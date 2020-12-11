State restaurant group rolls out 'Ready to Serve Safely' campaign

MADISON — With the survival of so many state restaurants at stake during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin Restaurant Association last week announced the launch of a statewide public awareness campaign, Ready to Serve Safely, to educate the public about what restaurants are doing to keep their customers and employees safe during the pandemic.
The WRA is one of the largest trade associations in the state, with more than 7,000 member locations.
For the past eight months, restaurants have fought a spirited battle to keep their businesses open and afloat during a seemingly relentless pandemic as they transition business models, invest in protective equipment, rearrange tables for social distancing and implement new sanitation protocols.
“It’s important to highlight that so many restaurants are doing everything right to ensure the safety of their customers and teams,” said WRA President and CEO Kristine Hillmer said of Ready to Serve Safely. “They (diners) are going to a safe place. They can go to these restaurants that have taken the pledge and know that they’ve gone above and beyond to keep them safe. That’s what we promote – doing things safely so that everybody’s safe.”
Hillmer said restaurants have received a bad rap during COVID-19, a perception that the WRA is aiming to change
Ad campaign launches
The WRA’s Ready to Serve Safely campaign (safediningwisconsin.com) seeks to rally support for restaurants as they face even more challenges going into the lean winter months in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.
“We have seen an outpouring of concern from the public for the plight of restaurants,” Hillmer noted. “We are asking customers to support local restaurants in whatever way they feel comfortable, whether it’s dine-in, carryout, curbside, delivery or drive-thru. Restaurants are not going to revive and survive without support of their customers and their communities.”
The Ready to Serve Safely public education campaign includes paid digital ads throughout December on Google, Facebook, Pandora and You Tube, in addition to broadcast ads on about 200 radio stations and 30 TV stations statewide for three weeks this month. While the majority of the media campaign is taking place in December, the Ready to Serve Program will continue into next spring.
The WRA’s Ready to Serve Safely initiative is funded by a $396,010 state Tourism Relief to Accelerate Vitality and Economic Life (TRAVEL) stimulus grant in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. The WRA grant was one of seven statewide grants awarded by the Department of Tourism.
A total of $11,892,966 in TRAVEL stimulus grants were awarded, including Racine County grants of $11,813 to the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, $8,750 to Downtown Racine Corp., and $282,138 to the Racine County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (Real Racine).
Ready to Serve Safely commitments
The Ready to Serve Safely campaign also seeks to showcase WRA-member restaurants who are committed to employee and customer safety by following best practices for COVID-19 mitigation.
To participate, WRA-member restaurants must sign a Ready to Serve Safely commitment and follow specific safety protocols and compliance criteria including following FDA, CDC and EPA COVID-19 guidelines; adhering to Wisconsin and local health department orders or mandates; employee training on food safety, sanitation and COVID-19 mitigation practices; and adhering to WRA pandemic guidance, among other criteria.
Commitment-signing restaurants will be listed in the online Ready to Serve Safely directory at safediningwisconsin.com.
George Webb signs on
Among the restaurants making Ready to Serve Safely commitments is Waukesha-based George Webb Corp., operator of 31 corporate- and franchisee-owned George Webb Restaurants, largely concentrated in Racine, Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties, along with a northeastern Wisconsin location at Peshtigo.
The George Webb Corp. commitment to Ready to Serve Safely includes the franchised George Webb Restaurant at 4555 Douglas Ave. (Highway 32) in Caledonia. The Caledonia Webb’s is the only Racine County restaurant to have made the Ready to Serve Safely commitment to date.
The Caledonia Webb’s, opened in 1977 by then-franchisee Gerald Wood, is today owned by franchisee Tom Aldridge, a 37-year Webb veteran who also owns three Webb Restaurants in Milwaukee at 2935 N. Oakland Ave., 812 N. Old World 3rd St., and 6181 S. Howell Ave.
Aldridge said he is a firm believer in the Ready to Serve Safely commitment, which he said dovetails nicely with the corporation’s existing commitment to COVID safety protocols.
‘We have committed to that (Ready to Serve Safely) and we have a comprehensive COVID health and safety program that includes many facets,” Aldridge said, calling the Caledonia Webb’s “unbelievably clean and sanitized,” noting cleaning log checklists are meticulously kept and that he receives multiple email updates regularly as sanitization work is performed. “I can assure our customers that they certainly will be safe there. I think that the customers would be very satisfied and should have no risk.”
Despite the challenges posed by COVID, Aldridge said the Caledonia Webb’s is bucking the downward trend, in part thanks to DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats third-party delivery services.
“We’re doing quite well,” Aldridge said. “We’ve embraced walk-in carry-outs, dine-in at the 50% (occupancy) level, and delivery, which has really helped tremendously. We’ve been up as much as 15%-18% week over the prior year for many weeks now.”
