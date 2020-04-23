Sturtevant names new village administrator, deputy administrator

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STURTEVANT — The Village of Sturtevant Thursday announced the hiring of Gerald Nellessen as village administrator and Amanda Gain as deputy administrator/treasurer.

Nellessen was most recently a municipal community director and brings a wide range of municipal experience, including administration, building, planning, zoning, code enforcement and public safety to his job with Sturtevant. He has a certificate in paralegal studies from the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Ill., a bachelor of science degree from Southern Illinois University, and a master of arts degree in management from Webster University in Missouri.

Nellessen replaces Mary Cole, who resigned her post as village administrator after 21 years of village employment. Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke has been serving as interim village administrator.

Gain brings a wealth of local experience to the village. She is known for her work with and as the director of VenuWorks of Racine, LLC, the management firm for the Racine Civic Centre complex that includes Festival Hall and Memorial Hall. Her background includes a host of management and accounting experience gained locally and throughout southeastern Wisconsin. She has an associate degree in accounting from Gateway Technical College, as well as a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Ottawa University in Kansas.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0