miles) with eight mountain stages across five mountain ranges. Vingegaard seized control of the race over two stages in the Alps.
Denny Hamlin returned to victory lane Sunday at Pocono Raceway a year after his first-place finish was thrown out. Sunday's win is his record seventh at the track and the 50th in his Cup Series career. Hamlin also gave Toyota its 600th NASCAR victory. Hamlin passed Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon for most wins at the tri-oval track. Hamlin and his former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch had their 1-2 finishes stripped a year ago by NASCAR for aerodynamics violations. This year, he finished ahead of runner-up Tyler Reddick. Martin Truex Jr., who won last week at New Hampshire, was third. Kevin Harvick and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top five.