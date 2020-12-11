State restaurant group rolls out 'Ready to Serve Safely' campaign

MADISON — With the survival of so many state restaurants at stake during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin Restaurant Association last week announced the launch of a statewide public awareness campaign, Ready to Serve Safely, to educate the public about what restaurants are doing to keep their customers and employees safe during the pandemic.

The WRA is one of the largest trade associations in the state, with more than 7,000 member locations.

For the past eight months, restaurants have fought a spirited battle to keep their businesses open and afloat during a seemingly relentless pandemic as they transition business models, invest in protective equipment, rearrange tables for social distancing and implement new sanitation protocols.

“It’s important to highlight that so many restaurants are doing everything right to ensure the safety of their customers and teams,” said WRA President and CEO Kristine Hillmer said of Ready to Serve Safely. “They (diners) are going to a safe place. They can go to these restaurants that have taken the pledge and know that they’ve gone above and beyond to keep them safe. That’s what we promote – doing things safely so that everybody’s safe.”

Hillmer said restaurants have received a bad rap during COVID-19, a perception that the WRA is aiming to change